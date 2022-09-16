U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, and Max Semenenko are less than two months away from the November election, which will determine which of these candidates will represent Congressional District 7.
District 7 was redrawn last year and now includes Elk Grove and Galt to the south, a portion of Sacramento to the north, Isleton to the southwest, and Rancho Murieta to the east.
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, who has represented Elk Grove in Congress since 2013, is running in the election for the redrawn District 6 that covers north Sacramento County.
In speaking to the Citizen this week, Matsui and Semenenko addressed a few of their top campaign issues.
U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui
Matsui, who lives in the Land Park area of Sacramento and has been serving in Congress since 2005, said that health care is among her top issues.
“Access (to health care) is so important, the cost of it is so important,” she said. “That also means the cost of prescription drugs.”
She mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated disparities in health care in both urban and rural areas.
“The urban areas had their hospitals, their community centers, but the rural areas, in some cases, didn’t have that accessibility,” she said. “They didn’t have the doctors that they needed, the community health centers.”
Matsui acknowledged a positive result of the pandemic: the expanded use of telehealth, which gives people remote access to health care professionals.
Another issue that is important to Matsui is providing connectivity and accessibilities for communities. She specifically noted that she believes that urban and rural communities need increased connectivity.
“Make sure that they get what they need in their communities,” she said. “I mean that Galt gets what it needs. You know, Elk Grove is really unbelievably on its way.
“They’re hungry for connections and accessibility to things like broadband and making sure the roads get fixed, and to get things done. How do you get the fire department there? How do you get a community center there? And so, my background and my experience in Sacramento and everything I’ve done with communities is that you have to bring people together.”
She added that she wants to help “connect the dots” in rural areas to aid in growing in the directions their residents’ desire.
Matsui also spoke about the importance of agriculture.
“Agriculture is changing; it’s being challenged now,” she said. “The way people are growing things, the crops that they grow are changing now. And I believe we can really make things better by working with some of the experts and the farmers who really want to be able to produce in an efficient way that’s profitable, and have a living that they can pass on to their families.”
She stressed the added need for agriculture due to food insecurity.
Matsui additionally identified flood protection as a high-priority issue.
“It’s just an issue that defines the Sacramento region,” she said.
She noted that while progress has been made on this issue, more will be done due to extreme weather events, which also include the “other side of the water situation”: drought.
Matsui cited her longtime love for being involved in her community as a strong element of her success as a leader, as well as her desire to continue the work of her husband, Robert Matsui, who served as the representative for Congressional District 5 from 1979 until his death in 2005.
“I’ve always focused on the constituents and what they need, and that’s really the lens that I have when I work at the federal level,” she said.
Among those endorsing Matsui are Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic Party of Sacramento County, the Sacramento Democratic Alliance, and the California School Employees Association.
Matsui told the Citizen that she plans to soon announce upcoming campaign events in Elk Grove and Galt.
Max Semenenko
Semenenko, a Republican from Citrus Heights, said that his main campaign issue is reviving the economy.
“We know most of the problems start from a lack of affordability,” he said. “A lot of people are getting divorced, because they cannot make money, they cannot make ends meet. They have to move to different states, they’re getting depressed all around.”
He stressed that it is important to make sure that the United States is economically independent.
“(It is important) that we do not depend on China or any other countries, and we can do that,” said Semenenko, who is a business owner and a Ukrainian immigrant. “We can get our jobs back, we can open our pipelines, manufacturers, our inventions, so America will become independent again.”
While another top issue for Semenenko is protecting the Constitution, he placed emphasis on his stance on gun control.
“Make sure our Constitution is protected, especially the Second Amendment (which allows citizens the right to bear arms),” he said. “That’s what they did to other countries. They disarmed people and then corruption came in and people became nobody and only the elite became somebody in their countries. And I don’t want this to happen in this country.”
Also important for Semenenko is making sure that the United States has secure borders and improved policing.
“So, we build up taller walls, but wider doors,” he said. “Make sure our police enforcement is refunded, we have more tools for them, more training for them, so they can protect us on the streets. Make sure they’re protected, educated, trained better how to deal with the different situations.”
Semenenko told the Citizen that he believes he is the best candidate to represent Congressional District 7.
“I always was in a position to lead, and if you look at my record, I’m a successful father, I’m a successful son, I’m a successful neighbor, and (successful in) business,” he said. “I came from nowhere and I became somebody. The main one is I became a free American.
“I think I’m the best candidate to represent my district, because my district is the most diverse district in the whole United States, and I can relate to every aspect of daily issues of my people, of my neighbors. My slogan is ‘I want my past to become your future.’”
Semenenko has received endorsements from the Sacramento County Republican Central Committee and the California Republican Party.
He mentioned that he plans to continue to spread the word about himself and his campaign, despite limited resources.
“At this point, I don’t have a lot of money,” Semenenko said. “I’m going to maybe do more kind of a social media (communication) that will kind of help me a little bit to expose my face, my family, my story. And yes, I’m asking for help, for volunteers to walk with me.”
Semenenko will host a meet-and-greet event at Brewsters Bar & Grill, 201 4th St., in Galt on Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m.
