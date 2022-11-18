Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen has declared victory in the city’s mayoral election.
“I have over 65% of the vote and the margin is great, so it’s statistically impossible for (her opponent Brian Pastor to win the Nov. 8 election),” she said.
Meanwhile, Pastor told the Citizen that he has yet to concede the election.
“It is understandable for a candidate to believe they are the winner, even when they are in a distant lead, but mathematically not all of the 38,000 (votes) have been accounted for,” he said.
“As of today, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2022, 26,484 votes have been accounted for, leaving about 12,000 votes unaccounted for. Therefore, it is still mathematically possibly to still win.
“I will wait until all ballots are counted. I believe there are still many Elk Grovians who voted for me and believed in my visions for the betterment of Elk Grove.”
The Sacramento County elections office reported on Nov. 15 that 29.8% of the votes in the city elections had been counted.
Pastor, who finished in third place behind Singh-Allen and the incumbent Steve Ly in the 2020 mayoral election, expressed his gratitude for his supporters in both of his bids to become mayor.
He also spoke about his love for the city and his desire to run again for mayor in 2024.
“I have a genuine love for our city and have many visions, ideas – (including a local history) museum, hospital with emergency services, professional business park, more bike accessible lanes to decongest traffic, shuttle buses for seniors, veterans and disabled – that would greatly benefit the future of Elk Grove,” he said.
“I would love to run again for mayor in two years. (It) gives me two years to gain more support.”
Singh-Allen commented on the success she has experienced in this election.
“I’m just really proud that my community overwhelmingly showed their support, and my work has just started,” she said. “I’ve only served as mayor for two years and we still have a long way to go to continue to improve the quality of life for our city.”
Among the issues that the mayor mentioned are important to her are improving public safety, addressing homelessness, bettering the local economy as it relates to small businesses, attracting new employers to come to Elk Grove, and making sure that the city has housing inventory for all price points.
In addition to her own election, Singh-Allen spoke about the City Council elections.
“I’m really happy with my newly elected council members,” she said. “I don’t know if they’ve declared (victories) yet, but there’s no reason not to.
“They were both my endorsed candidates, so I’m very proud of their victories and they may make excellent additions to the City Council. And I think the voters overwhelmingly chose experience and leadership at the ballot box.”
Singh-Allen additionally spoke about Measure E, the city’s 1% sales tax measure.
“If passed, Measure E would annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
As of press time, 54% of the counted Measure E votes were in support of this measure.
“It looks like it will pass,” Singh-Allen said. “And that was a big issue for me, because we want to (have) that expanded funding to improve public safety and quality of life in our community, and that will provide those additional resources.”
Robles declares victory in City Council D-4 election
Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Sergio Robles was elected to serve as the new representative of City Council District 4.
District 4 is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road, and it continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard. Under the City Council’s election system, residents can only vote for candidates running to represent the district in which they live.
The Sacramento County elections office reported on Nov. 15 that Robles was leading this race with 71% of the votes counted while Giezi Bermudez received 36% of the votes counted.
Robles will succeed current District 4 Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, who this week announced her victory in the Assembly District 10 general election.
After confirming that he declared victory in this district election, Robles expressed appreciation for the people who supported him during his campaign.
“I just want to thank my family, friends and supporters,” he said. “I look forward to working for District 4 in Elk Grove. And this is an amazing opportunity and I’m super honored and I’m ready to serve on the City Council.”
Among Robles’ campaign issues were addressing homelessness, improving public safety, increasing opportunities for small businesses, and making sure that the city practices smart growth and development in Elk Grove.
Bermudez declined to comment for this article.
Brewer holds strong lead in City Council D-2 election
In the City Council District 2 election, Rod Brewer leads this election, having received 43% of the votes.
Trailing Brewer in this election are Felipe Martin, with 30% of the votes counted, and Michelle Kile, with 25%.
District 2 is bordered by Elk Grove Boulevard, Whitelock Parkway, and Elk Grove-Florin, Grant Line, Calvine and Bruceville roads.
Brewer, who has served as a Cosumnes Community Service District (CSD) for the past 12 years, has yet to declare victory in this election.
He told the Citizen that his current lead in the election represents the type of leadership that voters are seeking.
“It reaffirms what people believe and what they want to see in responsive government and what they want to see out of their government leaders and at the same time, it definitely shows that my work as a CSD director has not gone unnoticed,” he said.
“The people have said through this election that they trust my leadership in being their representative for the Elk Grove City Council.”
Brewer mentioned that he is a proponent of safe streets, safe neighborhoods, and promoting public safety to “ensure that we have the best community possible.”
Other issues that are important to Brewer are working with the small business community, improving the local economy, and addressing the core issues of homelessness.
Martin told the Citizen that although he has not conceded the election, he realizes that he is not in a good position to be elected to this council seat.
“It’s not trending well,” he said. “There’s 911 votes difference between Rod Brewer and myself,” he said. “So, when the votes get counted and (if) they tend to be in my favor, there’s a possibility the gap could close.
“(The current election deficit) is going to be tough to overcome. I’ll be honest. I can’t (concede). Not yet. Not until the last vote is counted, unfortunately. By Dec. 8, we should expect (all of) the votes to be counted.”
During his campaign, Martin ran on such issues as bringing white-collar jobs to the city, offering vocational training as an alternative for those who do not choose to go to college, and reducing traffic congestion.
Kile also responded to the Nov. 15 election update.
“At this moment, I don’t have much to say,” she said. “Obviously, it’s not looking like I’m what the voters wanted. So, I can now go back to working with the nonprofits again and going back to helping the unhoused.
“The election is behind me, and if I gain enough ground to win, woo-hoo, and if I don’t, that’s okay, and I’ll wish whoever wins – looking like Rod – congratulations and offer my help.”
