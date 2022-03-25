Jimmy Fremgen, a Democrat from midtown Sacramento, is running for the Congressional District 7 seat in the June primary election.
This district was redrawn last year and now includes Elk Grove, a portion of Sacramento to the north, Isleton to the southwest, Galt to the south, and Rancho Murieta to the east.
Also running for the District 7 seat is U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, the current Congressional District 6 representative, and Max Semenenko, who is a Republican.
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, who has represented Elk Grove in Congress since 2013, announced that he will run for election in the redrawn District 6 that covers north Sacramento County.
As a first-time candidate, Fremgen has a background in politics that includes serving as an intern for Matsui. He also interned for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, was a senior policy advisor to former U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, and was the lead committee staffer for cannabis policy for the California Assembly for two years.
Fremgen, who currently works as a substitute teacher, told the Citizen that he grew disappointed with Matsui during his internship.
“When I worked for Congresswoman Matsui, I saw how she used unpaid interns to fill in for full-time staff, and how she focused more on what was happening in (Washington), D.C. than what was happening in Sacramento,” he said.
He also mentioned that his disappointment with Matsui increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When I was home during the pandemic and I became a victim of the pandemic, losing my job and my business, I knew what kind of resources were available to members of Congress to support their constituencies,” Fremgen said. “And I looked for some of those resources and some of that outreach from the congresswoman’s office and didn’t see it.”
Fremgen noted that he decided to run for Congress after observing many “regular people” getting left behind, especially during the pandemic.
“People that punch in, punch out, go to work, have student loans, are trying to become part of the middle-class or are a part of the middle-class were abandoned by our elected officials during the pandemic,” he said. “We saw overwhelming support for big business interest, but small businesses struggle(d).”
Fremgen added that he is interested in bringing federal resources back to local “communities that are hurting.”
Among Fremgen’s top issues is homelessness.
“It’s an issue that affects every single person that lives in our region,” he said. “Whether you’re in Elk Grove, Galt or midtown, you are seeing homelessness in some capacity. And so, we need to have solutions, and people are frustrated that we pump so much money into it, but don’t see it.”
Fremgen noted that he is interested in the creation of a GI bill for housing, for the purpose of getting all homeless veterans off the streets.
“No person who is willing to sacrifice on our behalf should ever have to worry about sleeping on the sidewalk again,” he said.
Another issue that is important to Fremgen is access to healthcare.
“It’s not enough to know that something exists; you have to be able to pay for it,” he said.
Fremgen shared a personal story, noting that he is a survivor of a very serious heart condition.
“I’m on my fourth pacemaker, defibrillator,” he said. “I had my first one put in when I was 14. The only reason that I’m alive is because my parents had good health insurance.”
Another issue that Fremgen mentioned as important to him is “getting the corrupt influence of corporate money out of politics.”
“It’s not about party anymore; it’s about the corrupt influence of money in politics,” he said. “Everything else is just a sideshow. We’re getting left behind. So, I think starting there and taking a stance on not taking that money is a good place to start.”
Fremgen told the Citizen that he is interested in learning what issues are most important to the Elk Grove and Galt communities.
“I’m actually going to be going on a listening tour in the next month or so where I will be making several stops in Elk Grove and Galt, and making myself available to the public, so they can come tell me what they want,” he said.
Although Fremgen does not currently have any endorsements, he noted that he is receiving verbal support from many people in the community.
“In private, I’ve gotten all kinds of support, all kinds of mentorship from elected officials at the federal level, the state level, the local level,” he said. “But people are afraid of putting themselves out there against somebody who has been in office a long time.”
Fremgen encouraged people to vote for him in this June’s primary election.
“I am not a lifelong politician, but I’ve had the opportunity to study under some of the most prominent minds in our nation’s history, in providing support to regular people.
“So, if you want to see change and you want to see representation that’s based on what regular families are going through, what shift workers, what bartenders, what teachers are going through, then you should elect me.”
