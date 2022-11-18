With 29.8% of the ballots counted, as of Nov. 15, Pat Hume continues to lead Jaclyn Moreno in the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 election.
In its update on that day, the Sacramento County’s elections office reported that Hume was leading this race with 51% of the votes while Moreno had 48%.
Only 1,007 votes separated these two candidates, who also ran a close race in the June primary election. In that election, neither Hume nor Moreno received more than 50% of the votes, which prompted a runoff election in November.
The winner of the Nov. 8 election will represent a district that encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
District 5 has been represented by Don Nottoli since 1994. He announced last year that he would not seek reelection.
Last August, following the primary election, Nottoli endorsed Hume to become his successor.
Hume has served as a member of the Elk Grove City Council since 2006 and is also a former Elk Grove planning commissioner.
In an email message he sent to the Citizen on Nov. 16, Hume expressed frustration with the pace that votes were being counted as he was awaiting the outcome of this closely contested election.
“It feels a little weird to just be an observer at this point,” he wrote. “Our work is done and we ran the campaign (the way) we wanted to run (it). So, now we’re seeing if the voters agree.
“I’m encouraged that our lead continues to hold as more ballots are counted, but with each passing day, my frustration with the slow pace grows. It should not take this long to count the votes.”
Moreno, who serves as board president of the Cosumnes Community Services District, also commented on the pace of the counting of votes.
“It seems very slow,” she said while slightly less than 30% of the votes had been counted a week after the election. “We’re looking forward to (the counting) being over, but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be anytime soon.”
Hume, who was unavailable to provide extensive comments due to his traveling, told the Citizen on election night that homelessness, crime and the economy are the “largest issues facing the next supervisor.”
In his preparation for leaving his council seat, Hume added that he has faith in the leadership of Elk Grove, and he believes the city will continue to progress.
“I feel good leaving Elk Grove for the trajectory that Elk Grove is on,” he said on Nov. 8. “It’s one of the safest cities in the region, and (it has) one of the lowest rates of homelessness.
“I believe that I am going to be able to bring some of those same mentalities forward at the county and do the same thing on a larger scale for our whole region.”
Moreno shared her thoughts on the county’s Nov. 15 Board of Supervisors District 5 election update.
“We currently are pleased to see the trend over the last two releases to be in our favor,” she said. “This most recent release, we gained 53.72% of the new vote count. So, that’s a positive trend in our direction, but obviously there are still many votes to count. And so, we’re looking forward to knowing more on Friday, (Nov. 18) and the upcoming vote release dates.”
Moreno mentioned that whether she wins or loses this election, she will be proud of the campaign she ran.
“We are thrilled at the campaign that we ran, because it elevated important issues like abortion access, climate change – (which) is a huge one – and then mental health care,” she said. “Regardless if we win or lose, it really has moved the needle and caused folks to have conversations about these issues. And I really am very proud of that.”
Moreno spoke further about the approach to her campaign.
“I ran because I wanted to elevate the issues that are important to people in this district, such as, like I already mentioned, abortion access, climate change, mental health care, (as well as) support for working families that are just trying to make ends meet every day,” she said. “And so, for me, it’s never been about me. It’s just been about these issues. I’m just the messenger, kind of delivering this message.”
