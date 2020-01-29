Three candidates enter city races
Three candidates last week joined Elk Grove’s city races for the November election.
Glen Padayachee filed his candidacy papers for the mayoral race. He is now among three candidates who are challenging incumbent Steve Ly. The other challengers are Justin Brown and Michelle Kile.
Ali Moua on Jan. 25 kicked off his campaign for the Elk Grove City Council’s District 1 seat. He is the first candidate to challenge incumbent Darren Suen. District 1 represents the western Elk Grove communities of Laguna, Stonelake, and Laguna West.
Lynn Wheat entered the City Council’s District 3 race. She is an activist who often addresses land use issues in the Elk Grove region. Wheat ran in Elk Grove’s first mayoral race in 2012. District 3 covers the Camden area as well as parts of north Elk Grove and eastern Laguna.
The other District 3 candidates are Maureen Craft, Amandeep Singh, and Kevin Spease.
Current District 3 Council Member Steve Detrick will not run for re-election this year.
The November 2020 election marks the first time that the City Council will have “by-district” elections. Voters will only choose among candidates running in their local Council District. Previous City Council members were elected by voters across the city.
