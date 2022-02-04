Rafa Garcia, a union representative for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, will run for the newly formed California State Senate District 8 in this June’s primary election.
The new district runs from Elk Grove to Elverta, and includes Rio Linda and parts of Sacramento.
Also running for the District 8 seat are former state insurance commissioner Dave Jones and Sacramento City Council member Angelique Ashby. All three candidates are Democrats.
The top two vote-getters will run in the general election this November.
Garcia, who is also a licensed attorney, told the Citizen last week that he was motivated to run for this Senate seat after observing deficiencies in workplace protections.
“A lot of the protections just aren’t there or the enforcement when it comes to (the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is) just not there, and so, we need to make sure that those things are happening,” he said.
Garcia, a former Elk Grove resident who lives in the Southside Park area of Sacramento with his wife, Carmelita Ramirez, added that he is an advocate for labor rights, and making sure that health care is available for all Californians.
He specifically spoke about mental health care.
“We need to make sure that people have access to mental health care, because somebody might not be ready today, but when they’re ready tomorrow or in a few weeks, we need to have (that care) available,” he said.
Also important to Garcia is the issue of COVID-19 recovery.
“We still are in the middle of the pandemic, and we need to make sure that we are providing other resources,” he said.
Garcia added that he believes it is important to make sure that microbusinesses continue to operate.
“Microbusinesses are one of the ones that are struggling through the pandemic, because many of them are not up to the level where they can have multiple employees, afford to have a lot in sales,” he said. “So, we need to be able to provide resources for them, as well; outreach, education to help them move through this moment in time and continue to thrive into the future.”
Garcia also spoke his support of positive behavior intervention programs in education.
“We need to make sure that positive behavior intervention programs are available in the education levels, because we want students to succeed,” he said. “And providing them with positive behavior intervention, they will be able to succeed best.”
He also wants public, higher education to be offered for free to everyone.
Garcia additionally identified climate changes as one of his top issues.
“We need to make sure that Sacramento can, one, be resilient if we were to have a catastrophic event such as flooding, to making sure that the levees are going to withstand, making sure that there’s easy access outside of the city if there is flooding, and that our power grid is able to withstand it,” he said.
He also noted his desire that people have clean energy, and that its costs are not “pushed down to the consumers.”
Garcia referred to himself as a “common person” candidate.
“I am your common person that’s trying to make a difference by going into the legislature,” he said. “I think I’m the best candidate, because of my lived experiences, where I come from a small town – Hollister, California – grew up in that rural community, went to San Jose State (University). I work in mental health. I have a legal backing.
“So, all these things kind of come together and they form me as who I am, and those things put together, I think make me the best candidate.”
