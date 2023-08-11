Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen will run for reelection in next year’s mayoral election.
Singh-Allen is currently serving in her second term, having defeated the incumbent Steve Ly in the 2020 mayoral election, and her lone challenger Brian Pastor in last year’s race.
She told the Citizen this week that she had known for a long time that she would seek a third term.
“I knew I would run for reelection immediately following (the) November 2022 election,” she said. “Since terms are only for two years, it is not enough time to accomplish campaign goals and priorities. I love serving our city.”
Singh-Allen noted that she is proudly supported and endorsed by Democrats, Republicans, independents, businesses, labor organizations, small business owners and others.
The election is 15 months away, but her campaign fund has nearly $200,000.
According to her campaign disclosure statement for the period of Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year, Singh-Allen reported that during that period, she received a total of $64,936 in campaign contributions for the upcoming election. She also reported an ending cash balance of $198,769.
Among her top contributors during that period were Sacramento Area Fire Fighters Local 522 Political Action Committee (PAC), International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 340 PAC, and Angelo K. Tsakopoulos and Affiliated Entities, $5,500 each; Yosemite Petroleum, $4,000; and Sacramento Building Trades Council PAC, $3,500.
“Since (the) reporting deadline and the last month, I have raised well over $200,000 already,” Singh-Allen said. “I am proud of my diverse support. It costs money to run a successful campaign and reach voters.
“I will have numerous other opportunities in the coming year to raise the necessary funds for a winning campaign. It is humbling and I am honored with the outpouring of support. My work for our city has just begun.”
Singh-Allen mentioned that among the city’s accomplishments that she is most proud of during her time as mayor is the city’s voter-approved sales tax measure, Measure E, which increased Elk Grove’s total tax rate of 7.75% to 8.75%.
“It’s affirming to know residents trust their leaders and are willing to invest in their city,” she said. “The additional money will achieve community priorities, including public safety, addressing homelessness, improved roads, economic development, and more.
“I helped lead the campaign through fundraising efforts, grassroots organizing, and working with the campaign to deliver a strong message to victory. I am grateful for our partnerships with our police, firefighters, donors and citizens.”
Singh-Allen identifies public safety and crime reduction as important city issues.
“Hiring new police officers improves public safety and helps to reduce crime,” she said. “While crime grew in other cities, Elk Grove saw a decline.”
She added that the city’s new prosecutor program is set to begin soon and will also help improve public safety and reduce crime.
That $1 million program, which is an agreement between the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office and the city of Elk Grove, involves the employment of a community prosecutor to work with the Elk Grove police.
Singh-Allen mentioned that the city is committed to managing homelessness.
“We will continue to work towards reducing homelessness in our community,” she said. “The Point-in-Time (homeless population) count put our city as having one of the lowest rates in the region with 45 persons included in the count.”
Singh-Allen referred to affordable housing as one of her priorities.
“I am proud of the hundreds of new units that were added this past year,” she said. “Poppy Grove (a development on Bruceville Road, near Poppy Ridge Road) will bring nearly 400 units of affordable housing to our city – the largest development so far.”
She also shared her desire for more affordable housing to be built.
“It’s a statewide and regional crisis,” Singh-Allen said. “Elk Grove will continue to take a leadership role to meet this challenge.”
The mayor stressed her support for a strong governance team in Elk Grove.
“Council Members Rod Brewer and Sergio Robles have been great additions to our team,” she said.
Asked what projects she would like to continue working on if reelected, Singh-Allen first mentioned the potential relocation of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove.
“The building of a new zoo is an amazing opportunity for the city to be on the map for travel and tourism.,” she said. “The city is still doing the analysis and feasibility. I expect it to come to us for a vote (next) spring. Should the City Council move forward, this project would be a game changer for Elk Grove.
“A new zoo in Elk Grove will not only provide a new home for the current zoo and the animals, (but) the city would welcome visitors from near and far, supporting surrounding businesses and creating new jobs.”
The mayor also noted that reducing traffic congestion remains a top priority.
“We are working to improve signal synchronization and traffic operations to reduce congestion,” she said. “Bringing (a) light rail extension to Elk Grove will be important to better connect us to the region.”
Singh-Allen also expressed excitement for Project Elevate, a high-end, mixed-use development that will be located on city-owned property at the southeast corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards. The project will include retail, dining, entertainment, office and residential uses.
Singh-Allen also mentioned the future Elk Grove Library at the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Waterman Road, and the city’s work with developers to build entry-level homes, so that the city’s workforce, including police officers, firefighters and teachers, has opportunities to buy homes in the communities they serve.
She additionally spoke about Elk Grove’s efforts to expand and diversify the economy.
“I like to proudly tout that Elk Grove is open for business,” Singh-Allen said. “The City Council is committed to ensuring a diverse city economy. Old Town (Elk Grove’s) revitalization includes numerous new restaurants, wineries, breweries, boutiques and more. It has become a great destination for residents and visitors alike.
“Kubota Tractor company will open in a few months and bring with it 300-plus jobs. We want to be a city that invests in innovation. Our Pitch Elk Grove event is an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses, receive mentorship, and win prize money for their businesses.”
With the city’s next mayoral election to be held next year, Singh-Allen was asked why she believes she continues to maintain a wide variety of support.
“I am a collaborator and work well with businesses, labor groups, Democrats, Republicans, our regional leaders, and more,” she said. “Running statewide business trade associations, serving as a statewide commissioner for Visit California, my previous eight-plus years of experience as a trustee for the Elk Grove Unified School District, serving on the teen center and Elk Grove Food Bank boards and other roles demonstrates my commitment to our city and residents.
“My experience, ability to bring people together, finding common sense solutions, and being our city’s biggest advocate and champion are some of the reasons I believe our city trusts my leadership.”
