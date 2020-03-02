Assembly District 9 candidates shared their views on a variety of issues, including police shooting legislation, education and workforce development, during a candidate forum last week.
The primary election to select the next representative of that district will be held on March 3, and the top two vote-getters in this election will face each other in the general election on Nov. 3. District 9 extends from south Sacramento to Lodi.
Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, has represented the district since 2014, and there are currently three candidates challenging the former Elk Grove City Council member for that seat.
The other candidates are Democrats Tracie Stafford and Mushtaq Tahirkheli, and Republican Eric Rigard.
Presented by the League of Women Voters of Sacramento County, the forum was held on Feb. 21 at the Mack Road Partnership in south Sacramento.
Police use-of-force bill
Moderator Paula Lee asked each of the candidates to share their thoughts on Assembly Bill 392, which requires that police officers only use deadly force when necessary. The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last summer, is designed to reduce the number of deadly police shootings in the state.
Cooper, a former Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department captain, said that he voted for that bill.
“There’ve been some bad shootings in California and across this country,” he said. “We want to make sure that doesn’t happen. Part of it is training and there are a lot of different factors that go into this.”
Rigard, who noted that his stepfather was a deputy sheriff in Los Angeles County, called for a greater emphasis on “accountability and training.”
“There needs to be some accountability on the portion of people within the community and there needs to be training upon the point of the police department themselves, so that they can interact with and be more cohesive with the community as a whole,” he said.
Stafford said that there is a need for changes in the type of training that officers receive.
“I agree that training is required,” she said. “The challenge that we have is the type of training. So, we keep throwing implicit bias training at this when the reality is that we have officers trained for any situation, and that to many translates into fear. So, we’re almost being trained to fear.”
Stafford expressed concern that there was the need to author AB 392.
“If you have to have a piece of legislation that states that it must be necessary to shoot somebody, we have a much bigger issue than how officers are trained,” she said.
Tahirkheli told attendees that he backs local officials who support this legislation.
“I will work with each and every member, if they are in favor of (this legislation),” he said. “I will support them whatever party they have, because party is not important; law and country is important.”
Improving public education
Lee also asked the candidates what initiative they support to improve education in the Assembly district.
Cooper stressed the importance of focusing on early preschool aged children.
“To get to those kids early, that’s really what has an impact,” he said. “So, there’ve been numerous pieces of legislation that I’ve co-authored and sponsored, authored that helped change the narrative for our kids. That’s really what it comes down to, getting to those kids and giving them that (attention).”
Rigard mentioned a need to allow children to attend “the school of their choice.”
“There are some kids that couldn’t achieve in a regular school that are achieving, thriving in (other schools),” he said.
“Every school is not for every kid, and we need to have that thing opened up, so that people have the ability to move their kids and get them in the best opportunity for them. That would be a big thing, and (also) integrating the parents into the schools.”
Stafford focused on performance related issues pertaining to “adverse childhood experiences.”
“(That issue) actually has a major impact on how children are able to read,” she said. “We need wrap around services that actually help these kids. The kids are struggling. It isn’t just because they’re bad, it isn’t just because they’re bored or they’re not smart enough to do whatever it is they’re (doing).
“Sometimes they’re going home to abuse as I was. Sometimes they’re going home to one box of Rice-A-Roni for their entire family to eat, which I did. We’ve got to look beyond the triage.”
Tahirkheli expressed concern with the cost of education.
“I cannot afford a $150 book,” he said. “So, (it’s the) same thing with everybody. If the government supports it, if the community supports it and give enough money to the school and parents, they have no problem.”
He also addressed former students who are unable to acquire jobs following their graduations.
“For the students to come and go, we have to create the jobs for them,” he said.
Workforce development
Another issue addressed by the candidates at the forum was workforce development, in regard to training workers for the future.
Rigard stressed a need for more businesses to develop a plan for “thoroughly training their people.”
“(Train) them not only for the job that they have, but for the job that they’re going to have five years down the line,” he said. “It’s important to train people for the upcoming type jobs that they’re going to be looking at.”
He also desires that schools better prepare future workers.
“Reading, writing and arithmetic is great, but they also need some job skills, they need some training that will help to develop them, so that they can move forward,” he said.
Stafford identified herself as a supporter of the California Green New Deal.
“In this bill, we would actually be focused on creating ‘green’ careers, which are the careers of the future,” she said.
She also stressed a need to bring certain vocational courses back to schools, and to promote the unions that will train people for certain trades.
“There are many, many opportunities that are being lost, because it seems like the focus really isn’t on building new jobs and actually providing access to other (jobs),” she said.
Tahirkheli identified a need to figure out what jobs are coming in the future.
“We cannot train the people if there’s no job in the future, and it’s a waste of time and waste of money,” he said. “So, we have to work with the government to what job is going to be created.”
Cooper, who noted that he has authored and co-authored workforce development bills, also recognized the loss of school electives such as woodworking, metal shop and auto shop.
“We’re trying to redo that now, fix that (issue),” he said. “We’ve lost a lot of manufacturing jobs. Manufacturing jobs are good, blue-collar jobs. They’ve gone out of state, they’ve gone out of our country.”
Women’s rights
The candidates were each asked how they are “champions for women.”
Rigard mentioned that his background includes supporting his wife while she was undergoing counseling following a traumatic personal experience.
“I think support is key - support and understanding to what women are dealing with and what they go through,” he said. “I’ll never totally understand. I’m a man, but I can step in and I can offer a guiding hand. I can listen to her, I can empathize with her.”
Rigard added that most of his work bosses have been female, and that the majority of those women were better bosses than his male work bosses.
“I would definitely encourage more women to be involved in the workforce,” he said.
Stafford noted that she was a spokesperson for the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence, chair of the Women Democrats of Sacramento County, and a Girl Scout leader.
She added that she organized dozens of new Girl Scout troops that were built on the basis of diversifying their members.
“That changed the perspective of these girls, their opportunities,” Stafford said.
Tahirkheli expressed disappointment with how women have been discriminated against.
“We discriminate (against) women all the time – I don’t know why men do this – with jobs and everything,” he said.
Tahirkheli additionally mentioned that if elected as a member of the Assembly, he would work hard to fight for the rights of women.
“The best thing is that I can answer you, you go on my website and see about my agenda,” he said. “There are a lot of things that have been (directed) to women.”
Cooper noted that he is the father of four daughters, the grandson of a woman who died from an abortion, and is currently being endorsed by Planned Parenthood Mar Monte.
“Women’s rights are big to me,” he said. “I’ve always fought for women’s rights.”
