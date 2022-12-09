Peter Sakaris, a retired Cosumnes fire battalion chief, declared victory on Dec. 6 in the race for the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board’s Division 2 seat.
He won by just 244 votes over his opponent, Ali Moua, according to the Sacramento County elections office’s final ballot count for the November election.
Sakaris announced that he won the race during the night before the CSD planned to swear in their new directors.
“This was not an easy campaign,” Sakaris said in a press statement. “Division 2 of the CSD has some diverse issues that are unique, but I believe that my experiences within the CSD can be invaluable, and the voters recognized that strength.”
This race finished with Sakaris winning 50% of the vote while Moua got 49%. Sakaris had an early lead with 53% on Election Night but it slightly fell after more ballots were counted over the past few weeks.
The CSD board governs the Cosumnes Fire Department as well as Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system. Cosumnes Fire serves the Elk Grove and Galt communities.
“I will be available to all members of the community,” Sakaris said. “Our ability to reach out to our elected officials and communicate the needs, desires, and recommendations of our community is by far the most important part of the process.”
Moua is an attorney who ran for the Elk Grove City Council’s District 1 seat in 2020. The Citizen could not reach Moua for comment, as of press time.
Angela Spease, who is a prominent Rotarian and the wife of Elk Grove City Council Member Kevin Spease, ran unopposed for the CSD board’s Division 5 seat this November.
“My goal is to just be a good listener to our residents, our partners, and obviously my colleagues,” Angela told the Citizen in August about her plans before being sworn into her new role as CSD director.
Sakaris will now represent Division 2, which serves Elk Grove’s Laguna West, Lakeside, and Stonelake neighborhoods as well as the Laguna area that’s west of Foulks Ranch and Laguna Park drives. Under the CSD board’s election system, only residents who live in Division 2 could vote on its board candidates.
Sakaris worked as a firefighter for 30 years before retiring in 2014. He served as the president for the Lakeside Homeowners Association before he joined this year’s CSD board race. Sakaris is the son of Greek immigrants who became the first member of his family to earn a college degree. He started his career working as an emergency medical technician and would go on to join the Galt Fire Protection District before it merged into the Cosumnes CSD.
During his campaign, Sakaris gained a key endorsement from the Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522, which represents Cosumnes firefighters. He told the Citizen that he spoke with many citizens on the campaign trail and their concerns included increasing ambulance services at Fire Station 74 on Laguna Park Drive and to strengthen maintenance funding for aging parks.
One chief issue for Sakaris was reducing Cosumnes Fire’s “wall time” or the period when paramedics must wait at an emergency center before the medical staff admits their patient. He estimated that the CSD fire staff has accumulated 1,800 hours in wall time this year. This was a situation that he faced every day when he worked as a Cosumnes firefighter, he said.
“If you’re spending an hour at the hospital, that’s one hour that ambulance isn’t available for service within the community - that needs to be resolved,” Sakaris told the Citizen in August.
Sakaris succeeded Jaclyn Moreno as the CSD’s Division 2 director. Moreno unsuccessfully ran for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat this year. As for Division 5, Spease succeeded Rod Brewer who was elected to the Elk Grove City Council last month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.