Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen is endorsing both candidates who are running for her District 4 seat on the Elk Grove City Council.
District 4 is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road, and it continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
Nguyen is now running to become the representative of Assembly District 10 in this November’s general election.
She made her decision to not seek reelection and to pursue that Assembly seat early this year after Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, announced that he would run for sheriff of Sacramento County. Cooper is now the county’s sheriff-elect, having declared victory in the June primary election.
While Cooper represents District 9, Nguyen is seeking the District 10 seat. Following the redrawing of the state’s Assembly district boundaries last year, Elk Grove will be included in District 10 instead of its current District 9.
Knowing that the November election would result in a new City Council District 4 representative, Nguyen in July endorsed current Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Sergio Robles to be her successor.
In an unusual election move, Nguyen later also endorsed Giezi Bermudez in the same election. Both Nguyen and Bermudez have prominent roles with the nonprofit organization, Asian Resources, Inc., which assists Asian immigrants.
Nguyen told the Citizen last week that she endorsed two candidates due to her decision to give an early endorsement to Robles in the election, when Bermudez was not yet a candidate. After Bermudez joined the race earlier this month, Nguyen endorsed him.
“(It happened), because (Robles) came out early and there wasn’t anybody else,” she said. “And then at the last minute, Giezi decided to pull papers, and run. I’ve worked with (Bermudez) for 10 years. He’s my right-hand person. They’re both great candidates. They both bring different skill sets.”
Bermudez, a 16-year resident of Elk Grove, this week spoke to the Citizen about what he thought about Nguyen’s dual endorsement in the District 4 election.
“She had endorsed (Robles) first, so I wouldn’t feel right asking her to pull the endorsement from him,” he said. “I’m not a politician. I know that’s probably what would be the right thing to do as a politician would be to request the other endorsement be pulled.”
Bermudez mentioned that although he joined the race late, he had been considering a run for this seat for a few months.
“Stephanie had talked a few months ago about me running for her seat, prior to Mr. Robles being eligible for District 4,” he said. “He was running for (City Council) District 2 before (joining the District 4 race last July).”
After spending weeks deciding whether he would run for the District 4 seat, Bermudez ultimately made his last moment entry into the race.
“When I did let (Nguyen) know that I would be interested, she did tell me that she had endorsed (Robles), which was OK, because at the moment there was nobody else,” he said. “I understand the politics behind the double endorsement, and at this point it would be whoever would be able to get the most votes.”
Although Nguyen endorsed more than one candidate in this election, Bermudez noted that he will not be asking others who endorsed Robles to also consider endorsing him.
“I’ve seen Mr. Robles’ credentials and all his endorsements, and I know many of them,” he said. “And they all endorsed him, so obviously I wouldn’t request or ask any of them to endorse me or put them in that situation. But I think with Stephanie, in our history and background in working together, it’s a little different.”
Robles, who moved to Elk Grove 11 years ago, also spoke to the Citizen about Nguyen’s decision to endorse both candidates in the District 4 election.
“I’ve been working hand-in-hand with Stephanie, and I’m honored that I was her first endorsement for the race,” he said.
“We all work very closely together, and ultimately it’s for the community at the end of the day (to decide). Just much respect and admiration for Councilwoman Nguyen.”
Bermudez, Robles discuss their top issues
Both Bermudez and Robles addressed to the Citizen what issues are most important to them.
Bermudez identified public safety, housing, and making sure that families have a voice as high-priority issues for him.
“I want the city to be safe for my children,” he said. “I want it to be clean. Housing. I can’t afford to own the home that I live in right now. Housing for the unhoused. You know, all of these things that are pretty general topics are also things that matter to me and my family.
“Developers can come in, they have a plan, they have a want and need. But things also have to have a family voice. What’s going to be best for the future generation, or my kids, schools, parks, bike lanes, safety. All of that is what matters to me.”
Bermudez shared why he feels he is the best candidate to replace Nguyen, who has represented District 4 since 2017.
“I really want families to have a voice on the council, and I don’t know if Mr. Robles would be able to do that, not having a family,” he said. “I understand he has relatives and they have children, and he has their best interest. But when you have your own kids, the lengths that you’re willing to go is a little different than your nieces and nephews.”
Robles identified his top issues in Elk Grove.
“Making sure that Elk Grove has a thriving business (climate), supporting smart growth and development, and then bringing meaningful progress on addressing our homeless issue,” he said. “The Point-in-Time (homeless population) count says that Elk Grove has 45 homeless on a regular day, but (there is) also looking at it on a regional approach.”
Robles additionally spoke about why he feels he is the best candidate in the District 4 election.
“Being able to serve again on the Planning Commission for the last two, going on three years, taking tough votes, votes that impact our city, and impact our land use,” he said. “And then working for Congressman (Ami) Bera. Been able, definitely, to help out on bringing resources back to the city.
“I think the experience I’ve been able to get working federally, locally and even on the county side kind of makes me a little bit of a stronger candidate. And I hope to have the support of and the trust of the community.”
