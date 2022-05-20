Sacramento County Board of Supervisors candidate Steve Ly threatened litigation during a May 11 press conference to challenge mailers containing negative claims against him.
Ly, a former Elk Grove mayor, is one of four candidates hoping to fill the seat that will be vacated by longtime District 5 Supervisor Don Nottoli, who is not running for reelection.
The other candidates are Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Jaclyn Moreno, and Alex Joe, a former Elk Grove Unified School District trustee.
District 5 includes the communities of Elk Grove, Galt, Wilton, Rosemont, Mather and Rancho Cordova, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
While standing in front of the Sacramento Association of Realtors (SAR) headquarters, Cua Lo-Ly, who is Ly’s wife and a teacher, told attendees of the press conference that the California Association of Realtors and its affiliate, SAR, are spreading disinformation about her husband in election mailers sent to local voters.
“Here we are again to address the maliciously false and defamatory acts by California Association of Realtors or CAR and its affiliates,” she said.
Lo-Ly also referred to Hume as the Sacramento Association of Realtors Political Action Committee’s (PAC) “candidate of choice” in the District 5 election. Hume was endorsed by that PAC.
A California Association of Realtors-funded election mailer obtained by the Citizen this week refers to Ly as a “failed politician” who desires to “hide his past from voters.”
The mailer references accusations that Ly bullied women who politically opposed him, and that multiple women, including elected officials, stated that Ly used his position to harass opponents and silence his critics.
It is noted in the same mailer that the Sacramento County Grand Jury is investigating Ly.
The reverse side of the flier advises voters not to vote for Ly.
During Elk Grove’s 2020 mayoral election, allegations were made that Ly’s associates or supporters harassed several local women who politically opposed him. Ly denied allegations that he had anyone harass people.
Among Ly’s accusers were Moreno and current Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, who defeated Ly in that election.
After reviewing the harassment allegations against the mayor, the City Council, in August 2020, voted to request a Sacramento County Grand Jury investigation regarding those allegations. All four council members, including Hume, later endorsed Singh-Allen for mayor.
Ly told attendees of the press conference that his opponents have made up lies about him.
“They can’t attack me on my record, so they make things up,” he said.
Regarding the Grand Jury investigation request, Ly noted that the Grand Jury did not address that issue.
“The Grand Jury choosing to not entertain these overreaching and false referrals by the Elk Grove City Council is no surprise,” he said.
A final Grand Jury report is scheduled to be released next month.
Ly mentioned that he is currently seeking possible litigation pertaining to the alleged “lies” made against him.
“I have directed my attorneys that I have retained to explore litigation regarding these false, malicious and defamatory statements,” he said. “Consider this a notice regarding all these blatant lies that they must stop. Today, I say to you that I refuse to be your scapegoat or your victim any further.”
Ly noted that he prefers to focus on issues of his campaign, as opposed to addressing allegations made against him. He referred to those issues as including mental health and homelessness, proper public safety funding, jobs and economic development, and education and career pathways.
Several other speakers spoke in support of Ly at the event. Among those speakers was Donna Cox, who was endorsed by Ly for Sacramento County sheriff in 2018.
Tab Berg, a spokesperson for Hume’s campaign, responded to the California Association of Realtors’ mailers that mention Ly.
“We have zero influence on any independent groups that criticize his record,” he said. “We can’t tell these groups what they can say, we can’t tell them what they can mail, we cannot have any involvement whatsoever.
“So, I think (Ly is) desperate, because his campaign is floundering, and he’s desperate for some attention.”
The Sacramento Association of Realtors did not respond to the Citizen’s request for comment, as of press time.
Ly says his campaign signs were vandalized, offers $1K reward
Ly announced through a press release on May 17 that his campaign signs had been vandalized across the county, and that authorities had been informed of that activity.
“Zip ties were cut, and signs were trampled on,” he wrote. “Please be on the lookout for the people or person destroying my campaign signs. My signs are the only ones being targeted throughout Sacramento County, and I am asking for your help.”
Ly is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for this alleged vandalism.
In the same press release, Ly’s opponent, Pat Hume is mentioned multiple times, and the Sacramento Association of Realtors PAC is referred to as “Pat Hume’s special interest group.”
Although Ly does not specifically accuse Hume and his supporters of vandalizing his signs, the press release mentions that the “hate” that Hume and his supporters “perpetuate cannot be tolerated.”
Berg spoke to the Citizen about the press release, noting that he believes that Ly is “overblowing” the situation.
“(Ly is) being a bit ridiculous,” he said. “No one in our campaign has vandalized a sign for any candidate, and I think he knows that.
“We don’t know who tore down the signs. It could have been vandals, or the other campaigns, nature, or property owners who are sick of politicians trespassing on their property – or it could be (Ly’s) campaign doing it itself for the desperate attempt to get attention.”
