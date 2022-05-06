Candidates for this June’s Sacramento Board of Supervisors District 5 primary election on April 27 shared their views on a variety of issues, including transportation, a potential, county transit tax, and homelessness.
District 5 includes the communities of Elk Grove, Galt, Wilton, Rosemont, Mather and Rancho Cordova, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
The candidates’ comments on local issues were made during a forum sponsored by the Environmental Council of Sacramento, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Sacramento; 350 Sacramento, and the Sierra Club Sacramento Group.
Longtime District 5 Supervisor Don Nottoli is not running for reelection. Competing for his seat are Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Jaclyn Moreno, former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, and Alex Joe, a former Elk Grove Unified School District trustee.
Regarding the issue of transportation and the reduction of carbon emissions, Ly mentioned that he is interested in having a robust transportation system.
Recalling his work on the Elk Grove City Council, Ly spoke about his contributions toward establishing a rapid bus system and building a regional transportation system that includes a proposal to provide light rail service from south Sacramento County to the Sacramento International Airport.
“These are things, no doubt, that would relieve the congestion of the roads and also the pollution,” he said.
Ly also called for municipalities to move toward “electrifying their fleets.”
Moreno, who focused on the need to reduce vehicle miles traveled, was partially critical of a plan to open two rail stops in Elk Grove.
“People will still have to drive to those stations, which ultimately will not reduce vehicle miles traveled by much,” she said.
Moreno also addressed the Capital SouthEast Connector, the future, 34-mile expressway from Interstate 5, south of Elk Grove, to Highway 50 at the new Silva Valley Parkway interchange, near El Dorado Hills.
“I’m thrilled that the Connector will make it easier for people to move from Elk Grove to El Dorado Hills, but again, it doesn’t solve the problem in reducing vehicle miles traveled,” she said. “I think the best thing for our buck will be to create a bus rapid transit plan, connecting our region with clean-energy buses.”
Joe also shared his thoughts on transportation, noting that Sacramento has roads that are secondary to major highways that could have tolls, and that various corridors could be built in different parts of the county.
Joe additionally promoted all-electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce carbon emissions.
“I don’t believe that we have to expand to Watt Avenue one more time, and I think that the connections between Rancho Cordova and Fair Oaks should be explored,” he said.
Responding to the transportation question, Hume mentioned that he is focused on “mobility options.”
“It differs whether you’re traveling intraregional, interregional or megaregional,” he said. “We’ve got to have the opportunity for people to make solid choices on what fits their lives and fits their transportation needs.”
Hume added that while the electrification of fleets has a positive impact on greenhouse gas emissions, it does nothing for congestion.
Regarding heavy rail service in Elk Grove, Hume argued that it would allow people to make better use of their commute time.
He additionally addressed a separate question pertaining to whether he supported a possible ballot measure this November that would increase the county’s transit tax. The tax is designed to accumulate funding for deteriorating roads, bridges and the transit system.
“I don’t know if it’s the right time to put a tax measure before the voters, given what’s going on with the economy and with inflation, with gas prices and everything else,” he said.
However, Hume noted that the tax would potentially create $8.5 billion in direct revenues, which could be combined as a local match with state and federal grants, for a combined $15 million to $20 million expenditure plan.
Joe shared his own thoughts on the possible transit tax.
“I would favor this as it becomes possible, and I would champion it to the individuals that may have concerns about whether or not it’s a wholesome practice,” he said.
He further emphasized that Sacramento could possibly offer clean and efficient toll roads that could “reduce wear and tear on our vehicles.”
Ly noted that he is opposed to the potential tax.
“Simply put, the way I approach any kind of tax increase is real simple: Can we take it from anywhere else?” he said.
He suggested that the county review its budget and “try to find the money elsewhere.”
“This is the wrong time to increase the burden on families,” he said. “Our economy is just recovering. It doesn’t make any logical sense right now. Now, that being the case, I wouldn’t be opposed to it in the future.”
Moreno said that there are “immense infrastructure needs” in the county, particularly in rural, unincorporated areas.
She added that she believes that she will establish her opinion on the tax proposal based on evaluating this initiative in relation to how it aligns with the climate action plan in the county, “with the overall goal in the reduction of vehicle miles travelled.”
The candidates were also asked how they believe the county should address the “climate crisis,” in particular for those who are unhoused.
Ly expressed the need to make sure that the “biggest polluters are kept in check.”
Regarding the homeless population, he expressed the importance of providing more housing, including affordable housing.
“Across the nation, when you look at communities, if you find the home, that addresses the first issue,” Ly said. “And then you can then look at some of the other issues that come along with it, either mental illness, drug issues, soft skills, hard skills.”
He also stressed a need to be proactive by preventing people from losing their homes and consequently living on the streets.
Moreno mentioned that climate change will possibly affect different communities in “unequitable ways.”
“As with any equity issues, it’s really important to talk to the people who are most affected by the challenges that are going to be coming down the road with climate change,” she said.
Regarding homelessness, Moreno mentioned the importance of discussing housing and siting plans.
“The city of Sacramento is the only jurisdiction that has a siting plan as of right now,” she said. “We need to compel other jurisdictions, including the county of Sacramento to create sitting plans and make sure people have a place to go.”
As for climate change, Hume noted that the issue is being addressed after about 200 years of “bad behavior,” and about the past 40 years of “trying to recognize that.”
“The number one thing that the county can do is use planning and zoning effectively,” he said. “As I always say, the best way to cut down on vehicle miles travelled and traffic congestion is to put people where they live and where they want to be closer together.”
Joe expressed concern with foreign companies that pollute low-priced land and high poverty areas, and devalue surrounding properties.
He mentioned that other factors include racism and redlining that have created issues for people of color and people who are not wealthy.
“(They have) a restriction built in at birth often that eliminates their opportunity to thrive,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.