The race for the newly formed California state Senate District 8, which covers Elk Grove, is currently down to three Democratic candidates.
They are former state insurance commissioner Dave Jones, Sacramento City Council member Angelique Ashby and Rafa Garcia, a union representative for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Sacramento City Council Member Eric Guerra announced that he dropped out of the District 6 race to run for the newly formed California Assembly District 10.
Also leaving the Senate District 6 race were community activist Dr. Tecoy Porter, who announced he will run for the California State Assembly’s District 10 seat, and California Highway Patrol sergeant and barbecue restaurateur Matt Burgess who did not announce a plan to run for another political seat this year.
Senate District 8 was created through the redistricting efforts that followed the federal government’s publishing of updated census information for 2020.
Elk Grove will no longer be a part of Senate District 6, which currently includes Elk Grove and extends to Sacramento, West Sacramento, and other parts of Sacramento County. That district has been represented by Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, since 2014, and he is now serving his final term.
Following the 2022 election, Elk Grove will lie within Senate District 8, which runs from Elk Grove to Elverta, and includes Rio Linda and parts of Sacramento.
With half of this race’s candidates dropping out, the remaining candidates, last week, shared with the Citizen their thoughts on those changes. They also spoke about what political issues are most important to them in their campaigns.
Dave Jones
In sharing his reaction to the smaller pool of candidates in this election, Jones noted that he respects the decisions of the three candidates who departed from this race.
He added that those decisions have strengthened his campaign.
“We are picking up support from those supporters of the other candidates that have pivoted to other races, so that’s exciting,” Jones said. “We’re continuing to build our campaign and build our coalition to make sure that it’s successful in carrying our message forward to residents of Elk Grove and the rest of the Senate district.”
Jones told the Citizen that he is concerned about the cost of housing, rising rents and the large number of homeless people living in the region.
“I know that families in Elk Grove are concerned about the price of a typical home being out of reach for middle-income families, and the price of rents continue to climb,” he said. “I want to work with residents of Elk Grove and leaders in Elk Grove and also in the state Senate to do everything we can to expand the supply of housing – and that’s market rate housing and affordable housing and shelters for the homeless.”
Jones also mentioned that he feels strongly about the need for “building back better from the pandemic.”
He noted that he believes that it is important to support small businesses, invest in infrastructures, and address pandemic-related mental health issues and substance abuse disorders.
Jones also spoke about the issue of climate change.
“(There are) increased incidents of droughts, flooding, wildfires and urban heat,” he said. “So, we have, unfortunately, some real challenges on our hands with regard to how the climate is changing and how those impacts are falling on us here.”
Jones referred to himself as the best candidate in the Senate District 8 election.
“I feel that I’m the best candidate for Elk Grove and the rest of the Senate district to serve in the state Senate, because I have over 30 years of a successful track record in all levels of government and outside of government in delivering programs and investments to communities like Elk Grove to help them be successful,” he said.
Angelique Ashby
Ashby told the Citizen that she finds it interesting to observe the dynamics in the departure of this race’s candidates. However, she noted that these changes do not alter her approach to her campaign.
“For me, I’m really just trying to focus on the voters and making sure I have the resources I need to reach them, so that I can tell them who I am and what I’m about and put myself in a position to really introduce myself to Senate District 8,” she said.
“I’m trying to control the pace of my own campaign and not worry too much about what others are choosing is best for them.”
Ashby mentioned that she is interested in building up communities through investments.
“One thing I’ve learned in working on the Sacramento City Council is that the best way to lift communities up is to invest in them,” she said. “So, this is a big priority for me. I want to invest in District 8, in our schools, in our library systems, in our bridges – literal bridges. I want to see large investments in Senate District 8.”
Ashby also noted that she is interested in “gracefully” exiting the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We all can see with our eyes very clearly the chaos that has ensued from this pandemic, whether it’s small businesses struggling mightily or kids falling behind,” she said. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done to help families, to help seniors, to address food insecurity and digital equity, and small businesses.
“I want to make sure that our state government provides our local agencies, our local entities, our cities, our counties, our school districts the resources they need to really help people post-pandemic.”
Homelessness is another issue that Ashby addressed as one of her top issues.
“We have a homelessness problem and we also all know that we have a housing crisis,” she said. “We’ve got a shortage of housing in the region, and we definitely need programs that allow us to move people from living on the street into having the wraparound services that they need to deal with whatever things they’re facing.”
She added that it is a high priority for her to have the state be a “really good funding partner” through mental health and housing programs.
Ashby shared why she believes voters should elect her as this district’s representative.
“I think I’ve been working really hard in the Sacramento region for the last decade,” she said. “I think I’m a candidate who is relevant on issues now. I’m a person who I believe reflects this district, which is a district that is so special. It’s a community that is very diverse; it’s a community that’s focused on family.”
Rafa Garcia
Garcia told the Citizen that fewer candidates in this race presents a “great opportunity” for new political candidates.
“I think it opens up a great opportunity for people like myself (who) haven’t been elected before,” he said.
Among the issues that are important to Garcia is protecting the rights of workers.
“The COVID(-19) paid sick leave expired and it hasn’t yet been expanded,” he said. “So, things like that would be some of the things that we do need to continue to work on, because we need to make sure that we have a plan for COVID(-19) recovery and beyond.”
Garcia added that he would also work to protect unions and labor rights, so they could “effectively negotiate at the table.”
Also important to Garcia is the issue of health care. He noted that he is a supporter of Assembly Bill 1400, which would provide health care for all of the state’s residents, regardless of immigration status.
“Health care is a big thing, and I’m hoping that AB 1400 gets signed on as a bill, so that people have health care and people have access to mental care,” he said.
“I think there is a lot of trauma that COVID(-19) has caused and we need to be able to have the services available for the community, so that they’re able to access them when they’re ready.”
Garcia also spoke about the issue of education.
“I know there’s been a lot of talk about what the future of education does look like,” he said. “Tying it back into mental health, I think it’s important that we are providing those services, as well.”
Garcia told the Citizen that he supports the offering of higher education without a cost.
“(Higher education) has been crippling the generations that have been dealing with the high cost to attend universities,” he said.
Garcia explained why he feels he is this race’s best candidate.
“I think I’m the best candidate, because I am a person that has been involved with the community,” he said. “I have the lived experience that a person needs, so they can bring those lived experiences to the table as a legislator.”
