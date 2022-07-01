Eric Rigard, who was the lone Republican candidate in the state Assembly District 10’s primary election, died on June 21 at the age of 65.
The announcement of Rigard’s death was made through a Facebook post by his wife, Jacqueline, who referred to her husband as her best friend and lover, and a family man and political activist. The post did not refer to a cause of death.
As of June 24, Rigard was in third place in a close election for the Assembly District 10 seat. That district includes Elk Grove and parts of south Sacramento.
Having collected 27.2% of the votes, Rigard trailed two Democratic candidates, Stephanie Nguyen, who has 29.9% of the votes, and Eric Guerra, who has 29.4% of the votes.
Both Nguyen and Guerra responded to the news of Rigard’s death through their Twitter accounts.
Nguyen, who is currently a member of the Elk Grove City Council, wrote on June 23 that she was saddened to learn about Rigard’s death.
“Today, I received (the) sad news that Eric Rigard, Assembly District 10 candidate, suddenly passed away,” she wrote. “While we disagreed on many issues and did not share the same political ideology, I am deeply saddened by his passing.
“Eric Rigard was a strong community member and was doing his best to make our community a better place to live. I send my deepest condolences to his family and friends through this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”
Guerra, who serves as a member of the Sacramento City Council, wrote that he had a “heavy heart” after learning about Rigard’s death.
“He was a compassionate man who was devoted to his community and his faith,” he wrote. “I had nothing but the utmost respect for his dedication and service. His passing is a loss for us all.
“My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
The Republican Party of Sacramento County also issued a statement regarding Rigard’s death.
“We are very sad to announce Eric Rigard has passed,” notes the statement. “He was a wonderful man who loved his community, his family and his county.
“Plans are underway to honor him in the state Senate and Assembly as they adjourn in his honor. RIP Eric.”
Members of Rigard’s Assembly campaign could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
In addition to running for the Assembly District 10 election, Rigard ran to represent Assembly District 9 in 2020. He was the runner-up to current Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove.
Through the 2021 approval of redrawn state Assembly district boundaries, Elk Grove will be included in District 10 instead of its current District 9.
Rigard was a minister at Cavalry Christian Center for more than 36 years before he entered state politics and ran for Assembly in 2020.
In an interview with the Citizen last September, Rigard shared his approach to his most recent campaign.
“I have a heart for the people, and I believe that just morally my compass is set,” he said. “I’m following the teaching and the training that I get through the ministry that I’ve been involved in through Calvary Christian Center.”
Memorial services for Rigard will be held at Calvary Christian Center, 2667 Del Paso Blvd., in Sacramento on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m.
