Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, on Feb. 10, announced that he will run for sheriff of Sacramento County in this June’s primary election.
The former Elk Grove City Council member’s announcement came nearly 14 months after he publicly expressed his interest in this position.
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, a Republican, announced last month that he will run for the state’s newly created 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Sacramento, as well as other areas. He has served as sheriff since 2010.
Also seeking to fill the seat that will be vacated by Jones is Wilton resident Jim Barnes, a 22-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Barnes announced his candidacy early last year, and he has the endorsement of Jones.
Cooper, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, is a longtime advocate of public safety and victims’ rights in the California Legislature.
His background also includes serving as a Sacramento County sheriff’s captain and Elk Grove’s first mayor. He is currently serving in his fourth term in the 9th Assembly District, which represents Elk Grove.
Cooper is not a newcomer to the sheriff’s race, as he narrowly lost to Jones in the 2010 election, with Jones taking 50% of the vote to Cooper’s 49%.
During his Feb. 10 press conference to announce his candidacy for sheriff, Cooper was joined by various supporters, including Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen, and Elk Grove Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, who will run for the 10th Assembly District seat this June.
While standing on the 26th floor of downtown Sacramento’s Bank of the West Tower high-rise building overlooking the Sacramento Valley, Cooper told a group of reporters that the county’s top issue is homelessness.
“We’ve spent over $12 billion as a state on homelessness, and it’s gotten worse,” he said. “How can we improve that?”
Cooper stressed the importance of speaking about homelessness issues, including mental health, mental illness and substance abuse.
“Most of the calls for law enforcement service center around homeless individuals who are unhoused that have mental illness or substance abuse (issues),” he said. “We’ve got to fix that.”
Cooper also shared his concern with the more than 100 annual fires, mostly in the areas of homeless encampments, along the American River Parkway, which he referred to as the “jewel of Sacramento.”
“We’ve got to get those folks off (that area) and get them services – the ones that want services,” he said. “The ones that don’t, we’ve got to be compassionate, but also have tough love with them.”
Another one of the issues that Cooper addressed was violent crimes and theft, and he stressed the need to improve impoverished neighborhoods.
“We’ve done a good job building up certain parts of Sacramento, but there are certain impoverished communities that have been that way for decades,” he said.
Cooper noted that those neighborhoods have common themes: “No banks, no supermarkets, no arts or sports programs, and underperforming schools.”
The candidate mentioned that the sheriff’s department needs to improve its relationships.
“Right now, the sheriff’s department doesn’t have good relationships,” he said. “It can’t work that way. You can’t do things by yourself. You’ve got to have partnerships, and one thing I’ve learned in the Legislature in eight years, it’s about compromise, working with other individuals, getting things done. I’ve been effective.”
He also referred to the tens of millions of dollars in lawsuits against the sheriff’s department, and the need to fill vacancies in the department.
Cooper noted that his campaign has already raised more than $1 million, and that he has received endorsements from supporters such as business and law enforcement leaders and elected officials.
Some of his other supporters are former Sacramento County Sheriff Lou Blanas, Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy, the Crime Survivors Resource Center Political Action Committee, and Crime Victims United.
Cooper concluded his speech by addressing his decision to give up the last four years of his Assembly term to run for sheriff. He referred to the timing as “pivotal.”
“The last 12 years have been unproductive,” he said. “As sheriff, you serve the people. It’s not a partisan office, and it’s been that way, and you’ve got to be engaged.
“I’ve lived here my entire life. It’s been great for me, and I want to continue that. And as your next sheriff, I’ll make sure that happens.”
