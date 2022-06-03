With four candidates vying for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat in this month’s primary election, candidate Jaclyn Moreno and a representative of the campaign of candidate Pat Hume drew attention to themselves, as they engaged in a social media exchange of messages about the two candidates’ voting record.
In addition to Moreno, who serves as president of the Cosumnes Community Services District Board, and Hume, who is an Elk Grove City Council member, former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, and Alex Joe, a former Elk Grove Unified School District trustee, are running for the District 5 seat.
District 5 includes the communities of Elk Grove, Galt, Wilton, Rosemont, Mather and Rancho Cordova, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
Commenting on Moreno’s campaign Facebook page on May 23, Tab Berg, a consultant who represents Hume’s campaign, claimed that Moreno missed voting in the 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2014 election years.
Responding to Berg’s comment on the same day, Moreno wrote on her Facebook page that “Hume’s out-of-town political consultant (was) lying to the people about me.”
“Fun fact: In his failed attempt to shame me, he didn’t bother to check his facts,” she wrote. “I cast my vote in the 2009 special election. Pat didn’t. Absent from the polls and absent on the issues.”
The Citizen this week asked Moreno to further address the accusation that she missed voting in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2014.
“I’m disappointed that my opponent sent his political consultant to maliciously edit my voting record in order to spread misinformation,” she wrote in an email response. “Per Sacramento County’s public voter registration and vote history database, I have proudly voted in every election year since 2004 – even including the May 2009 special election, in which Mr. Hume felt it was unimportant to vote.”
Moreno added that she missed voting in “a few primary elections.”
“In 2014 and before, I missed voting in a few primary elections – and to be direct, until I had kids, I didn’t even know how important a primary election was,” she wrote. “Why? Because civics aren’t effectively taught in schools and politics are inaccessible to so many working families like mine.
“When you’re working from dawn till dusk to support your family, raise your kids and put food on the table, the last thing on most folks’ minds is voting in a primary.”
Moreno told the Citizen that she is running to “change that (mindset).”
“I’m running to put these people front and center, and to make sure that the working families, the new mothers, the single fathers, the paycheck-to-paycheck workers, and the everyday people of Sacramento County have a voice in their local government,” she wrote.
Per a request from the Citizen, Hume also addressed the Facebook exchange between Moreno and Berg.
“I was made aware of an exchange on social media between my consultant and the Moreno campaign regarding the number of elections she did not cast a vote,” he wrote in his email response. “Frankly, that’s all I know and not really my focus. I and my campaign remain focused on the issues of this campaign, and (they are) more concerned that people vote in this election. The full exercise of democracy is critical to our community and our nation.”
Hume also mentioned that he did not instruct Berg to interact with Moreno.
“I didn’t send my consultant to do anything,” he wrote. “Frankly, I think back-and-forth, tit-for-tat exchanges are fruitless and unproductive. I have no idea what her voting record is, how many elections she’s missed, or whether I participated in an off-year, special election 13 years ago.
“I am focused on issues that affect Sacramento County residents: homelessness, crime, traffic, infrastructure, economic recovery, helping small businesses and other local, quality-of-life issues.”
Hume additionally shared how he was planning to utilize his remaining time prior to the June 7 primary election.
“I plan to spend the time, between now and next Tuesday, continuing to talk with voters, so they know I am the most qualified and prepared candidate in the race, ready to go to work on day one,” he wrote.
Ryan K. Brown, Moreno’s campaign manager, commented on Moreno’s plans leading up to the election.
“Talk to voters and get our message out,” he wrote in an email response. “Nothing else will make a difference at this point. We’re focusing on turning out voters in every single part of District 5, from the bottom of the Delta all the way to beautiful Arroyo Seco.”
Negative mailers, TV ad hits local Assembly race
During the primary election season’s home stretch, two Democratic candidates in the State Assembly’s District 10 were targeted in television and mailed attack ads.
Sacramento City Council Member Eric Guerra and Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen currently lead the race in campaign fundraising. Guerra’s campaign has an ending cash balance of more than $207,500 while Nguyen has a cash balance of $151,582, as of May 21. Both candidates were also subjected to negative ads in the past few weeks.
In two mailers sent out in late May, Guerra was portrayed as a Sacramento leader whose city’s homeless issue worsened under his watch. One of the mailers promoted Nguyen’s campaign and described Guerra as “the wrong Democrat for Assembly.” This mailer described him as having “no solutions to the homeless problems,” and described him as a “capitol insider” who is supported by special interests.
Guerra’s campaign spokesperson Michael Terris shared his responses on the attack ads that focused on homelessness and Guerra’s work at the capitol.
“Finger-pointing doesn’t solve homelessness,” Terris said.
He added that Guerra worked in the Sacramento City Council to get homeless people off the streets in the Stockton Boulevard area, expand housing options for women and children, and worked with Sacramento County to expand mental health services.
Terris said, “(Guerra) is making the effort to solve the problem, and he made progress.”
As for accusations that Guerra is a “capitol insider,” since he worked as a chief of staff in the State Assembly, Terris said that Guerra’s experience is an advantage for him.
“It really means that voters who are electing Eric are electing someone who knows how to get things done in the capital, and that’s a huge advantage,” he said.
In his interview, Terris accused the Nguyen campaign of violating state law in a recent mailer that did not list the ad’s sponsor.
Andrew Acosta, a consultant for the Nguyen campaign, replied to the accusation.
“We will deal with the proper authorities on this matter,” he said. “If Guerra wants to debate the actual mailer, I’m happy to.”
Acosta addressed a pro-Guerra television ad that had a few women face the camera and state allegations against Nguyen.
“Nguyen is not our kind of Democrat, that’s why I’m endorsing Eric Guerra,” one speaker said.
This ad was paid by the Housing Providers for Responsible Solutions committee and was not authorized by any candidate. This committee contributed to Guerra’s campaign this spring, including a $125,000 contribution reported on May 16, according to the California Secretary of State’s records.
A spokesperson from Housing Providers for Responsible Solutions could not be contacted, as of press time.
In their commercial, one woman criticized Nguyen’s 2018 endorsement of Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, who the woman described as an “immigrant-bashing sheriff” since Jones stood with then-President Donald Trump to criticize California’s immigration laws.
Acosta told the Citizen about Nguyen’s work as the executive director of Asian Resources Inc., a nonprofit that aids immigrants and refugees.
“Stephane’s day job is supporting immigrants,” he said. “Trying to lump her in as a Trump supporter is ridiculous.”
The television ad also claims that Nguyen on the Elk Grove City Council refused to censure her “political ally,” then-Mayor Steve Ly for allegedly having his associates harass several local women including his mayoral election opponent Bobbie Singh-Allen in 2020. Ly repeatedly denied the allegations.
In August 2020, Nguyen was among the Council members who voted 4-0 to request a Sacramento Grand Jury investigation of the allegations against Ly, instead of censuring him.
“They’re downright lying about Stephanie’s record,” Acosta said about the television ad.
The other candidates in the Assembly’s District 10 race are Republican Eric Rigard and Democrats Tecoy Porter and Ben Thompkins. This race’s winner in November will represent Elk Grove in the redrawn Assembly District 10.
News editor Cameron Macdonald contributed to this article.
