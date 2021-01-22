Dr. Tecoy Porter Sr. on Jan. 17 announced his candidacy for California’s Senate District 6 seat. The Democrat is a community activist, pastor, and Elk Grove resident.
Senate District 6 includes Elk Grove, Sacramento, West Sacramento, and other parts of Sacramento County. The final term of Democrat Richard Pan, the District 6 representative since 2014, will end in December 2022.
Porter’s early supporters include former Elk Grove Mayor Gary Davis and Dr. Margaret Fortune, president and CEO of Fortune School, which includes an Elk Grove campus. A Fortune charter school in Sacramento is named after Porter.
Davis told the Citizen that Porter “represents all that is right in our community.”
“He hasn’t been climbing the political ladder, because he has been focused on making our community a better place for all people to live,” he said. “Yet, he is stepping up to run for state Senate, because he sees the need for strong leadership in our state’s Capitol. Pastor Porter is the real deal and I look forward to his journey.”
Among Porter’s activism background is his founding of the Sacramento Chapter of the National Action Network (NAN) – a civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton.
Porter told the Citizen that the 2018 police shooting of the unarmed Stephon Clark in south Sacramento led to his forming of this local NAN chapter, and his decision to run for the District 6 Senate seat.
“(That) tragedy occurred about 50 yards away from my church,” he said. “It was there where I stepped up – not really knowing what it would entail or challenges I would face – but had to do it in response to what happened to this young man, to this family, to this community.
“I feel it was an injustice. And that has led me to this decision.”
Porter, who has served as the lead pastor of Genesis Church for the past 21 years, added that he has advocated for police reform, resolving racial injustices and inequities and voter suppression, and school choice among those of lower incomes.
He also noted that the issue of social justice is a “pillar” of his campaign.
Porter, who is married with three children, mentioned that he deliberately chose to announce his candidacy on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday weekend.
“It being symbolic for me, being a pastor and a traditional black pastor, moving from pulpit to politics,” he said.
Porter noted that he had not planned on becoming a politician.
“I’m a regular person, wanting to make change,” he said. “I wasn’t planning on being a politician, but there are limitations in activist work. Things get done by being at the table and I need to get into the room where the decisions are made.
“My run for office is an extension of what I’ve already done. I’m not chasing after anything. I just want to serve.”
At the top of the list of issues that are most important to Porter is COVID-19 relief.
“COVID(-19) relief is key,” Porter said. “I think that we’re going to have a long time in recovery from this pandemic. I want to make sure that our county has access to testing, vaccine distribution, getting our small businesses back up and running.
“I think we’ve been devastated by this pandemic and we need all the help that we can get in order for all Californians to get back on their feet.”
Another issue that Porter described as important is education.
“I’m also going to make sure that we again help the federal government to bring education dollars to Elk Grove,” he said. “Make sure that we are helping to close the achievement gaps for those populations (living) in that area.”
As for his own education, Porter earned a doctorate in strategic leadership and business from Regent University, School of Leadership, in Virginia Beach, Va. in 2013.
Porter also stressed a need to reduce homelessness.
“There are so many issues (regarding homelessness) we need to tackle, especially in Elk Grove,” he said. “I’ve been living here since 1988 and I’ve seen it grow from a country town to this large city, and we’ve experienced a lot of growing pains. And I want to help Elk Grove to get over their growing pains, if you will, (and) become one of the best cities in California.”
Porter added that, if elected, he would work with the Elk Grove City Council to give Elk Grove further representation in the Senate.
“Elk Grove has been good to me and my family,” he said. “We love this city and I would love to see it get better, and I want to do all that I can to help our new leadership and Mayor Bobbie (Singh-Allen) to make sure our fellow residents of Elk Grove are represented in (the) state Senate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.