Candidates from state, Elk Grove city, Sacramento County and Elk Grove school board races on Sept. 30 answered pre-submitted questions at the Fallbrook Neighborhood Association candidate forum.
Many of the questions were asked to the candidates by sixth-grade students from Elk Grove Elementary School, where the event was held. Other questions were asked by the moderator, Angee Wangsgard, a Fallbrook Neighborhood Association board member. Each candidate was given 90 seconds to answer a question.
Assembly District 10
During her brief explanation of the format of the forum, Wangsgard said that Assembly District 10 candidate Eric Guerra would be speaking, but that his opponent, Stephanie Nguyen, could not attend the event. Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen instead spoke on Nguyen’s behalf.
The redrawn District 10 includes Elk Grove and parts of south Sacramento.
Since only one Assembly candidate was present at the forum, no questions were asked to Guerra or Suen.
Guerra, a seven-year Sacramento City Council member, told attendees that he is running for the Assembly District 10 seat to be a “strong voice for Elk Grove, for south Sacramento and the city of Sacramento.”
He spoke about growing up working long hours alongside his mother as an agricultural farmworker.
“The thing about that is how much my mother worked so hard to try to make sure that we had an opportunity,” he said. “And I got a chance to go to (California State University, Sacramento) and get an engineering degree there, because of her work and her hard work for me.”
Guerra would become very active in his community and local politics.
In addition to serving as a City Council member, he has served as chair of the Sacramento County Planning Commission, a California State University trustee, and chair of the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.
Guerra concluded his speech by telling attendees that he is proud to be running for this Assembly seat, that he is a proud father, and that he believes in always being optimistic.
Suen spoke about Nguyen, who has served for six years on the Elk Grove City Council and is also the executive director of Asian Resources, Inc., a nonprofit that assists Asian immigrants and refugees.
“I just want to say why I and your mayor endorse Council Member Stephanie Nguyen to run for Assembly,” he said. “It’s not just because she’s a daughter of refugees. Although being a daughter of refugees, that’s probably why she spent the last 15 years working as executive director, getting services for immigrants and refugees, so they can become self-sufficient.”
He mentioned that Nguyen is the mother of two daughters, one of which has special needs.
Suen added that he and Nguyen have worked together on bringing affordable housing to Elk Grove and keeping the community safe.
“I know that (Nguyen) has our best interests at heart,” he said. “She will fight for our community.”
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5
Sacramento County supervisor candidates Pat Hume and Jaclyn Moreno joined the Fallbrook forum a few hours after they traded allegations against each other at the forum hosted by the League of Women Voters in Sacramento. They stayed calm and avoided negative campaigning while they addressed county issues such as crime and homelessness.
During his opening remarks, Hume said that he previously wanted to leave politics after 22 years of serving on the Elk Grove City Council and the Elk Grove Planning Commission. He cited a divisive political culture. The candidate later reconsidered his decision after he heard that longtime District 5 supervisor, Don Nottoli was retiring from office.
“I decided that if you have the capability to step up and make a difference but choose not to because it doesn’t sound like fun, then that reflects poorly on your character,” Hume said.
His opponent, Moreno, who serves as the Cosumnes CSD board president, emphasized her experience as a mental health professional who aided students while she introduced herself at the forum.
“I’ve actually been here on this campus along with many other campuses here in Elk Grove helping students with the most trauma and making sure they stay in school and stay out of the juvenile justice system,” she said.
Moreno added that her expertise on mental health can be useful in addressing issues like homelessness if she’s elected supervisor.
Regarding the homeless issue, she called for a regional approach to addressing homelessness as well as an internal audit of the county’s funding for homeless assistance services.
“We’re spending a lot of money on this issue with very little results and I want to know why,” Moreno said.
Her opponent stressed that homeless people have different reasons why they have an unhoused situation. Hume said that causes include substance abuse, trauma, and mental health issues.
“We can’t treat them like a homogenous thing that is just going to be fixed by a certain remedy,” Hume said.
He said that the county should first help those who seek assistance and also build on the success of programs that help the homeless.
In addressing growing concerns about crime in Sacramento County, Hume said the county should make sure that its law enforcement is fully funded but he said that state legislation should also be addressed. He said that too many serious crimes are deemed to be misdemeanors under state law.
“When you reduced a serious, violent crime down to the level of misdemeanor, you lower the consequences and therefore create the opportunity for someone to act in a bad way,” Hume said.
After her opponent spoke, Moreno shared her experience as the parent of the Laguna Creek High School student who notified her about an intruder alert at her school. She said that her heart sank when she got a text message from her daughter who said that she was on the floor of the gym.
“Nobody wants to receive texts like that from your kids,” Moreno said.
Like Hume, she said that law enforcement should be fully funded but she added that the county should reinvest in crime prevention and youth programs.
Elk Grove mayoral candidates
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and her challenger, Brian Pastor, responded to various questions, including whether they support raising the city’s sales tax by 1% through Measure E. They are having a rematch this year after running for mayor in 2020.
This November, city voters will decide whether to approve a 1-cent per dollar sales tax measure, which would annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support various essential public services.
“People are living paycheck to paycheck to paycheck,” Pastor said. “Everything is getting expensive: gas, food. People are struggling just to make ends meet. We need unity within the community.”
Singh-Allen also addressed Measure E.
“Our sales tax measure, yes, I do support it, because our voters, when we took a poll, over 70% of you said that you wanted to invest in our police officers and our firefighters to ensure greater public safety, and our Measure E will address expanding some of those resources that our city of Elk Grove needs,” she said.
The mayoral candidates also spoke about the issue of homelessness.
“We can’t just wait (for homeless people) to come to us,” Pastor said. “We have cooling centers. They’re not going to leave their encampment just to go to a cooling center. We need to have a firm ground and reach out to them.
