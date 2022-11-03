Editor’s note: This story is a continued collaboration between the Citizen and California State University, Sacramento’s journalism program. This fall, students contributed stories on subjects that impact Elk Grove community members. They are being taught by Philip Reese, a Sacramento Bee reporter and an assistant professor of journalism.
Voters in Elk Grove and across California will decide in November whether to guarantee reproductive freedom in the state’s constitution.
Proposition 1 would amend the constitution to “expressly include existing rights to reproductive freedom - such as the right to choose whether or not to have an abortion and use contraceptives,” according to the state’s official voter guide.
Supporters of Proposition 1 say it would solidify their rights to reproductive autonomy and make it far more difficult for future governors or legislatures to restrict access to abortion or contraceptives.
Opponents of the proposition say it’s unnecessary and expensive. They argue that California already has laws in place that protect an individual’s right to have an abortion.
Abortion has been legal in the state since 1969 and will likely stay that way for the foreseeable future.
Elk Grove resident Kiana Kaur said, “I’m for abortion because it’s that person’s body, they can do whatever they want with it.”
Molly Weedn, a spokeswoman for Proposition 1, said the new measure “would take existing law and codify it into our constitution … we can’t let our reproductive freedoms be taken for granted. They have been protected for 50 years before June.”
Current California state law protects the right to reproductive privacy. The California Supreme Court has agreed that the right to an abortion falls under the right to privacy. However, there are some exceptions. For example, if a pregnancy has been deemed medically viable (i.e., a fetus older than 24 weeks with no evident abnormalities), then an abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy poses risk to the mother’s health and/or life.
Supporters of Proposition 1 are looking to enshrine the right to reproductive freedom into the state constitution to protect it for decades to come.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, 49% of abortion patients live below the federal poverty line, while 59% are obtained by women who already have children.
Elk Grove resident Jaspreet Singh said, “It’s nice to have the option there you know, for women who are unsure or aren't ready to be mothers.”
Advocates against Proposition 1 argue that the proposition would hurt the state.
Tak Allen, president of The International Faith-Based Coalition said, “While Proposition 1 does claim that it will go ahead and imprint this law of the right to abortion in the state of California into our Constitution, unfortunately, it alters that law drastically.”
Allen said that if this proposition passes women would be able to have an abortion shortly before their due date. Currently, in California, this option is only legal if the mother’s life is at risk during the pregnancy.
One of the big questions surrounding Prop 1 is how much it will cost the state. Weedn said, “The legislative office has said there is no fiscal attachment to this proposition.”
In California’s fiscal budget for 2022-23, roughly $200 million has been put aside to cover abortion in the state, with $20 million added to cover individuals coming from out of state.
Sebya Gorre-Clancy, lead bookseller at A Seat at the Table Books on Laguna Springs drive, said she decided one day to help inform the public before they voted on Proposition 1 by erecting a book display titled, “Bans Off Our Bodies” in her store. The display aimed to educate readers on the facts and science of women’s health.
“For the state of California to make a precedent that women have a basic right to reproductive freedom shows the rest of the country, and the world, that women are humans and the basic human right of body autonomy needs to be protected,” she said.
Sebya said she hopes that her book display will not only educate individuals but also push them to do more for women’s rights.
“When it comes down to it - I don't want the younger generation to have to fight a battle my elders had already won,” she said.
