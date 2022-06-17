The Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections office announced on June 14 they still have more than 127,000 ballots left to count from the June primary election.
County spokesperson Janna Hayes said that an overwhelming amount of the county’s voters chose to mail their ballots.
“To that end, it will take our staff several days to catch up on tabulation now that everything has been run through our mail sorter and started processing,” she said in a press statement.
The elections office on June 14 reported the latest election results with 24% of the ballots counted across the county. Their next update will be announced on June 17. The total count is supposed to be finalized by July 7.
Here are the latest counts for Congressional, state, and county elections held for Elk Grove voters.
Matsui maintains large lead in Congressional D-7 election
U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, continues to lead in the Congressional District 7 primary election.
District 7 was redrawn last year and now includes Elk Grove and Galt to the south, a portion of Sacramento to the north, Isleton to the southwest, and Rancho Murieta to the east.
This district includes Matsui’s Land Park neighborhood in Sacramento.
As of June 14, Matsui led the three-candidate election with 63.9% of the votes, while Max Semenenko, a Republican from Citrus Heights, had collected 28.3% of the votes.
Trailing both Matsui and Semenenko is Jimmy Fremgen, a Democrat from midtown Sacramento, who received 7.7% of the votes.
The top two candidates in this election will advance to the general election this November.
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, who has represented Elk Grove in Congress since 2013, is running in the election for the redrawn District 6 that covers north Sacramento County. He currently has a large lead in that election.
Although Matsui still has a significantly large lead, Semenenko narrowed the gap in this election by nearly 5% since June 7, when he had 25.8% of the votes to Matsui’s 66.6%.
Twice as many ballots had been counted on June 14, compared to the June 7 tally.
Fremgen’s percentage increased from 7.5% on June 7 to 7.7% on June 14.
Matsui responded to her ability to maintain a large lead in this primary election.
“I am excited to see such strong support across the new district, including Elk Grove,” she said. “I think the voters in Elk Grove recognize the hard work we’ve put in for the entire region and, with their support in November, I hope to continue that work.”
Semenenko told the Citizen on June 14 that he is already strategizing his approach to the November election.
“I’m looking forward for November,” he said. “I’m going to have my strategy meeting today. My main strategy is to meet people and encourage them to vote in November for me.
“If people will give me a hope that they’re going to come out and vote, then we have a chance.”
Hume, Moreno keep top spots in Board of Supervisors D-5 election
In the June 14 updated election results for the four-candidate Sacramento County Board of Supervisor District 5 June primary election, Pat Hume maintained his position as the top vote-getter.
The top two finishers in this election will move on to the November general election if none of the candidates win a majority of votes.
District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
On election night, on June 7, Hume, an Elk Grove City Council member, had a nearly 10% lead on his closest competitor, Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Jaclyn Moreno.
By the following morning, Hume’s lead had increased to 11.1% over Moreno.
The June 14 update on votes tallied for this election show Hume with an 11.3% edge over Moreno.
According to that update, Hume had 43.0% of the votes, followed by Moreno, with 31.7%, former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, with 18.3%, and Alex Joe, a former Elk Grove Unified School District trustee, at 6.8%.
Hume spoke to the Citizen about the latest results.
“We felt like we had run a campaign that gave us a chance at getting it done in the primary. Although our lead keeps improving with every update, it looks as though we will come up a little short of winning outright,” he said. “With so many people in the race, I think the math just turned out to be too tough. Regardless, it is nice to have such a strong lead at this point.”
Whoever becomes the next county supervisor of District 5 will make history as the first person to fill that seat besides Don Nottoli since 1995. Nottoli told the Citizen last year that he would not seek reelection this year.
Cooper remains leader in sheriff’s race
Jim Cooper kept more than 50% of votes in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s race. The Democratic Assembly member from Elk Grove reportedly had 55% while his opponent, Sacramento County Undersheriff Jim Barnes had 44%.
If Cooper keeps the majority of votes when the count ends then he’ll win the June election and would not need to compete in a runoff election in November. The winner will succeed Sheriff Scott Jones who ran for California’s 3rd Congressional District seat and lost to fellow Republican Kevin Kiley this month.
The recent sheriff’s race is Cooper’s second campaign for sheriff after he lost to Jones in the 2010 election. Cooper is a retired Sacramento County sheriff’s captain who served on the Elk Grove City Council from 2000 to 2014 when he was elected to the 9th Assembly district.
Updates on local Assembly, state Senate races
On June 10, the two Erics in the 10th Assembly District’s election were at a virtual tie. Eric Rigard, the race’s lone Republican candidate, was just 50 votes behind his Democratic opponent Eric Guerra.
In the latest count, Guerra’s lead increased by 724 votes, which moved him up with 28% of the vote versus Rigard’s 27%. They are competing to finish in the race’s second place spot behind Democrat Stephanie Nguyen who kept her lead with 31% of the vote. This race’s top two candidates will compete in the November election.
Nguyen is an Elk Grove City Council member and Guerra serves on the Sacramento City Council.
Trailing behind Nguyen, Guerra, and Rigard are Tecoy Porter with 8% of the vote and Ben Thompkins with 5%.
The candidates in the 8th State Senate District’s race are now set for November. Democrat Dave Jones, a former state insurance commissioner and Sacramento City Council member, kept his strong lead with 46% of the vote. His Democratic opponent Angelique Ashby, who is a Sacramento City Council member, had 41% of the vote. This race’s third place candidate, Rafa Garcia stayed far behind at 11%.
