U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, and Republican Robert “Buzz” Patterson on March 3 were the top two vote-getters in the 7th Congressional District primary race.
Their first and second place finishes, respectively, earned them the right to move on to the general election this November.
California’s 7th Congressional District covers most of eastern Sacramento County from Elk Grove to Citrus Heights to Folsom.
According to the Secretary of State’s data on March 4, with all 302 precincts reporting, Bera held a 45% to 37% advantage, and received 6,650 more votes than Patterson. However, not all of mail-in ballots have been counted.
The remaining candidates who challenged Bera in the primary election, but did not advance to the general election, were Republican Jon Ivy, Democrat Jeff Burdick, and Green Party candidate Robert Christian “Chris” Richardson.
Bera, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, after he defeated the Republican incumbent Dan Lungren, is seeking his fifth term.
The congressman acknowledged the continued support he has received from voters.
“They’ve been kind enough to re-elect me each time and I don’t think any of that’s changed,” he said. “Every two years, the folks in the district have a chance to rehire me and that’s the best sense of the job that we’re doing, and I think we do a really good job trying to serve the needs of Sacramento County and Elk Grove.”
Bera, who endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, briefly spoke about what he referred to as the district’s “bread and butter issues.”
”(Those issues are) the cost of prescription medication, if they have kids that want to go to college and being able to afford to go to college, the cost of affordable housing and rent going up and then homelessness, and then other issues,” he said.
“But by and large, things in the district feel a lot better than they did eight years ago when I first got elected.”
Patterson, who moved from Thousand Oaks to Orangevale in January, said that he spent Election Day meeting with voters throughout the district. He also mentioned his support for President Donald Trump and noted that he recently spent an enjoyable time with Donald Trump Jr.
Patterson said that taxes, unemployment, homelessness and immigration are among the issues that are most important to voters.
“It’s not that difficult to be a candidate to run against Ami Bera, because, regardless of party, most of the people I talked to (say) ‘I don’t care about impeachment or shifts or Trump. All I care about is how my family goes to work every day, goes to school every day, how what we do in this nation affects me,’” he said.
Patterson’s background includes serving as a U.S. Air Force pilot, a former White House military aide under President Bill Clinton, an author, and a leadership consultant.
He told the Citizen that his success in the primary election further strengthened his belief that he can defeat Bera in the general election.
“(Bera’s) got $1.5 million (and) I’ve got $50,000 in the bank right now,” he said. “So, we’ve come within 3% of him (at that point during the evening of Nov. 3), with no money.
“So, we’re going to crush this (next election). I’m telling you. We’re going to shock the world. We’re going to win. We’re very confident.”
Patterson added that he believes that Bera is worried about how well he fared in the primary election.
“I think that Bera is probably freaking out,” he said. “I think that he thought it would be a slam dunk, that there would be nobody to challenge him.”
Bera responded to Patterson’s statements.
“You never take an election for granted,” he said. “I think the differences between me and my opponent are I’ve actually lived in the district for the last, close to 25 years. We know the people in the district very well and we served our constituents very well, helping over 10,000 people. I think we do unprecedented levels of constituent services.”
Patterson said that now that the primary election is over, he hopes to engage in an organized political debate with Bera.
“I’ve challenged (Bera) to a debate three times now, and crickets,” he said. “We’re here to win this. I’ve worked for the White House, I’ve been in combat. I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think it was time for California (voters) to make a change. This is not a lark thing. I’m going to war with this guy and I think he’s going to figure it out.”
Bera noted that he is willing to participate in a debate with Patterson.
“Of course, when we get into September and October, in the past Capital Public Radio or KVIE or The Sacramento Bee has put on formal debates,” he said. “Assuming they want to do something like that again, we’ll certainly participate.”
During election night, the Citizen visited with Ivy, who was the lone Congressional District 7 candidate who held an election night party in Elk Grove.
While sitting at Chason’s Crab Stadium restaurant, Ivy expressed appreciation for the voters who supported him.
“I know thousands of people cast their votes for me and that means a lot to me,” he said. “It is something I feel really bad about because I didn’t win, just because so many people supported me winning. I hope in the future that I can do better, that I talk to more people, get out there more and that we can build a movement to really change things.”
Burdick also acknowledged his supporters.
“I wish to thank all the voters and supporters in the district,” he said. “I was happy to volunteer the past nine months of my life to give voters in this district (their) first choice of two Democratic Congressional candidates in 22 years, and I have been enriched by the process.”
Looking to the general election, Richardson responded to the news that Patterson will be Bera’s challenger.
“I did run into some Republicans in our area and boy, they latched onto Buzzy,” he said. “But again, it’s the party voting as a bloc, and it blocks out all the great ideas. And the way to break that is rank-choice voting.”
He further called for the elimination of the primary election system.
Richardson added that he will probably run for the District 7 seat in the future, “with more resources.”
California Congressional District 7 primary results
•Ami Bera (D) 45%
•Robert “Buzz” Patterson (R) 37%
•Jon Ivy (R) 7%
•Jeff Burdick (D) 6%
•Robert Christian “Chris” Richardson (G) 2%
Results reported on March 4
Source: California Secretary of State’s Office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.