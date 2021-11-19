California’s Congressional and state legislative area maps change every 10 years, and they are now in the process of being redrawn for the November 2022 election.
The California Citizens Redistricting Commission on Nov. 10 released their first round of draft maps for state assembly, state senate, and Congressional districts. Such maps are viewable on the commission’s website. They are subject to be redrawn based on submitted comments from constituents.
This independent organization is seeking public feedback on these proposed changes to the political boundary areas until Nov. 23. They must finalize the maps and submit them to the Secretary of State’s office by Dec. 27.
The proposed maps are based on the 2020 population data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau. Each Congressional or state legislative district must have a roughly equal population of residents, and as per the state’s Voting Rights Act, minority groups must have equal opportunities to vote for representatives. Cities, neighborhoods, and other “communities of interest” also cannot be divided in the new maps.
California’s 7th Congressional District seat is up for election next year, and its current representative, Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, noted that it is still early in the redistricting process and the draft maps will likely undergo several changes due to public testimony given to the commission.
“Regardless of the process, I look forward to continuing to represent the Sacramento County suburbs, including my home of Elk Grove, in the U.S. House of Representatives,” he said.
Bera’s Congressional district currently covers eastern and most of southern Sacramento County. Its boundary extends to Citrus Heights and Folsom to the north, Sacramento’s Rosemont area to the west, the county’s eastern border to the east, and the Galt city border to the south.
In the first draft of the 7th Congressional District map, his district would be extended to cover Galt to the south, midtown Sacramento the north, Rancho Murieta to the east, and Clarksburg to the west. Bera’s hometown of Elk Grove would remain in his district.
As for the proposed changes to the state legislative maps, Elk Grove would also stay in its assembly and state senate districts. The 9th Assembly District, which is represented by Democrat Jim Cooper of Elk Grove, would extend to Interstate 5 to the west, Elk Grove’s Sheldon area to the east, Elk Grove’s southern border to the south, and south Sacramento to the north.
State Sen. Richard Pan’s Senate District 6 seat will be open in next year’s election since he reached his term limit. The first proposed map for that district could cover most of Sacramento County. That district could go north to Antelope, east to Rosemont, west to Sacramento’s Parkway area, and south to Elk Grove.
Readers can view the proposed maps and submit comments to the California Citizens Redistricting Commission at www.WeDrawTheLinesCA.org.
