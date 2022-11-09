In the election to determine who will become the next representative of Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5, Pat Hume holds an early but slim lead against his opponent Jaclyn Moreno.
As of 10 p.m. on Nov. 8, Sacramento County’s elections office reported that Hume was leading this race with just 51% of the votes while Moreno had 48%. These results came from 25,267 ballots counted in the district and 15% of precincts reporting.
The winner of this election will represent a district that encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
Hume, who has served on the Elk Grove City Council since 2006 and is also a former Elk Grove planning commissioner, told the Citizen that there are still many votes to be counted in this election.
“Obviously, we’ve just seen the first drop of ballots,” he said. “It’s good that we’re slightly ahead. I’m hoping that margin continues to grow throughout the night. But I feel good with the race we ran, with the effort put forward and the team we got out. We left it all on the field.”
Hume spoke about some of the issues facing the county, and his timing of leaving the council.
“I think the largest issues facing the next supervisor are homelessness, crime and the economy,” he said. “I feel good leaving Elk Grove for the trajectory that Elk Grove is on. It’s one of the safest cities in the region, and (it has) one of the lowest rates of homelessness.”
He added that he has faith in the leadership of Elk Grove, and he believes the city will continue to progress.
“I believe that I am going to be able to bring some of those same mentalities forward at the county and do the same thing on a larger scale for our whole region,” Hume added.
The District 5 supervisor seat is currently occupied by Don Nottoli, who has represented this district since 1994. He announced last year that he would not seek reelection.
In August, following the primary election, in which neither Hume nor Moreno received more than 50% of the votes, Nottoli announced his endorsement of Hume.
Moreno, who serves as board president of the Cosumnes Community Services District, spoke to the Citizen about the early election results.
“I’m really excited about the first release of results,” she said. “We made up a lot of ground between the primary and now. It was a 10-point difference (in the primary election). The results just came out and we are neck and neck. We will not know the end result (of this election) tonight.”
Moreno mentioned that issues she strongly believes in include climate change, mental health care, homelessness, and abortion access.
She noted that she is very proud of the efforts of her campaign, which she said was “completely grassroots.”
“I’m incredibly excited about the campaign we ran and I’m so proud of the effort that we put in,” Moreno said. “And just our effort alone, we’ve been able to elevate a lot of these issues. No one has ever ran a campaign before for supervisor that has talked about abortion access and climate change, and we have been able to put those front and center. And I’m so incredibly proud of that work.”
Abortion access was a major issue for Moreno during her general election campaign.
During the Sept. 29 candidates’ forum hosted by the League of Women Voters, Hume declined to take a position on the abortion rights issue, since abortion access is “settled law” in California. His response angered Moreno.
“If my opponent cannot even talk about the No. 1 issue in our country right now, which is a woman’s right to choose, how would he be able to govern with transparency and accountability?” she asked.
Last June, Moreno was among the first local officials to respond to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973, landmark decision by the Supreme Court that legalized abortions in the United States.
Moreno, who has publicly shared that she had an abortion when she was 19 years old, criticized Hume again last month during a press conference she called to address his comment that abortion rights is “not a county of Sacramento supervisor issue.”
In response to Moreno’s comments, Hume told the Citizen that access to reproductive health care is settled through state law in California and Sacramento County.
“This access will not be compromised if I am elected,” he said. “My opponent is manufacturing false claims bolstered by a group of downtown Sacramento politicos. This is an important issue personally and nationally, but county supervisors don’t make those decisions. Reproductive health care decisions are matters for a woman, her doctor and her faith.”
Hume added that if elected he would be 100% focused on issues where he could “make a difference,” such as affordable housing, homelessness and safer neighborhoods.
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, District 5 results
Pat Hume - 51%
Jaclyn Moreno – 48%
Source: Sacramento County Voter Registration & Elections Office, 15% of precincts reporting on Nov. 8.
