Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Sergio Robles on Sept. 10 kicked off his campaign for the Elk Grove City Council District 4 election that will be held this November.
District 4 is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road, and it continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
Also running for the District 4 seat is Giezi Bermudez.
Current District 4 Council Member Stephanie Nguyen is a candidate in this November’s Assembly District 10 general election. She endorsed both candidates in the District 4 election.
As a member of the California National Guard, Robles held his kickoff at the Veterans Grove at the city’s District56 center a day prior to the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11, which is remembered as the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
“That’s the reason why we’re having (the event) here, because this is the veterans’ area and we have all the flag pillars reflecting on the flags and we’re also uniting under the United States flag of America,” he said. “And tomorrow’s 9/11, and that event caused everybody to rally behind the (American) flag.”
Robles also expressed his appreciation for his supporters, and he mentioned that he has come a long way since he used to flip burgers at The Habit Burger Grill restaurant.
Preceding Robles as a speaker at the event, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen praised him as a candidate, who gained valuable experience as a planning commissioner.
“He takes that responsibility very seriously,” she said. “And that’s why it’s so important to have someone that is going to represent this district – but also this city – who is ready to serve on day one.”
In addressing a crowd of his supporters, Robles expressed appreciation for their support, and he also became emotional while speaking about the flags in the grove.
Following the event, the Citizen asked Robles to speak about his top campaign issues.
“Everybody asks me that,” he said. “I have one simple one: The first thing that I want to do is make sure we bring more sit-down restaurants to Elk Grove. I think folks want more restaurants instead of driving down to Sacramento. I think folks want another brewery here in District 4.
“We want something like that here because it brings people together. It’s where people can come and become one.”
Robles added that there are also the “tough issues” to address.
“Yes, the policies and the tough issues are going to come after that, but we’ll tackle that once we get there,” he said. “But for right now it’s the development and the growth of the city that I want to focus on, and helping the small businesses.”
He also advocated for more higher paying jobs in the city.
Robles was also asked to share his stance on Measure E, the city sales tax measure.
This November, city voters will decide whether to approve a 1-cent per dollar sales tax measure, which would annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
“I’m supportive of it,” he said. “It’s going to help public safety. We need to make sure that law enforcement and fire have the resources they need to protect the city. The police department is understaffed. We need to make sure that they have a staff who are qualified.
“Not only that, but it’s also going to help the mental health services. It’s going to help the people who are homeless and in need of help.”
The Citizen additionally asked Robles to talk about the issue of homelessness.
“We have 45 individual homeless, according to the PIP count, which is the Point-in-Time (homeless) count,” he said. “In Elk Grove, 45 is still too many. The city has provided some transitional homes.”
Robles added that efforts should be made toward ending homelessness in Elk Grove.
“If you’re looking at it at the regional standpoint view, it’s a difficult task,” he said. “Sacramento has been trying to do it, but they’ve been lacking a little bit and failing a little bit. So, my thing is if we can take our model here in Elk Grove and implement it in Sacramento or implement it around the region, that’s a great thing to do.”
Robles explained why he believes he is the best candidate to become the next District 4 representative.
“I believe I’m the most experienced candidate,” he said. “I’ve been able to take tough votes in the Planning Commission, and I’m OK with taking tough votes. It’s tough votes that will be able to benefit the community and make sure that we’re implementing stuff that folks are going to be able to see.
“And with the California National Guard, I’ve been doing stuff, leading and serving. And then working for congressional representative Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove), being on his staff, as well. So, the experience federally, the experience on the county side, experience on the city side gives me, I believe, the tools and the opportunity to serve.”
In addition to the endorsements he received from Bera, Nguyen, and Singh-Allen, Robles’ endorsements include those from Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli, Assembly Member and Sacramento County Sheriff-elect Jim Cooper, and Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen.
