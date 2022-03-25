Voters this November will see slight changes to areas represented by the five directors of the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD). The district’s board on March 16 approved a redrawn map of board’s five divisions. They held the second and final public hearing on this matter.
The CSD board governs the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system. Their 157-square-mile fire service area stretches from Elk Grove to Galt.
Their new division boundaries are based on data from the 2020 census and they will be in effect until after 2030 when that year’s census data is released.
CSD directors chose the Plan A map, which had the fewest changes to the old map and has populations of roughly 40,000-42,000 residents in each division.
Director Jim Luttrell mentioned there were no public complaints after the board approved their previous division map in 2019, which was based on 2010 census data.
“This Plan A map is so close to what we did last time…and we never got a complaint about what we did last time,” he told his colleagues. “My thought is that we should stay as close as we can to what we did last time.”
Slight changes to the map include Division 5 expanding west of Highway 99 and into the Laguna Ridge and Sky River Casino areas, and Division 3 losing a portion of its northern Laguna area too Division 2.
There was no indication that some directors will live in the same division in the recently approved map.
The city of Galt and Elk Grove’s rural Sheldon community remain in Division 1, which is represented by Director Gil Albiani. During the board discussion on March 16, he observed that his large division lacks neighborhoods that are common with each other. The director argued that a division that has a balanced population of residents is what matters.
“There’s no way that you can make (Division) One make sense because it’s a very illogical group of people,” Albiani said. “It’s all the way from rural-rural to densely populated downtown Galt. I think that if you can balance (the population), my vote is going for the best-balanced.”
The board switched to division-based elections in 2019 after directors were previously elected by voters at large and did not represent specific areas. In the CSD’s division elections, voters only choose among candidates who are running in their local division. The system debuted in the 2020 election when incumbents Luttrell, Albiani, and Orlando Fuentes were reelected without opposition.
This November, divisions 2 and 5 will be up for election, which are respectively represented by Board President Jaclyn Moreno and Rod Brewer. Moreno is now running for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors while Brewer is pursuing the Elk Grove City Council’s District 2 seat.
During the CSD board’s March 2 meeting, the district’s legal counsel, Sigrid Asmundson told them that changes were needed to the division map since a few divisions experienced significant changes in their populations since 2010. Hence, the map did not meet the state law’s requirements for roughly balanced divisions.
A March 2 staff report noted that the district’s three unbalanced populations were in Elk Grove, which is a city that had its population grow from 153,015 residents in 2010 to 176,124 residents in 2020.
The board aimed to redraw a map that met the goal of having five divisions that each have about 41,000 residents.
Redistricting Partners, the Sacramento firm that drafted the district’s previous division map, returned with three new map options. Alongside their Plan A map that made few changes, other map options had division areas based on the CSD’s fire station coverage zones, and Lighting & Landscaping assessment zones where the district collects park maintenance fees from property owners.
Directors raised concerns about how the other two map options will dramatically split up neighborhoods into different CSD divisions. Luttrell mentioned those maps could also cause some voters to be unable to vote in the CSD election for six years since their new division’s director would not be up for election for a long time.
Chris Chaffee, the chief operations officer of Redistricting Partners, said that voters are affected every time an agency changes its district boundaries.
“I agree with that, but we meant to minimize the impacts on the citizens, not the politicians,” Luttrell replied.
Chris Schamber, who recently stepped down as the local representative for Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522, spoke as a Galt resident when he addressed the board during their meeting’s public comment period. He warned that the maps for plans B and C could prevent some residents from running for the CSD board for six years.
“It’s really tough to plan something and have the rules change at the last minute,” Schamber said.
Galt City Council Member Rich Lozano called upon the board to approve the Map A option. He recalled his experience of serving on the CSD board in 2018 when his colleagues were concerned about how residents in the district would be best represented in the division-based system.
“Breaking out a map that addresses (parks assessment) benefit zones or fire response areas is not doing that,” Lozano said.
In the redistricting process, Asmundson advised the board to consider their district’s “communities of interest,” which can include racial and ethnic groups. Chaffee told the board that race could be a consideration if they could outline the geographic locations of Latino, Asian, or black communities in their district.
Fuentes said that Elk Grove’s racial and ethnic diversity is spread out, and there are no concentrated ethnic neighborhoods.
“It seems to me as long as I’ve lived here in Elk Grove that our communities that are culturally diverse are fairly well-scattered throughout the city,” the director said. “We don’t have a Latino barrio or a Chinese neighborhood, and so it seems we’re spread out. I like that about Elk Grove, it makes it very interesting. We didn’t have to look at creating districts that would be bound by race.”
At the end of the hearing, the CSD unanimously approved the Plan A map, and they also voted to open up divisions 2 and 5 for election this November.
