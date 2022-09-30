Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen and Sacramento City Council Member Eric Guerra are edging closer to the November election, which will determine which of these Democratic candidates will represent California Assembly District 10.
The redrawn District 10 includes Elk Grove and parts of south Sacramento.
Nguyen made her decision to pursue this Assembly seat in February, after Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, announced that he would run for sheriff of Sacramento County. Cooper is now the county’s sheriff-elect, having declared victory in the June primary election.
Guerra, who was originally a candidate for Senate District 6, joined the Assembly District 10 race as its first declared candidate after that Senate district’s lines were officially redrawn.
Nguyen and Guerra moved on to this November’s general election as the top two vote-getters in last June’s primary election.
Both Nguyen and Guerra spoke to the Citizen this week about their campaigns.
Stephanie Nguyen
Nguyen, who has served for six years on the Elk Grove City Council, is also the executive director of Asian Resources, Inc., a nonprofit that assists Asian immigrants.
She told the Citizen that she is motivated to take her passion and experience to the state Capitol.
Nguyen mentioned that in addition to her experience living in Elk Grove and serving on its City Council, she is also very familiar with south Sacramento.
“(South Sacramento’s) Little Saigon district, which is where I grew up, which is where my parents live, which is where I also (have worked) for over a decade now,” she said.
“Everything that I’ve done has circled in this entire district. It also includes the Pocket-Greenhaven area where many of the community leaders that I’ve worked with live in that area. It’s time that we bring somebody that understands the community.”
Nguyen noted that homelessness is her number one issue of concern.
“We’re not going to be able to solve it, but we’ve got to figure out how do we address this in a way in which it’s going to make it better, even for businesses,” she said. “We’re seeing many small businesses shut down because of the growing amount of homelessness that is in the area.”
She also desires more support for those needing mental health services, and improved programs to aid people from becoming homeless.
Nguyen named public safety as another one of her top issues of concern.
“Crime is on the rise, officers are leaving and going into other states, because they think that there’s nothing they can do,” she said. “And so, I’d like to go in there and give the perspective of the wife of (an Elk Grove) police officer, a mother of two small, young children whose father is a police officer.”
Nguyen hopes to reintroduce Cooper’s unsuccessful legislation that prohibits those who commit hate crimes from being eligible for early parole.
Workforce and economic development is a combined issue that is important to Nguyen.
“We need to figure out a way where we can bring more support to a lot of small businesses that continue to struggle (due to the impacts they experienced from the COVID-19 pandemic),” she said.
“We need to figure out how do we get folks back into the workforce. We need to figure out how do we train, retrain, upskill many of the folks who have left the industry that they worked in for decades and now wanting to try something new.”
Asked what she would do for Elk Grove if elected, Nguyen mentioned that she would help make sure that it “stays on the map,” and that this city gets its share of resources and funding.
“I want to be able to make sure that Elk Grove does not get forgotten,” she said.
Nguyen spoke about some of her top endorsements.
“(Cooper) came to me and asked me to run for his seat,” she said. “And it should be noted that I got the endorsement of not just Assembly Member Jim Cooper, but also Assembly Member Kevin McCarty and Sen. Dr. (Richard) Pan, the three legislators that oversee the entire district.
“(Those legislators) that never seem to agree on anything, and finally, before they leave office, they’ve all agreed that I’m the right person for this job.”
Her endorsements also include Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, and the National Women’s Political Caucus.
Nguyen referred to herself as a women’s rights advocate who believes that women should have the right to choose what they do to their own bodies.
“I’m going to absolutely champion that, not just for all women but young girls like my two daughters,” she said.
Nguyen added that the last time that a Sacramento woman represented Sacramento in the Assembly was 16 years ago, and that there is not currently an Asian American and Pacific Islander (API) Democrat woman in California’s API legislative caucus.
“If we win this, that would change that completely,” she said. “And as far as representation, (the API community is) only 4% represented in the Capitol at a time in which there’s the anti-Asian hate that’s going around, and it continues to. I want to be that voice for our (API) community.”
Nguyen noted that she is motivated to continue to work hard during the remaining time of her campaign.
“I’m going to work every single day and night to make sure that we win this in November,” she said.
Eric Guerra
Guerra, a seven-year Sacramento City Council member who serves in District 6, told the Citizen that he believes he is “clearly” the best candidate in this election due to his community engagement, and political and lived experiences.
“I have on-the-ground experience as a community leader (who is) engaged in our issues,” he said. “Just the years of experience in how the legislature functions. And because our state is facing some significant issues in the future, you’re going to need Assembly members who are ready to start the job (on) day one.”
Beyond Guerra’s service as a council member, his experience includes serving as chair of the Sacramento County Planning Commission, a California State University trustee, and chair of the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.
Guerra told the Citizen that he is an advocate for workforce training, and that he currently serves as chair of the Sacramento Employment and Training Agency.
Among the issues that are most important to Guerra is housing.
“When I’ve been knocking on doors in Elk Grove, I’ve heard over and over again how frustrated they are in the cost of housing,” he said. “They don’t feel that they’re kids may be able to afford housing.
“I talked to some renters who are renting housing off of Big Horn (Boulevard), and the fact the city hasn’t planned, and the region hasn’t planned, for the variety of housing that’s needed for a city. Not every family can start off living in a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom, three-car garage house. We need to have a diversity of housing.”
He added that there is a need to bring more workforce housing to Elk Grove.
“Our teachers can’t even afford to live now in the city,” he said.
Guerra told the Citizen that education is also an issue that is important to him.
“If we’re not making sure that we’re prioritizing good schools, and that the state is coming in to make sure that we’ve got good schools, then we’re not going to have a future for our kids to be able to (excel), including the adult school programs,” he said. “So, making sure that we’re funding education is critical.”
Guerra additionally spoke about the regional economy.
“I’ve got years of experience in making sure that we diversify our economy,” he said. “Historically, we’ve been a government town, and the second employer is the medical community. But they’re linked to the government, too.
“When there’s impacts to the recessions and state funding, then those systems also get impacted. So, we need to also focus on how does our region become an exporter of goods.”
Guerra stressed a need to improve the regional economy, create jobs in south Sacramento County, including Elk Grove, and improve housing and educational opportunities.
“If we have a strong economy that helps us raise the wages and helps us raise the education level, good schools, and then we have housing, so that families can afford to live where they are and they’re not spending their days on the road and not with their kids and giving them guidance, then we can get ahead of the issues of homelessness and crime and (other) impacts,” he said.
“When times are good, you see that crime is down. When the economy is bad, you see that there’s a correlation with those issues.”
Speaking further on the issue of homelessness, Guerra mentioned that it is important for jurisdictions to join together to approach this issue.
“I would use that leadership role (as an Assembly member) to create a regional partnership, that’s (a) legally binding partnership between jurisdictions,” he said.
“Homelessness has grown in Elk Grove, in the county and in the cities, and it’s time that we actually work together to make that solution.”
Like his opponent, Guerra also strongly supports the right for women to make their own decisions on what to do with their own bodies.
Among the endorsements that Guerra has received are the Elk Grove-South County Democratic Club, Elk Grove Unified School District board members Nancy Chaires Espinoza and Gina Jamerson, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Los Angeles, the California Professional Firefighters, the California Federation of Teachers, and Planned Parenthood.
