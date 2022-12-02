Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, on Dec. 2, declared victory in the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 election.
District 5 covers more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
Current District 5 representative, Don Nottoli, has represented this district since 1994. He announced last year that he would not seek reelection. Nottoli endorsed Hume in this November’s election.
In the county elections office’s Dec. 2 update, Hume had a 328-vote lead against Moreno with an estimated 1,200 votes left to process.
After nearly a month of following updates in which she was continuously trailing by small numbers of votes, Hume’s opponent, Jaclyn Moreno, who serves as president of the Cosumnes Community Services District board, called him to concede the election.
Hume told the Citizen that he was appreciative of that call.
“I was extremely thankful for her to take the time and be gracious enough to call me,” he said. “I know that wasn’t an easy call to make. She ran a great campaign, and for this turnout to be as close as it was just shows that there’s a lot of work to do to unite the community and bring District 5 together.”
Hume explained the sort of leader that District 5 residents will have with him in that district’s seat.
“I think they’re going to get somebody who’s concerned about the small things, and making sure that every community is heard and taken care of, and responded to, you know, as much as they can be,” he said. “Not every time it’s going to work out the way everybody wants (it) to, but certainly the communication will be open.
“I’m going to dig in, and I’m going to do the work and I’m actually going to try and hold staff accountable where it needs to be, and try and build a culture that is around enthusiasm for the work, and just really try and kind of take what I’ve done in Elk Grove as far as building a good community and local economy and take that up to the larger level.”
Asked what county issues are foremost on his mind as he prepares to succeed Nottoli, Hume mentioned that he is concerned about how much time it took for votes to be counted in this election.
“First of all, front of mind right now is looking at our elections process and why it took so long to count the votes and why we were the worst county in the state as far as the number of ballots left to count,” he said. “That's just something that’s a personal crawl on my neck right now.
“But, you know, the big issues, obviously, are homelessness, dealing with sheltering the unhoused, dealing with getting the treatment for addiction issues and mental health resources, rebuilding that network; obviously, making sure that our (Drug Enforcement Administration) and our sheriff are supported and that we are able to bring a little sanity back to some of these horrendous crimes that are being committed.”
Hume added that he is also very interested in supporting small businesses and “making the process easy and painless to start or grow a business within our Sacramento region.”
Hume stressed the importance of his experience, which includes serving as a member of the Elk Grove City Council since 2006 and as a past member of the Elk Grove Planning Commission.
“I think that there’s probably not another candidate in any other race, other than, obviously, a reelected incumbent, that’s probably more prepared to be able to hit the ground running than I am,” he said.
He added that he is appreciative of his many supporters.
“I want to thank all of my family and friends and supporters and my team – everybody that supported me, not during just the campaign but during this vote counting process,” Hume said. “I mean, this has been really a roller coaster ride emotionally, and just to have people in my corner during that process has really meant the world to me.”
Rod Brewer will succeed Hume in the City Council’s District 2 seat this month. Hume, along with Sacramento County Sheriff-elect Jim Cooper, will be sworn into office on Jan. 10.
Moreno responds to election’s end
After conceding the election to Hume, Moreno released a statement regarding her campaign.
“I know this outcome isn’t what we all had hoped for, but I want to reiterate just how amazing this campaign has been,” she wrote. “With a united vision of a better Sacramento County, we fought for our shared values of climate, social, economic and reproductive justice.”
Moreno thanked her supporters for putting trust in her abilities.
“As we move past this election cycle, never forget the power you all have to demand progress for our region,” she wrote. “Together, we will create the Sacramento County of our dreams.
“I will be spending the next few weeks with my family and then it’s on to my next venture. Stay tuned.”
Moreno’s successor for the CSD board’s Division 2 seat is still unknown. Candidate Peter Sakaris has a slim lead with 50% of the vote over his opponent, Ali Moua who has 49%. Sakaris currently has a 242-vote lead, according to the county’s Dec. 2 election update. Moua has not conceded, as of press time.
All of Sacramento County’s election results are scheduled to be certified by Dec. 8.
