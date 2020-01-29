U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, addressed several issues, including the Senate impeachment trial, health care, and homelessness, during a town hall meeting in Elk Grove on Jan. 22.
The congressman spoke at the Cosumnes Community Services District’s board chamber. About 140 people attended this meeting.
Bera is seeking re-election to serve a fifth term as the representative of California’s 7th Congressional District, which includes Elk Grove. Challenging him in this March’s primary election are Republicans Jon Ivy and Robert “Buzz” Patterson, Democrat Jeff Burdick, and Green Party candidate Robert Christian “Chris” Richardson.
Impeachment proceedings
In a mostly party-line decision last December, the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two counts: abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
Bera, who voted for both articles of impeachment, shared his feelings on the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.
“It doesn’t give me pleasure that we’re going through impeachment right now, but the president left us very little recourse in terms of doing our jobs as oversight,” he said. “I think most folks expect the outcome will be that the Senate will acquit the president.
“At that juncture, can we put some of the divisiveness that certainly has reached a peak in the last couple months, and try to find areas of common ground?”
Conflict in the Middle East
The congressman spoke about this month’s situation in the Middle East where the Iranian military fired ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq following the U.S. attack on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
“We almost got into a war with Iran,” he said about Iran. “I don’t think there’s anybody who thinks it’s a good idea to get into a kinetic war with Iran or another war in the Middle East. We’ve been in the Middle East for almost two decades, and Afghanistan for almost two decades.
“I don’t disagree with the president when he says it’s time for us to start drawing down. I would urge the president to work with Congress and think about what that looks like, so we give a country like Afghanistan the best chance for success, so we’re not sending our men and women back there again 10 years from now.”
Bera added that he does not believe that the United States is “out of the woods” with Iran.
“I think there will be some retaliation,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure that we don’t do anything hasty, that we don’t accidentally get back into a war here.”
Bera endorses Biden for president
Bera said that he had made his decision on which presidential candidate he will support during the Democratic primaries this year.
“Full disclosure: I’ve endorsed (former) Vice President (Joe) Biden,” he said.
Despite his endorsement, Bera encouraged undecided Democratic voters to review all of the candidates and find one who reflects their values.
Bera noted that no matter who becomes the Democratic presidential nominee, he plans to “do everything in (his) power to win the White House.”
Health care
The congressman said everyone in the country should be able to afford a doctor visit and medical care, without the fear of going bankrupt in the event that they become very sick.
“Those should be universal values in a country like ours,” he said. “I get yelled at frequently, because I haven’t come out in favor of ‘Medicare for All,’ but that doesn’t mean I don’t have ideas and solutions on how we get to universal coverage and how we make that affordable. And we ought to have that debate.”
Bera also focused on prescription drug pricing.
“The president has talked about wanting to address this (issue),” he said. “We’ve passed a pretty ambitious bill out of the House. The Senate Finance Committee has passed a pretty ambitious bill out of their committee.
“There’s a lot of overlap between what the president talks about, and the Senate and House. Can we find common ground or middle ground and get something done that provides relief?”
Bera added that work is being done behind the scenes to “keep those conversations going.”
Homelessness, affordable housing
Homelessness, Bera said, has become an increasingly challenging issue, with more people struggling to afford their homes.
“Affordable housing really is starting from an issue that’s impacting not just young couples, but seniors, as well,” he said. “(People are) trying to stay in their homes, trying to stay in the region. That then has that downstream effect, which is leading to the homeless challenge that we’re seeing.”
Bera added that these issues need widespread attention.
“That can’t just be a city of Sacramento issue,” he said. “(Sacramento Mayor) Darrell Steinberg may be the champion of this issue, and certainly he’s chairing the governor’s task force, but let’s look at this as a countywide issue and maybe even a regional issue.”
The state of the economy
As for the state of the economy, Bera spoke with both optimism and concern.
“Our economy is actually doing really well,” he said. “We’re starting to see more companies come here, more jobs located here. But have we looked at the K-12 space to make sure we’re teaching our kids the skill set that we need to fill some of these technology jobs?”
The congressman mentioned that there are currently more jobs available than can be filled.
Bera’s re-election campaign
Bera told the Citizen that he plans to continue holding monthly town hall meetings in different places around District 7.
He also explained why he believes voters should vote for him.
“I think they should vote for me on my record,” Bera said. “I’ve been very accessible. My record (is) of trying to be present and serve the constituents and the folks in Elk Grove, understanding the issues and really being involved in this community.
“We’ve lived here for 25 years. Both me and my wife and daughter are Elk Grovians, and we work pretty closely with the elected leadership in Elk Grove and also in (other parts of) Sacramento County.”
