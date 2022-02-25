Sacramento County sheriff’s Capt. Jim Barnes, who last year became the first candidate of the 2022 Sacramento County sheriff’s race, responded to the news that Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, recently joined that race.
After 14 months of speculation, Cooper, a 30-year law enforcement veteran and a former member of the Elk Grove City Council, declared his candidacy for sheriff on Feb. 10. He also ran for sheriff in the 2010 election, in which he lost in a close race to current Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.
Jones announced last month that he would run for the state’s newly created 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Sacramento, as well as other areas.
Barnes has worked for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office for more than two decades.
He told the Citizen that he was not surprised by Cooper’s decision to join the race.
“I had always known Jim was going to come in,” Barnes said. “This is something that he wanted to do for a long time.
“It didn’t surprise me he took so long to come out, too, because I know in a fundraising effort, it’s easier for him to raise money as an Assembly person than it is as (a candidate) for sheriff.”
Barnes noted that what he does find interesting about Cooper’s candidacy for sheriff is that he believes Cooper could have a better impact in the California Legislature on certain issues that he has already mentioned as a candidate for sheriff. He said those issues include homelessness and mental health.
“It’s interesting to me, because he had the more influence at the state Capitol with the money and being able to partner up with other people to make that happen,” he said.
Barnes named increased crime and homelessness as his top two issues, and he noted that those issues have some crossover effects.
“It’s not a crime to be homeless, but we have some societal issues and some challenges (and) some violent crimes that are directly linked to the homeless population,” Barnes said. “So how do we provide that balance?”
Barnes mentioned that he established a program called risks/needs assessment, which gets to the root cause of a crime, whether it is homelessness, mental health issues or other risk factors.
“If we can get in on the front end, we’re going to make, I think, a significant impact on what we’re seeing in our communities,” he said.
Barnes said that he is working toward bringing together regional partners to create a retail task force in response to the increase in retail thefts.
The candidate additionally stressed a need to keep businesses safe.
“We’ve got to help our businesses thrive, because if businesses start leaving Sacramento, crime is going to continue to increase, and we can’t have that,” he said.
Although Barnes said he believes that Jones has done a good job as sheriff, he noted that he hopes to implement more of his own vision into the department.
“I know once the communities in Sacramento hear (my ideas), they’re going to want more of it,” Barnes said. “I think, for me, it’s vision, the energy in which I’m going to bring; I think the partnership in which I have. I’m looking forward to taking the sheriff’s office to a level it’s never seen before.”
Barnes added that the department has good relationships and strained relationships, and that he is working toward rebuilding trust with the communities.
“Just being that voice that whenever they need help or someone reaches out and needs any type of assistance, we’re there for them,” he said.
Regarding Elk Grove, Barnes mentioned that he is interested in furthering the strong partnership he mentioned that he has with the leadership of the city.
“How do we work together, not only as a law enforcement agency, but even the City Council?” he asked. “What is the vision, and understanding what the vision and mission (are) moving forward.
“They’re getting a new casino in Elk Grove and that’s going to bring some challenges, but it’s also going to bring amazing opportunities to the Elk Grove area. So, how do we continue to be that good partner moving forward?”
As a candidate for sheriff, Barnes has the endorsement of Jones, as well as former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinnis and former U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott.
Barnes identified his experience as part of the reason he feels he is the best candidate in the sheriff’s race.
“Coming up on 24 years of experience, I’ve worked every level of this organization in the sheriff’s office, from a young officer in corrections to patrol, all the way through investigations as a sex assault investigator, homicide investigator and then continued my elevation through the ranks to where I’m a chief deputy over field investigative services,” he said.
Barnes added that his strengths as a candidate also include being current on issues facing law enforcement and having the “overwhelming support” of the Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.
“I’ve already built the strong relationships,” he said. “So, that’s what makes me the most qualified. That’s what makes me excited about being the next sheriff is the opportunity to be part of that change and that partner in change.”
