The three candidates vying for the Elk Grove City Council District 2 seat in this November’s election last week shared their views on several issues, including Measure E – the city sales tax measure.
This November, city voters will decide whether to approve a 1-cent per dollar sales tax measure, which would annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
The candidates seeking to become the new District 2 representative are Rod Brewer, Michelle Kile and Felipe Martin.
District 2 is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Whitelock Parkway, and Elk Grove-Florin, Grant Line, Calvine, and Bruceville roads. Under the City Council’s election system, only residents who live in this district can vote in the race.
The current District 2 council representative Pat Hume is running for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat in this November’s election. He has served on the City Council since 2006, and he is the council’s longest serving member.
Rod Brewer
Brewer, who currently serves as a Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) director, spoke in favor the city tax measure.
“One of the things as a learned lesson coming out of the Great Recession is we definitely want to be better prepared for our community to serve and to have services provided for funding-wise, he said. “And I feel that Measure E helps address a lot of our needs for the mid-to-long term.
“As we look at our budgets, we’re going to do everything that we can to make sure police and fire have everything they need to serve our great community, and Measure E is one of those investments that will help us make those funding adjustments.”
Brewer, a 25-year resident of Elk Grove and a government relations advisor for Southern California Edison, named the top three issues for his campaign as homelessness, the economy and crime.
Regarding homelessness, Brewer noted that it is an issue because it is growing.
“I’ve seen (homelessness) grow since my time on the Elk Grove Food Bank board of directors, which I served (on) before I became a CSD board member,” he said.
“We’re looking at different ways in trying to address the issue and work to and try and reduce the number, but also allow for ways to get people into new homes and get back on their feet and live with dignity.”
Brewer mentioned that inflation has added to the financial challenges of many residents.
“(It affects) how they work to raise their families, and for single people, how they even operate to look for ways to really take care of themselves,” he said. “We want to look for a way that we can stay ahead of the economy.”
Brewer, who noted that he is committed to community safety and helping to reduce response times for police and fire emergency services, was recently endorsed by the Elk Grove Police Officers Association and Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522.
He is also endorsed by Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli and Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen.
Michelle Kile
Kile, a 12-year resident of Elk Grove who briefly ran for mayor of Elk Grove in 2020, mentioned that she is interested in helping Elk Grove to maintain fiscal sustainability.
“Right now is not a good time to be raising taxes,” she said. “I know (a tax measure) is going onto the ballot, and I just don’t think right now is a good time. We are all scrimping and saving, living paycheck to paycheck.”
Kile noted that she understands what it is like to experience financial challenges.
“Being a single paycheck family for so long, we had to live within our means,” she said. “We gave up our brand-new cars, we gave up our brand-new houses, we gave up the going out to dinner, so that we could stay within our budget. We need the city to do that, too.”
Kile also named homelessness among her top campaign issues.
“I definitely want to look at homelessness, and we need to make affordable housing available here in Elk Grove,” said Kile, who works for a Sacramento-based nonprofit that assists the homeless and those who are at risk of becoming homeless.
“We need to make sure that those communities are sustainable. We need to have the infrastructure to be able to put those communities in. We can’t just shoehorn them in wherever we want.”
She additionally named crime among her top issues.
“I want to make sure that our police department and all of our emergency resources are fully funded and fully educated on how to deal with different communities and different environments, so we can move forward as a collective unit, helping fix the crime,” Kile said.
Kile is endorsed by the Sacramento County Republican Party, and she mentioned that she is currently working on acquiring more endorsements.
Felipe Martin
Martin, who is the CEO and president of the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, is seeking public office for the first time.
He told the Citizen that he does not believe the timing is right for a new city sales tax.
“It would benefit the city, but at the current time, with the current economy and how everyone is struggling, it’s probably not the right time for the city to put that in front of the voters,” he said. “Inflation and cost of living are on the rise. We need to be cognizant of that fact, and it’s probably a measure for a later date.”
Martin, an Elk Grove resident since 1987, also shared his views on the issue of homelessness.
“Housing alone is not the answer (to homelessness), but providing those wraparound services that are necessary for them to be successful (and) is essential in assuring their success,” he said.
Martin also expressed a desire to improve Elk Grove’s jobs-to-housing ratio, in which there is an abundance of housing, but a relatively low number of workplaces.
“Elk Grove has its General Plan and it’s a good General Plan, but Elk Grove is growing pretty quickly, and we’re getting ready to annex an additional area to the south side of Elk Grove.
“We need to make sure that we revisit that General Plan as we add additional areas to Elk Grove. And we need to make sure that we grow smart and deliberate and make sure that we look at the jobs-to-housing ratio.”
He added that by having more jobs in Elk Grove, less people will be commuting in traffic, and will instead be able to spend more time with their families.
Martin also expressed concern with rising crime in Elk Grove.
“The violent crimes have increased within our city,” he said. “And we need to see how we can support our officers and give them the resources that they need, so they can go ahead and fight the crime that is occurring within our city. And obviously it’s not just a city issue. It’s rampant within California.”
Martin mentioned that he is working to secure endorsements from a broad coalition of community leaders, business and labor groups, and community organizations.
