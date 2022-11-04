The board of directors of Asian Resources, Inc. (ARI) announced on Oct. 26 that they will file a lawsuit against Housing Providers for Responsible Solutions, an independent political action committee.
Asian Resources, Inc. claims that false, defamatory accusations were made against this organization through a political mailer sent to registered voters.
ARI is led by its executive director, Stephanie Nguyen, who has served as a member of the Elk Grove City Council since 2017, and is a candidate for the California State Assembly District 10 seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Sacramento City Council Member Eric Guerra is also seeking to represent District 10, which includes Elk Grove and parts of south Sacramento.
ARI Board President Dr. Sonney Chong explained that this organization was recently informed that Housing Providers for Responsible Solutions had a TV commercial created that “falsely accuses” this nonprofit of not paying their taxes and not being a nonprofit.
Chong noted that although the commercial never aired, a mailer was sent with the same accusations on Oct. 25.
He added that he is “appalled” by these claims.
“We’re here today to say that we are not backing down,” Chong said. “We are here as a community, and let them know that we are fighting against them to protect our community.”
Nguyen referenced a statistic that anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 177% in 2021, and that the Asian community “continues to be targeted, just like we are now with this mailer.”
She also called for the resignation of Laiza Negrete, principal officer of Housing Providers for Responsible Solutions, and vice president of political affairs for the California Association of Realtors.
“It is very unfortunate the California Association of Realtors is attacking an organization that has served immigrants for over 40 years,” she said. “Many of their agents are Asian immigrants that came to this organization right here and received services. And it’s unfortunate that they are trying to defund this organization, this nonprofit organization, right now.”
Ognian Gavrilov, representing lawyer and managing partner of Gavrilov & Brooks, defended his new client.
“Basically, the mailer accuses this nonprofit of not being a nonprofit,” he said. “They’re claiming that this is a company owned by Ms. Nguyen, who is just an employee here. As you can imagine that not only is this obviously false, that’s incredibly detrimental to any nonprofit out there.
“As you know, nonprofits rely on donations and grants. Nobody gives donations and grants to a for-profit company.”
Gavrilov also called the claim that Asian Resources, Inc. does not pay taxes as “another verifiable lie.”
“It was a falsity based on some administrative error that was resolved quickly,” he said.
As for whether the California Association of Realtors was involved in the creation of the mailer, Gavrilov noted that this inquiry will be addressed during the litigation’s discovery process.
“We believe they’re involved, but we don’t know for sure yet,” he said.
Gavrilov stressed that Asian Resources, Inc. must defend themselves.
“Obviously, Asian Resources cannot allow that to happen, and we have to fight hard for them, and the truth will prevail,” he said.
He added that he believes that punitive damages will “very likely” be assessed in this case, “because Ms. Negrete and her political action committee knew full well this is a nonprofit.”
“And then attacking the very existence of such a nonprofit for, whether for racial reasons or political reasons, is unacceptable,” Gavrilov said. “And most likely, a jury will find against her, not only for the defamation and trade libel, but also in punitive damages.”
Nguyen did not respond to the Citizen’s request for comment, as of press time. The California Association or Relators declined to comment for this story.
