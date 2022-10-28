The Citizen this week hit the streets of Elk Grove to hear what local voters have to say about Measure E, the city’s sales tax measure.
Known as Measure E, this measure is among the city’s top ballot issues, as city voters will decide whether to approve a sales tax increase of 1-cent per dollar. Elk Grove currently has a total tax rate of 7.75%.
The City Council voted last July to place the 1% sales tax measure on this November’s ballot.
If approved by a majority of voters, this sales tax increase could annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance. The tax would likely go into effect next April.
Elk Grove resident Madison Crook noted that she has already voted to support Measure E.
“I just feel like they’re helping (to serve) the community, she said. “I want to help give back, so that’s why I (supported it).”
Yuv Gil, a small business owner in Elk Grove, mentioned that he supports this measure to help the city to progress.
“As a business owner, I’m always thinking the entrepreneurial way,” he said. “So, more taxes always help the city best (is) how I believe. And I like living in Elk Grove, because it’s a conservative city, good to raise kids here, the school district is good.”
Carlos Saucedo also spoke in favor of the tax measure.
“I wouldn’t like the (extra taxation), but if it’s going for a good cause, I wouldn’t mind paying that extra 1%,” he said. “I want the area where I work or live to be safe and also nice. I want to see (improved streets), because I spend more money on fixing my car, (due to poorly maintained roads).”
Noli Mora called the additional tax proposed through Measure E is “good” for Elk Grove.
“I think (the extra tax) is not bad at all,” he said. “We have to pay taxes in order for the city of Elk Grove to generate money to make their projects work. I like everything in Elk Grove – the law enforcement, the fire, the parks, the roads.”
The Citizen also spoke with people who oppose this measure. Among them was Michelle Foster.
“Absolutely I would not vote for a tax increase, because we already pay taxes that are supposed to be distributed out to do those things, and there’s mismanagement,” she said. “It’s not how much tax money is coming in. That’s not the issue. It’s where the tax money is going. It’s a mismanagement of tax money. That’s the issue.”
Bobby Pham, a 15-year resident of Elk Grove, is also not supportive of Measure E.
“I’m going to vote, no, on that, because I don’t want a raised tax,” he said. “We can’t be paying tax for all the homeless people. If they have to increase tax, then I’m going to vote (against it).”
Joel Uher, a resident of Wilton, mentioned that he believes that it is not the right time to raise taxes.
“While it is true it is a proposal to increase the tax by 1 cent, that is a 12.9% increase – the math calculation is 1.00 divided by 7.75 equals (a) 12.9% increase,” he said. “At a time when the inflation rate in September was 8.2% and all reputable economists are predicting our country will be in a recession within the next 12 months, it is unreasonable to increase the sales tax by any amount.”
George Alder additionally spoke against the tax measure.
“I don’t (support it), because every time they take taxes from me and everything else, I don’t see improvements; I really don’t,” he said.
A few people who spoke to the Citizen this week were indecisive on this safety and quality of life measure.
Elk Grove resident Vijay Maisuria mentioned that he is currently undecided regarding this tax measure.
“If it helps the city, it’s not a horrible idea – especially if it (addresses) the homelessness (issue),” he said. “I’ll have to look into it more.”
Mariam Hamadeh noted that because she desires ways to support the community, “especially homelessness,” she is edging toward supporting Measure E.
“I do worry about if government is fiscally responsible with the way they handle the money,” she said. “So, my liberal heart (says) ‘Yes, let’s help people.’ But at the same time, we’re seeing so much of these taxes not being used in a way that you can see actual improvement. I guess I would lean towards yes (on this measure).”
Elk Grove resident Greg DuBray noted that he is hesitant to support Measure E.
“I think the taxes are already high enough and that I haven’t seen any results from the last time they raised it,” he said. “I want to know more about what it is actually supposed to cover. The money never goes where it is supposed to.”
With a slight majority of the people who spoke to the Citizen about Measure E this week expressing their support for this increased sales tax, that majority sentiment aligned with two surveys that were used to determine whether registered voters and potential voters would support a 1-cent sales tax measure this November.
In the first of those surveys, which was conducted last December by the research firm, FM3 Research, 60% of the 538 registered and potential voters surveyed indicated that they would support a 1-cent sales tax measure to support essential community services.
Last July, FM3 Research conducted another survey to gauge how community needs and priorities had potentially changed since the December 2021 survey.
In the latter survey, 63% of the 771 people surveyed noted that they would support the 1-cent sales tax measure.
For additional information about Measure E, visit the website, www.ElkGroveMeasureE.com.
