Three seats will be open this November for the Elk Grove Unified School District board, which governs 68 schools and serves more than 60,000 students and their families.
Two trustees are running unopposed. Beth Albiani is vying for her third term as the trustee for Trustee Area 5. She never had an opponent in her trustee area’s past three elections. Gina Jamerson, who was appointed by the board to their vacant Trustee Area 4 seat last year, is unopposed in her campaign to remain a trustee.
School Board President Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire decided to not run for reelection in Trustee Area 2 this year after serving for eight years. Competing for her seat this November are retired nurse Stephanie Spurlin and law educator Michael Vargas. Spurlin declined to be interviewed by the Citizen about her campaign.
Trustee Area 2 covers eastern Laguna and the Elk Grove neighborhoods that line the east side of the Highway 99 corridor such as Camden and Hampton Village. Elk Grove and Monterey Trail high schools are also in this trustee area. Under Elk Grove Unified’s election system, only voters who live in Trustee Area 2 can choose among the candidates in this November’s election.
Vargas addresses school board campaign
Michael Vargas has lived in Elk Grove for a few years, and he already gained campaign endorsements from Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire and four other Elk Grove school trustees.
He told the Citizen that he met with Martinez-Alire shortly before he decided to run for her seat.
“I think she was trying to rightly find somebody who valued the same things she did,” Vargas said.
The Minnesota native is an attorney who teaches classes on employment law for the McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento. He previously taught at the Santa Clara University School of Law when he lived in the Bay Area.
Vargas said that he’s been involved in education for 12 years, starting when he volunteered for a program that introduced high school students to the college experience at the University of Southern California. He now holds a master’s degree in education from USC, and said that his specialty is in student development, particularly students who come from historically marginalized communities.
“I wanted to run for the school board because I think this is a particular time in which my experiences will be especially valuable,” Vargas said.
During his interview, he mainly focused on the issue of learning recovery for students who returned to in-person learning after the district shut down all of its campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic’s first year. Students were moved to online classes in the spring of 2020 and were allowed to return to in-person learning in a limited fashion in the following year.
“How do we get students and families back on track after COVID? As we get back to normal, how do we get everyone back to where they were?” Vargas said. “We’re going to see the ripple effects of this for years and years to come, and so having a perspective like mine in important.”
He added that he’s particularly interested in making sure that the district carries out its student equity plan to aid those in most need following the pandemic.
Vargas noted that he’s also focusing on student health and safety in the district. He mentioned last month’s assault incident at Monterey Trail High School where a student reportedly struck a classmate’s head with a fire extinguisher during lunch. The suspect was arrested on attempted homicide charges while the injured victim was taken to a hospital.
“What was it that motivated this attack and how are we responding to it from both a physical safety but also a mental health perspective?” Vargas asked. “What was it that caused this and how do we support our students so this doesn’t happen again?”
If elected, Vargas will the first openly gay person to serve on the Elk Grove school board.
“I feel like LGBTQ (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer) representation is lacking in the entire region,” Vargas said. “Right now, we don’t have a LGBTQ person on any school board in the county that I’m aware of.”
He explained what he could do as a LGBTQ representative on the school board.
“There are students and parents advocating for certain pro-LGBTQ policies in the district that would benefit from having a board member who can sit down with the superintendent and say, ‘Hey, we need this.’ I can be a school board member who can be a champion for this,” he said.
Vargas mentioned that in his conversations with Martinez-Alire, she wanted to make sure that the district preserved its programs that support indigenous American students and engaged with the local indigenous community. Martinez-Alire, who is a member of the Ione Band of Miwok Indians, is the first indigenous person to serve on the Elk Grove school board.
“I want to continue to champion a lot of the programs that she has put forward,” Vargas said.
This fall, the candidate said that he plans to go door-to-door and join events to promote his campaign. He described this work as “community-building” in a city where he’s still a new resident.
“That was why I got involved with the local community in first place,” Vargas said. “We had just moved here and (said), ‘We’re new and we don’t really know the people.’ We need to build our community, we need to build our little network in our little neighborhoods, and we’re having a fun time with it.”