“We had 45 homeless. Now it’s like 100 to 150. If we don’t do anything now, it could be 500 to 1,000 by Christmas.”
Singh-Allen said that Elk Grove has one of the lowest homelessness rates in the Sacramento region.
“However, we do have our un-homed that we want to be proactive in taking care of, because a lot of them have a connection to our city,” she said. “They choose to be here, and so, dealing with our homelessness issue, we don’t want to lose sight of our compassion, but we also want to be realistic about what is it that the city can do.”
Singh-Allen added that the city is making strides in its number of affordable housing offerings, and she expressed a desire for a greater collaboration with the county on the issue of homelessness.
Elk Grove City Council District 2
Also featured in this forum were Elk Grove City Council District 2 candidates Rod Brewer, Felipe Martin and Michelle Kile.
District 2 is a large area bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Whitelock Parkway, and Elk Grove-Florin, Grant Line, Calvine, and Bruceville roads. This district’s candidates were invited to the forum since the Fallbrook neighborhood lies within District 2.
The candidates spoke about the Elk Grove police and improving public safety.
Kile told the attendees that she supports a fully funded and better trained police department.
“We need to make sure that (the police) have the tools, the education and the funding, so that we can make sure that they are treating the community the way they need to be treated and the way that we want them to,” she said.
Brewer stressed the need to communicate and work with the Elk Grove police to help improve public safety.
Brewer also noted that he supports a proactive approach to improving public safety.
“That is what makes a community whole,” he said.
Martin mentioned that there needs to be sufficient police staff and quality training of the police officers.
“We need to make sure that we have the staffing and the training to ensure the success of the officers,” he said.
These candidates also shared their thoughts on Measure E.
Kile spoke against raising the city’s sales tax.
“Right now, a lot of people are living paycheck to paycheck, the gas is going up, my grocery bill has gone up,” she said. “The $100 that I have budgeted for the week, that’s not quite (enough) anymore. And adding more onto that and making the everyday citizen pay for this is not something that we need. I’m not saying never; I’m just saying not right now.”
Brewer spoke in favor of Measure E, and he specifically mentioned a need for providing funding to local police and fire agencies to help decrease emergency response times.
“I see Measure E as an investment,” he said. “In my past life, I’ve done a little bit of finance and worked as a consultant for the state, and it’s important that we look at doing this in the terms of an investment and investing in our community for the long term.”
Martin mentioned that he recently changed his stance on Measure E, from being against it to now supporting it.
“The Elk Grove Citizen, they asked me, ‘Do we need to raise taxes?’” he said. “And I originally said, ‘No,’ because of the same reason that Michelle said: We have to be aware of the impact that it has to the people around us.”
He noted that although he is naturally fiscally conservative as a businessman, it is necessary to understand the benefit that the city residents would receive through Measure E dollars.
“You’re worried about traffic, it’s going to improve the traffic,” he said. “You’re worried about police, it’s going to improve police. You’re worried about fire, it’s going to improve fire.”
He also mentioned a need to bring businesses and jobs to the Kammerer Road area.
Following the forum, Martin further spoke about the change in his stance on Measure E.
“In looking at the benefits that the Measure E tax measure is going to bring to the city, I believe that it outweighs the expense, the additional burden (on the taxpayers),” he told the Citizen. “And I believe the residents of Elk Grove will benefit that much more by that 1% tax than they would otherwise.”
Elk Grove Unified School District Board, Trustee Area 2
The Elk Grove Unified School District board’s only contested race is taking place in Trustee Area 2, which encompasses Elk Grove neighborhoods along the Highway 99 corridor and Laguna east of Bruceville Road. Area 2 Trustee Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire is not running for reelection this year and two candidates are competing for her chair.
Candidate Michael Vargas, an attorney and law educator, said at the forum that he was motivated to pursue a master’s degree on education after he worked in a dual enrollment program between USC and the Los Angeles Unified School District. He said that he specialized in student development when he was in college.
“My particular specialty area is exactly students need right now,” he said. “After COVID-19 and the shutdown, our students have lost a year or two years of social and emotional development.”
During his campaign, Vargas focused on the issue of recovering learning losses that students experienced after their campuses were closed in the pandemic’s first year.
His opponent, Stephanie Spurlin said that she’s a retired nurse and not a politician.
“I decided to go into this (election) of the school board because of my concerns of what I was hearing I the media,” she said. “Parents seem to be locked out and not aware of what’s going on with their children, so I want to be that voice for the presents as well as working with administrators and teachers.”
The candidates were asked about their plans to keep the school district financially solvent.
Vargas said that Elk Grove Unified is “very lucky” since the state is boosting its K-12 education funding over the next few years. However, he warned that some of the funding is temporary.
Vargas stressed that the district should address its shortage of teachers and prioritize filling staff vacancies.
Spurlin recalled that Superintendent Christopher Hoffman gave her a binder of information on the district’s budget.
“I did look through the numbers – did I understand them all? No, but I did review them,” she said. “I know that with every corporation they have stakeholders and so I would imagine that we would have to be accountable and transparent to our stakeholders in order to maintain our financial stability.”
During the forum, a student asked Vargas and Spurlin how they would address the issue of student mental health in the school district.
Spurlin spoke about her medical experience of handling mental health cases.
“I don’t think the schools do enough to address mental illness,” she said. “There needs to be resources available at schools - I do have a plan of how we could incorporate mental health workers in our school system.”
Vargas argued that Elk Grove Unified should not only full staff its mental health professionals but the district should also train all of its staff members on student mental health.
“We can’t just rely on one group of staff members to handle the behavioral and mental health concerns of every student – that’s just not sustainable.”
Sacramento County’s elections office is scheduled to mail ballots to registered voters during the week of Oct. 10.
