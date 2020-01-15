Congressional District 7 candidates’ forum, Jan. 28
Sacramento County’s League of Women Voters chapter is hosting a Jan. 28 forum for candidates running in California’s Congressional District 7 race.
That election’s primaries will be held on March 3 and the November election’s winner will represent Elk Grove and several other communities in the Sacramento region.
The forum takes place from 6-8 p.m. at Rio Americano High School’s Performing Arts Center, 4540 American River Drive, Sacramento.
