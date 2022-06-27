Jim Cooper announced on June 25 that he won the Sacramento County sheriff’s primary race after his opponent, Sacramento County Undersheriff Jim Barnes conceded to him.
Cooper, D-Elk Grove, is currently the 9th District Assembly member. He is also a retired Sacramento County sheriff’s captain and he served on the Elk Grove City Council from 2000-2014. On the council, he was Elk Grove’s first mayor when the city incorporated in 2000.
Cooper will take command as sheriff next January after his Assembly term ends this December. He will also become Sacramento County’s first African American sheriff.
“I’m excited, it’s a new chapter in my life,” Cooper told the Citizen on June 25. “In going back to law enforcement, crime is a big issue to most people – they’re worried about crime and their safety. A lot of challenges lie ahead.”
During his transition to sheriff, Cooper said that he will meet with stakeholders as well as city and county officials.
“It gives me time to build and strengthen the relationships we have today,” he said.
Cooper will succeed Sheriff Scott Jones who joined California’s 3rd Congressional District race instead of running for re-election to sheriff this year. Jones lost that primary race this month after finishing third. In 2010, Cooper competed against him in the sheriff’s race and narrowly lost to him.
Barnes ended his 2022 campaign for sheriff after the county’s elections office released their latest ballot count on June 24. Although the elections staff only counted 37% of ballots two weeks after Election Day, Cooper kept his lead with 54% of the vote and had 27,000 more votes than Barnes, according to the Sacramento County Office of Elections and Voter Registration. About 20,000 more votes reportedly remain to be counted.
In county races, any candidate who wins the majority of votes will be declared the winner and not have to advance to a runoff election in November.
“Even though the election result isn’t what we fought for, I know that my campaign would not have been possible without the hard work of my campaign supporters and volunteers. I am eternally grateful and humbled by their support,” Barnes said in an announcement on his campaign’s Facebook page. “My mission moving forward will continue as it has been for more than two decades: to protect the residents of Sacramento County. Nothing can change that.”
Barnes said that he wished Cooper “the best of luck” when he becomes sheriff. The Wilton resident was endorsed by Jones and the Sacramento County Sheriff Deputies’ Association after he kicked his election campaign last year.
Cooper decided to challenge Barnes in February, instead of running for re-election to the Assembly. Two months later, Cooper’s campaign led in contributions when they reportedly received more than $621,700 compared to Barnes’ campaign that raised more than $155,000 by late April.
Shortly after announcing his victory online, Cooper visited the Elk Grove police’s “BBQ in the Beat” party at Nottoli Park in Elk Grove. Two of his prominent supporters, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen congratulated him there.
“I am one of the first supporters of Sheriff-Elect Cooper at the onset,” Singh-Allen said. “He is Elk Grove’s first mayor and I just couldn’t be more proud of him.”
The Elk Grove City Council appointed Suen to their vacant District 1 seat in 2014 after his predecessor, Cooper was elected to the Assembly.
“I think his victory is going to have a positive impact on Sacramento County,” Suen said. “The relationships that he has at all levels from local governments and state governments is going to bode well with the citizen of Sacramento County.”
At the party, Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis took a break from flipping burgers to share his comments about Cooper’s victory.
“It’s good for the county of Sacramento to be able to move forward with a new sheriff,” he said. “I think he will do the organization well.”
Elk Grove will be in California’s redrawn 10th Assembly District after the November election. The new district boundaries are based on population changes recorded in 2020 census data. Democratic candidates Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen and Sacramento City Council Eric Guerra are the primary race’s top two vote-getters. They are now bound for the general election in November.
Cooper had simple advice for his successor at the State Capitol.
“The voters vote you in, not Sacramento and not the capitol, so it’s important to stay in touch with what your constituents want and need,” he said.
