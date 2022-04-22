Brian Pastor, an 18-year resident of Elk Grove, will challenge Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen in this November’s election.
Pastor, who also ran for mayor in 2020, spoke to the Citizen this week regarding his decision to seek the mayoral seat once again.
“I decided to run for mayor again because I have the time, devotion and passion to be a solid conduit for our residents at City Council,” he said. “I also feel like there’s still a lot of issues still left on the table that need to be addressed.”
He referred to crime as Elk Grove’s top issue, and his personal top issue of concern.
“It seems like every day there are reports of theft, grand theft and violence,” Pastor said. “Residents face porch piracy, stolen catalytic converters, and home burglaries. Businesses are impacted, too.”
He added that this growth in crime continues while Elk Grove is adding new amenities, businesses and homes.
“We have to do more and evolve with the threat landscape,” the candidate said. “We need to discourage this behavior and protect our citizens from greater acts of theft and/or violence.”
Pastor noted that following crime, his next top issues of concern are the preservation of rural communities, and homelessness.
“If these issues remain unchecked, they will erode our city’s growth and residents’ quality of life,” he said. “Without getting into specifics at this time, my plan would involve technology, rural community representation, and streamlined processes to help the homeless.”
Pastor reflected on the 2020 mayoral election, in which he received more than 10,000 votes and finished in third place behind Singh-Allen and the incumbent Steve Ly, who was elected as the nation’s first ethnically Hmong mayor in 2016.
The 2020 election was a contentious one involving Ly and Singh-Allen. Local women, including Singh-Allen, alleged to have been harassed by Ly’s associates or supporters. Ly denied allegations that he had anyone harass people.
During the same campaign, Singh-Allen was accused of having made racist and bigoted statements against the Hmong community – a claim that she also denied.
Addressing his previous campaign for mayor, Pastor noted that it was a learning experience.
“I learned to stay away from political fights and keep my focus on the needs of our residents,” he said. “I was also reminded of the importance of face-to-face, public outreach. Zoom sessions were nice, but were very limiting.”
After receiving 18% of the votes in the 2020 election, Pastor is focused on gaining more awareness as a candidate in this November’s election.
“I hope to get greater exposure via traditional and social media,” he said. “I’m planning a number of events that (will) be fun and for everyone. Stay tuned.”
Pastor, who is the owner of an investment company, described himself as a candidate who cares deeply about supporting the city’s multi-generational community and providing greater resources for those with disabilities.
As a self-described foodie and car enthusiast, and one who enjoys the arts, Pastor mentioned that he is interested in having more events related to these topics held in Elk Grove.
“I would love to have a lot more of these types of events and micro business events in Elk Grove,” he said.
Pastor explained why he believes people should vote for him as mayor.
“I’m a good listener, consensus builder, and someone who understands that Elk Grove is a community of communities,” he said. “The residents of Elk Grove want a mayor who can relate with them on a very fundamental and cultural level. I believe I’m that person.”
