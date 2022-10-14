Jaclyn Moreno, a candidate in the Sacramento County supervisor District 5 election, hosted an Oct. 5 press conference to address an abortion rights-related comment that her opponent, Pat Hume made during a recent candidate forum.
District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
During the Sept. 29 forum hosted by the League of Women Voters, Hume declined to take a position on the abortion rights issue since abortion access is “settled law” in California. His response angered Moreno.
“If my opponent cannot even talk about the number one issue in our country right now, which is a woman’s right to choose, how would he be able to govern with transparency and accountability?” she said.
Hume is a longtime Elk Grove City Council member while Moreno serves as the Cosumnes Community Services District board president.
During her Oct. 5 press conference outside the Sacramento County Administration Center, Moreno further criticized Hume on his lack of a position on abortion rights.
“I heard my opponent state in our last debate (say) ‘This is not a county of Sacramento supervisor issue,’” she said. “The data tells you otherwise, and the countless stories of people accessing abortion tells you otherwise.
“The county of Sacramento remains one of the biggest health care providers in our county. And since women’s health care is health care, abortion access is absolutely something that the county board can and should be working to protect.”
Moreno told attendees that she had an abortion when she was 19 years old.
“I could barely take care of myself at that point,” she said. “There was no way I could take care of a child, so I decided to have an abortion. Twenty-two years later, I am now the proud mother of two kids.”
Moreno stressed a need for pro-choice candidates to be elected “up and down the ballot.”
She referenced the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade – a 1973, landmark decision by the Supreme Court that legalized abortions in the United States.
With the Supreme Court’s recent ruling, by a vote of 6-3, there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. Abortion rights will be determined by each state, except for when Congress decides to intervene.
“We can no longer count on Roe for protection,” Moreno said. “And there is a possibility that, at some point, we are looking at a national ban.”
During her speech at the press conference, Moreno unveiled what she referred to as her “Sacramento County women’s reproductive plan.”
That plan includes her desire for an ordinance to protect patients and workers as they walk to and from abortion clinics, and for law enforcement officers to be trained to enforce that ordinance.
Moreno also mentioned that if elected she would work on removing barriers to women’s reproductive care access and create a task force consisting of local health care providers, “so we can be responsive.”
Moreno added that she desires to prevent unplanned pregnancies through partnerships to fund health education in local communities.
Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby, who is a candidate for California’s Senate District 6, which includes Elk Grove, described Moreno as someone she has mentored and believes in strongly.
“Jaclyn has been really brave,” she said. “She is standing up for the next generation of young people who need equal access to health care like my generation has had, and I want to support her in that. And I think it’s really important that people have access to abortion, and that’s what this is really about today.”
Paula Villescaz, a candidate for state Senate District 6, which includes downtown Sacramento and the Arden area, noted that she is “proud to stand up for reproductive rights with Jaclyn.”
“Both Jaclyn and I are running against men who have a history of ducking these issues and ignoring the health care needs of women and families,” she said. “When it comes to a candidate’s position on abortion rights, ambivalence is unacceptable, and silence is dangerous.”
Following the press conference, Moreno told the Citizen that Hume is a candidate who is “not here to stand with women.”
“(Women’s reproductive rights are) absolutely a county of Sacramento issue,” she said. “And we need to make sure that not only do we have a plan in place, but we elect leaders who are going to stand up for the rights that are being taken away right in front of our eyes.”
In response to Moreno’s comments, Hume told the Citizen that access to reproductive health care is settled through state law in California and Sacramento County.
“This access will not be compromised if I am elected,” he said. “My opponent is manufacturing false claims bolstered by a group of downtown Sacramento politicos. This is an important issue personally and nationally, but county supervisors don’t make those decisions. Reproductive health care decisions are matters for a woman, her doctor and her faith.
“My campaign, and my time as supervisor, will be 100% focused on issues where I can make a difference for all the people of Sacramento County and District 5 – safer neighborhoods, affordable housing, tackling the homeless epidemic, and making life just a little better, more prosperous and more affordable.”
