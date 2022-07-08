Pat Hume and Jaclyn Moreno are moving on to the general election in the race for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat.
District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
These two candidates each received a necessary percentage of votes in the four-candidate primary election for them to challenge each other in the general election, confirmed Sacramento County spokesperson Jana Haynes.
“The (D-5 primary) election has been certified,” she wrote in an email message to the Citizen on July 5. “Since no candidate received 50% +1, the top two will go to a runoff in November.”
According to the county election office, on July 1, Hume, an Elk Grove City Council member, had collected the greatest percentage of votes, with 42.3%. Moreno, who serves as president of the Cosumnes Community Services District, trailed Hume with 32.7% of the votes.
Finishing in third place behind Hume and Moreno was former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, who received 18.2% of the votes. Alex Joe, a former Elk Grove Unified School District trustee, collected 6.6% of the votes.
Hume, who has served on the City Council since 2006 and is also a former Elk Grove planning commissioner, told the Citizen that he feels that his campaign is in a “good position.”
“As much as we were holding out hope that we could get it done in June, the math was just really hard with four people in the race,” he said. “And so, it feels good to be in first place and we’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing, which is getting out in all corners of the district, meeting with voters, finding out what’s important to them.”
Hume also spoke about some of the top political issues of his campaign.
“I think the top two issues that still remain (important) for folks, obviously, is the impact of homelessness on the region and on our neighborhoods, on our businesses, the impact of crime and trying to get a handle on that (issue) again, and return to normalcy a little bit,” he said.
Hume also identified economic recovery as one of his top issues.
“You know, what’s going on with the cost of goods and just our dollar not going as far as it used to, and a lot of people still struggling coming out of the pandemic,” he said. “So, what can we do to foster a robust local economy?”
Hume commended the support that his campaign has received.
“We had a lot of support,” he said. “Obviously, I had the broadest coalition of support from industry, from organization, from law enforcement, from community members, from regional electeds. Really, I’m humbled and very appreciative of the amount of people that put their weight behind our campaign.”
Hume shared why he feels that he is the best candidate to become the next District 5 supervisor.
“Obviously, my experience, my qualifications, my dedication and commitment to the job, the fact that this is the only political office I am seeking,” he said. “I have no further pollical ambitions. So, I just want to be able to serve the residents of District 5 and all of Sacramento County. And also the network that I’ve been building that I’m able to put to work on day one. I think those are big differentiators.”
As for Moreno, she told the Citizen that she is both “excited” and “extremely grateful” to be moving on to the general election.
“I’m grateful that voters chose me to represent them in the November election to be one of the two candidates,” she said.
In preparation for the general election, Moreno plans to take a similar approach to her campaign.
“It’s going to be very similar to that in the primary,” she said. “We’re going to work to talk to as many voters as possible, work on our plan, should we be fortunate enough to be elected.
“Voters are wanting to talk a lot about homelessness, and with the new Supreme Court decision regarding abortion, I have been getting emails and messages regarding that. So, just making sure we are out there knocking on doors and talking to as many voters as possible about their hopes and dreams and plans for this county.”
Moreno noted that her experience as a mental health counselor would bring a “valuable perspective” to the Board of Supervisors.
“Frankly, we need more beds, more services and more providers, and we need to be offering programs that are research-based,” she said. “And I think my experience on the ground floor in the field in doing that work every day will be able to provide this county with a much-needed support in that capacity.”
Moreno also spoke about the issue of homelessness.
“Making sure that we have a concrete regional plan to address homelessness,” she said. “That includes all jurisdictions. We just received the report, the counting of the amount of homeless folks in our county, and we have increased by 60% since the last count.
“And I think that we need someone on the dais that’s going to bring ground-level experience and actually knows what people go through every day in this community.”
Also important to Moreno is supporting youth.
“That goes with mental health, but also goes with making sure we’re creating safe communities for families, and supporting efforts to improve public safety,” she said.
Moreno additionally spoke about the support she received in the primary election.
“Well, of course, I am extremely grateful,” she said. “All of the people and the organizations that endorsed and took their time out of their busy schedules to walk and knock on doors and make contact with voters, whether that be through texting or postcard writing or phone calls.
“This campaign is very much about the people in this community, and I’m very proud to say that we did all of this work with 100% volunteers, which is astonishing, if you think about that.”
Moreno shared why she feels she is the best candidate for this political seat.
“I’ve been doing this work, working right here in our community for over 20 years, “she said. “I attended (California State University, Sacramento), settled here with my family, and know what it takes day in and day out for families to make it in this county.”
Nottoli to endorse candidate in this election
Don Nottoli, who has served as the county supervisor of District 5 since 1994, told the Citizen this week that he plans to endorse Hume or Moreno in the general election. He decided to not run for re-election in 2022.
“I intend to meet with both candidates in the next couple weeks or so, and then we’ll make a decision about endorsement at that point in time,” he said. “Something will be forthcoming, but I haven’t made that decision yet.”
