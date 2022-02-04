The Elk Grove Unified School District board on Jan. 26 voted, 6-1, to approve a redrawn trustee map for their district. This map will be in effect for the next 10 years and will be a part of the school board’s new election system that debuts this November. In reflecting Elk Grove Unified’s diverse student body, all of its seven trustee areas have “majority-minority” populations of voter-aged residents, or populations that lack a racial or ethnic majority.
In the new “by-trustee area” system, voters will only choose among candidates running in their local trustee areas. Trustees were previously elected by voters who lived across the 330-square- mile school district.
Up for election in November are trustee areas 2, 4, and 5, which are respectively represented by Board President Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire, Gina Jamerson, and Beth Albiani. All three incumbents told the Citizen last month they are running for reelection.
The school board in 2019 opted to switch to the by-trustee area in order to avoid being accused of violating the California Voting Rights Act, which requires local governments to hold elections that don’t undermine the influence of voters in racial, ethnic, and language minority groups.
Last May, the Elk Grove school board voted to not place this change for their election system on a ballot for voter approval.
Under state law, the school board had to redraw and adopt their new trustee area boundaries for their new election system by the end of February 2022. Last year, they held a series of board hearings to review proposed trustee maps while awaiting the arrival of population data from the 2020 census, which was delayed by complications from the COVID-19 pandemic. The district staff also held two public workshops online last month.
“I know there was a very long and intense process with figuring out the draft maps,” the school board’s student member, Jaimee Nguyen said on Jan. 26.
The school board’s goal was to redraw a map that had roughly balanced populations in each trustee area. Many trustees also expressed a desire to have majority-minority demographics in those areas.
“The idea of keeping something majority-minority is very important to me,” Albiani said on Dec. 14. “It is a reflection of the goals in our district.”
Elk Grove Unified previously had a trustee area map that was drafted in 2011 and was based on population data from the 2010 census. During board hearings last year, the district staff reported that the trustee areas in that map have unbalanced populations of voter-age residents.
“If we adopted the (current) trustee area map today, it would not be in compliance with the law,”
Rob Pierce, the district’s business services and facilities superintendent, told the school board on Dec. 14.
During that board meeting, Shalice Tilton, a consultant from National Demographics Corp., told trustees that the 2011-era trustee areas were not evenly dispersed when the district’s population grew in the past decade. She reported that Trustee Area 6, which includes Elk Grove’s growing Laguna Ridge area and the highly populated East Franklin, had an addition of 16,000 residents.
After being presented with three map options last December, most of the school board chose the third option since it was the only map that had majority-minority populations, and it had roughly balanced populations of 49,000 to 53,000 voting-aged residents in each trustee area.
New changes to the trustee areas include Elk Grove High School’s entry into Trustee Area 2, Trustee Area 5’s eastward expansion into Wilton, and Trustee Area 6 being moved west of Highway 99.
The school board approved the new map during a special meeting on Jan. 26. Area 1 Trustee Tony Perez, who mainly represents the Florin area, cast the lone vote against the adoption. Tension arose when he criticized the map redrawing process and he questioned why his trustee area lost the Mack Elementary School area to Trustee Area 3. Under the new map, Trustee Area 1 no longer crosses Highway 99 to include the Mack area. Area 3 Trustee Sean Yang will represent that school’s community.
Perez accused the district staff of “disenfranchising” residents in the affected area.
“You are taking away the community of color that I have been working with, and I’m very knowledgeable about, in that area,” the trustee said. “You’re disenfranchising those people I’ve known for a while since 2012.”
Superintendent Christopher Hoffman told Perez that the trustee always felt that Mack area was “odd” since that elementary school’s students do not move on to attend a high school in Perez’s Trustee Area 1. That area is the home of Florin High School while Mack Elementary’s students typically go on to attend Valley High.
During the meeting’s public comment period, a member of the political activist group Communities for a New California called upon the board to delay their approval of a new map until Feb. 15.
Samantha Alvarez asked the district to have another public workshop on the redrawing process instead of approving a map.
“The maps submitted show a lack of a racial or ethnic majority, and emphasize the disenfranchisement of our communities,” she said.
Alvarez mentioned that she joined one of the public workshops held last month, but noted that she didn’t ask questions since she was still processing the information presented by the district staff.
Area 6 Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza later said that she received a letter from Alvarez’s group and she asked Pierce if any of their members live in the Elk Grove school district. He replied that he didn’t know. The trustee said there were no references to areas that the school board serves.
“My concern is that (the letter) just doesn’t appear to be on behalf of people we actually represent,” Espinoza said.
The Citizen could not reach a member of Communities for a New California for comment, as of press time.
Perez attempted to read a copy of the letter that the group sent to trustees, but Martinez-Alire stopped him since it was not the item being discussed on the board agenda. She then called upon the board to vote on the new map.
For more information on Elk Grove Unified’s trustee map process, visit www.EGUSD.net/about/leadership/board-of-education/trustee-redistricting-process.
