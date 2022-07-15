Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Sergio Robles on July 6 announced that he will run for the Elk Grove City Council District 4 seat this November.
District 4 is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road. This district continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, who currently represents District 4, is not running for reelection. She is instead currently pursuing the Assembly District 10 seat in this year’s general election.
Robles has served on the Planning Commission since October 2020, when he was appointed by the City Council to fill the vacancy of Frank Maita, who resigned after 14 years of service on the commission. There is currently no other candidate for the District 4 council election.
Nguyen and Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen have already endorsed Robles in the District 4 election.
Singh-Allen praised Robles as a candidate who would provide a “fresh voice and perspective to the City Council.”
“I’m grateful for Sergio’s service to our country and have watched him work with the Planning Commission to help longtime residents while attracting new businesses to our city,” she wrote in a press release. “Sergio is pragmatic and will serve the residents of District 4 and our city well.”
Nguyen also expressed her support for Robles.
“I have no doubt in my mind that Sergio is exactly the type of leader we need to keep Elk Grove safe and vibrant,” she wrote in the same press release. “I’m proud to endorse him as this district’s next council member.”
Robles last week told the Citizen why he decided to run for the District 4 council seat.
“I really love to serve,” he said. “In any possibility that I can serve, I’m always up for the challenge, whether it’s serving in the (California) National Guard or serving on the Planning Commission, serving on several boards (or) volunteering and helping out in the community.”
Robles added that his current service as an aide for U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, has helped prepare him for his possible service as a council member.
“Working for the congressman and being one of his aides, I’m able to understand federal policy and how it impacts local government, and at the same time being able to advocate on trying to bring resource and funding back to the district,” he said.
Bera this week shared his support for Robles’ run for City Council.
“I’ve been impressed watching Sergio grow in the four and a half years since he began working in my congressional office,” he wrote in a statement submitted to the Citizen. “With his commitment to Elk Grove and our country, and through his experience on the Planning Commission, I’m confident Sergio will be a great City Council member.”
Robles, whose community involvement also includes assisting the Elk Grove Food Bank, named infrastructure among his top issues.
“You have this (Southeast Policy Area) that’s going to be on Kammerer Road, and it’s how do we develop that area, how do we make it so that we can work here, live here and play here, as well,” he said. “Not only that, but it’s like what is that going to look like for Elk Grove, right?
“My hope is that can be an area right next to the casino, where Kammerer Road is going to be off, that it can be an area that we can draw people to come there and hang out and have fun, instead of having to drive all the way down to downtown Sacramento or having to go to Roseville or having to go to Folsom.”
Also important to Robles is doing what he can to assist small businesses and startup companies.
“It’s making sure that we have grants that will be able to help small businesses and startups,” he said. “Elk Grove had several startup companies start here and they continue going.”
Robles also addressed the issue of housing.
“Housing is needed throughout all of California,” he said. “You see developments occurring in Rancho (Cordova) and in Carmichael and in Natomas. Elk Grove has a unique position in order to create more housing, and also the more housing that can be affordable for the rest of the region.”
Robles, who was born in Texas, lived in Minnesota before spending his formative years in the Sacramento-Elk Grove area.
His educational background includes graduating from Hiram Johnson High School in 2011 and earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University, Northridge in 2017.
In addition to his endorsements from Singh-Allen and Nguyen, Robles was also endorsed by Elk Grove planning commissioners Juan Fernandez, Sandra Poole and Suman Singha, former Elk Grove planning commissioners Frank Maita and Mackenzie Wieser, and retired Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Chief Mike McLaughlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.