In her bid for reelection as the mayor of Elk Grove, Bobbie Singh-Allen held a significantly large lead against her opponent, Brian Pastor, as of Nov. 9 at 12:15 a.m.
Also leading their races at that time were Elk Grove City Council candidates Rod Brewer and Sergio Robles.
Results for these Nov. 8 elections will next be updated on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.
Mayoral race
In the mayoral election, Singh-Allen is seeking her second term in office, having defeated the incumbent Steve Ly in the 2020 mayoral election.
The Sacramento County elections office reported on Nov. 9 that Singh-Allen was leading this race with 63% of the votes while Pastor had 36%.
Singh-Allen, a nearly 30-year Elk Grove resident who also served on the Elk Grove Unified School District board for eight years, shared her thoughts on the mayoral election on Nov. 8.
“The initial results have been very favorable, so I’m very proud of our very strong showing, and I’m also very happy for my friends that are running in their respective seats,” she said. “They’re all doing really well.”
Singh-Allen told the Citizen that her two years as mayor was an insufficient amount of time to accomplish many of her goals in her mission to “make Elk Grove great.”
“We will continue to focus with our council colleagues on improving public safety and working towards (decreasing) homelessness, improving our local economy, bringing new employers, and creating jobs in Elk Grove,” she said.
On Election Night, the Citizen asked all city government candidates to share their thoughts on Measure E, the 1-cent per dollar sales tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Measure E, if passed, could annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
As of press time, 54% of the counted Measure E votes were in support of this measure.
Singh-Allen, who is among the supporters of this measure, spoke about how it could improve Elk Grove.
“You’ll see some dramatic changes and improvements over our everyday quality of life, which is really what Measure E was all about,” she said. “I obviously was co-chair for Measure E and I’m just so proud of our community that they saw the need to invest in our quality of life.
“And our police officers and firefighters were really the face of the campaign, and the great thing is our community has such high regard for them.”
Pastor, a second-time Elk Grove mayoral candidate, having finished third in the 2020 election, told the Citizen that he remains hopeful in this election, given that there are a lot of votes left to be counted.
“There’s still hope,” he said. “I know I gained a lot more support than last time (in the 2020 election). I’ve been reaching out to a lot of people, a lot of you, a lot of the events that have been going on. But I won’t give up until I know the final results.”
Pastor added that he desires to help decrease crime, homelessness and traffic accidents, and assist in bringing a new local history museum and more sports facilities to Elk Grove.
As for Measure E, Pastor mentioned that he is firmly against it.
“I think I’m the only (candidate) that is strictly ‘no’ (on this measure),” he said. “They talk about Measure E for police and firefighters. If you look at the fiscal budget, I believe 68% goes to the police already, and still the response times for police and fire are still behind the national average.”
He also expressed his concern that the tax increase would create a greater financial challenge for people who are living paycheck to paycheck.
City Council, District 2
As of the latest election results for council District 2, on Nov. 9, Brewer had received 42% of the votes counted, followed by Felipe Martin with 31% and Michelle Kile with 25%.
District 2 is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Whitelock Parkway, and Elk Grove-Florin, Grant Line, Calvine and Bruceville roads. Under the City Council’s election system, residents can only vote for candidates running in their local council district.
The current District 2 council representative Pat Hume is now running for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat in this November’s election. He has served on the City Council since 2006, and he is the council’s longest serving member.
Brewer told the Citizen that he is “very humbled” by the early results of the election.
“I’m very humbled and really glad that the people of Elk Grove, especially in District 2, they made their voices heard and they liked the stability of what I produced on the (Cosumnes Community Services District) board for the past 12 years – delivering results for the people of Elk Grove and Galt,” he said.
Brewer added that, if elected, he would bring integrity, hard work and a community-first approach to the council, and that he would also focus on assisting small businesses, maintaining the district’s “rural way of life,” and helping the police and fire departments to reduce their emergency response times.
Brewer spoke about his support of Measure E.
“I supported Measure E, because it’s an investment in our community,” he said. “Measure E is a strong investment for our public safety, for our parks, for our infrastructure to make sure that we are being responsive, we’re being responsible and that we’re being accountable to the public.”
Martin responded to the election thus far.
“We’re trailing by about 11 points,” he said. “It’s still early. About 500 votes (separate the top two candidates). A lot can change in the upcoming results. There’s still another 8,000-plus votes to count.”
Martin said that it is important for him that the police department has the workforce to ensure the safety and security of Elk Grove residents and that wrap-around services are provided to the homeless. He also desires more new and innovative companies, with good paying jobs, for Elk Grove.
As for Measure E, Martin recognized its benefits as an investment in the city of Elk Grove.
“It’s tough to swallow right now with the economic insecurities, but it is an investment in our city,” he said. “Police, fire is important. They’re going to be a major funding source of that, but there are other opportunities that you can use that money with to help invest into the city.”
Kile did not respond to the Citizen’s request for comments, as of press time.
City Council, District 4
In the City Council District 4 election, as of Nov. 9, Robles had received 72% of the votes, followed by Giezi Bermudez, with 27%.
District 4 is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road, and it continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
Current District 4 Council Member Stephanie Nguyen is a candidate in this November’s Assembly District 10 general election.
Nguyen endorsed both candidates who are running for her District 4 seat on the City Council.
Robles, who moved to Elk Grove 11 years ago and was appointed to the Elk Grove Planning Commission in 2020, shared his reaction to the early election results for District 2.
“I’m still in shock and I’m super thankful to the community and for everybody who has supported me along the way,” he said. “I’m super thankful to my family for being there every step of the way, as well.”
Robles told the Citizen that public safety is an important issue for him, and that he is looking forward to working with small businesses and connecting business owners with the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce.
Regarding Measure E, Robles mentioned that he has consistently supported it.
“I’m looking forward to working with the city and other electeds and trying to make something good for the city and making sure that our city is safe and vibrant,” he said. “I’m a proud supporter of public safety and law enforcement and of the fire department. (Measure E) is going to be great for the city.”
Bermudez, a 16-year resident of Elk Grove, did not respond to the Citizen’s request for comment, as of press time.
Results of Elk Grove’s city elections
Elk Grove Mayor – Bobbie Singh-Allen (incumbent), 63% (10,399 votes), Brian Pastor, 36% (6,016 votes)
Elk Grove City Council, District 2 – Rod Brewer, 42% (2,018 votes), Felipe Martin, 31% (1,486 votes), Michelle Kile, 25% (1,228 votes)
Elk Grove City Council, District 4 – Sergio Robles, 72% (2,410 votes), Giezi Bermudez, 27% (930 votes)
Measure E – Yes, 54% (9,133 votes), No, 45% (7,718 votes)
Source: Sacramento County Voter Registration & Elections Office, 15% of precincts reporting on Nov. 8.
