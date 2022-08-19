Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire, the 2022 board president of the Elk Grove Unified School District, will not run for reelection to the Trustee Area 2 seat this November.
The trustee told the Citizen that she wanted to dedicate more time to her children as well as her college work. She is a counselor at Cosumnes River College. Martinez-Alire mentioned that her eldest child was a second grader when she first ran for school board. She laughed when she added that her daughter will now be a high school sophomore.
“I want to be able to devote that time back to her and my 4-year-old who will be starting kindergarten pretty soon,” the trustee said.
Martinez-Alire is an Ione Band of Miwok member who became Elk Grove Unified’s first Native American trustee when she was elected in 2014. She is also a Florin High School graduate who ran for the school board shortly after she earned her doctorate in educational leadership at California State University, Sacramento.
Martinez-Alire recalled that she ran for school board since she wanted to give back to the school district as an alumnus there. She noted that she was also educated by the district’s Native American Education program. Martinez-Alire was also involved in the district’s Head Start program that helps students from low-income families.
“I saw this opportunity as a way to grow and also a way for me to continue to help implement some of my leadership skills,” she said. “It prompted me to help assist and give back to the school district.”
In her 2014 campaign, Martinez-Alire gained the endorsement of teachers in the Elk Grove Education Association, and she defeated three opponents in the Trustee Area 2 race. She succeeded longtime trustee Jeanette Amavisca who opted to not run for re-election that year.
During her eight years as trustee, Martinez-Alire saw the passing of the school district’s Measure M, a $476 million general obligation bond to modernize more than 50 aging campuses. As a Miwok, she also took pride in the recent opening of Miwok Village Elementary School, which is named after the Elk Grove region’s earliest residents.
“From my heart, I have to say this is so meaningful to be a part of this, it’s been a long time coming,” Martinez-Alire said at the school’s July 12 opening.
During her interview, the trustee also expressed her pride in helping draft Elk Grove Unified’s Land Acknowledgement Statement that pays tribute to past and current native people who live in the local region. Similar statements were adopted by the city of Sacramento and the Los Rios Community College District in recent years. The Nisenan, Miwok, and Maidu are native to the local region.
“It’s that reminder that there are tribes that were here in the past, and that are still thriving and are involved and engaged,” Martinez-Alire said before adding that the Wilton Rancheria is one of the closest tribes to the region.
The trustee also served at the time when Elk Grove Unified became one of California’s earliest school districts to close all campuses in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic arose in the state. More than 63,000 students would switch from classroom to online learning.
“During the pandemic, we had to make some challenging decisions, but we were still able to make the best decisions that we could make for students and families at that time,” Martinez-Alire said.
In-person learning returned in limited fashion to Elk Grove Unified a year after the shutdowns. Students later regained the option of learning in classrooms five days a week in the 2021-22 school year.
“I think back and to where we are right now, I think it’s an exciting time to be where we are with the reopening, the schools in session, and continuing to move forward with the activities and events,” Martinez-Alire said.
Asked about her advice to her successor in the school board’s Trustee Area 2 seat, she said that trustee should remain focused on all students across the large school district.
Martinez-Alire also mentioned the pleasures of attending graduations, promotions, back-to-school nights, and school assembles.
“It’s just an array of things that I feel are really, really welcoming environments,” she said. “I’ve taken in value all of those learning experiences I’ve had and got to enjoy along the way in meeting and connecting with students, families, and district employees.”
Candidates Stephanie Spurlin and Michael Vargas are now running to succeed Martinez-Alire in Trustee Area 2, which covers eastern Laguna and the Elk Grove neighborhoods that line the east side of the Highway 99 corridor. Elk Grove and Monterey Trail high schools are in this trustee area. Under Elk Grove Unified’s new election system, only voters who live in Trustee Area 2 can choose among the candidates in this November’s election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.