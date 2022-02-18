U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mahavir “Kalli” Kallirai last week withdrew from the Elk Grove City Council’s District 2 race.
This district covers Sheldon and parts of eastern Elk Grove, and is partially bordered by Calvine, Grant Line and Elk Grove-Florin roads.
The District 2 seat is currently held by Pat Hume, who last year announced his plan to run for this June’s Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 election.
Remaining in the District 2 council race are Cosumnes Community Services District Director Rod Brewer, business owner Felipe Martin, and Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Sergio Robles.
In announcing his decision to withdraw from the race, Kallirai cited significant changes in his personal life.
“While I know this may be disappointing to my supporters, there have been significant personal changes in my life that have impacted my ability to run a fully dedicated campaign for this seat,” he wrote. “I’m extraordinarily passionate about ensuring Elk Grove, as a community, will continue to thrive.”
Kallirai, a Bishop Ranch neighborhood resident, added that he was proud that his campaign highlighted “needed conversations” pertaining to such issues as “public safety, development, innovation.” He mentioned that with his continued interest in his community, he plans to seek local volunteer positions and advocate for “needed reforms.”
Kallirai, whose military background includes his deployment to Libya in support of Operation Odyssey Lightning, will also continue his support of military veterans.
“We need to provide more services for veterans,” he wrote. “They fight hard for our freedoms. We should fight just as hard for their wellness.”
He concluded his written announcement by thanking those who supported him in his campaign.
“Thank you to my volunteers, supporters and donors for having my back and for all the encouragement along the way,” Kallirai wrote. “I will continue to reach out and share candidates you should support and actions we can take to protect our city.”
