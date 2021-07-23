Rod Brewer last week announced his candidacy to run in next year’s Elk Grove City Council District 2 race.
This district covers Sheldon and parts of eastern Elk Grove, and is partially bordered by Calvine, Grant Line and Elk Grove-Florin roads.
Brewer, a Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) director for the past decade, hopes to fill the seat of Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, who last month announced his plan to run for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat in 2022. The new candidate is currently the only one running for the Council’s District 2 seat.
As a CSD director, Brewer co-governs the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
He filed his campaign papers on July 12, and he noted that he already has the support of Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and Elk Grove Unified School District Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza.
“I definitely appreciate (Singh-Allen’s) support and coming out for me as early as she did,” Brewer said. “Bobbie is a longtime friend of mine for over 30 years. That is also reflective of how and why I came out as I did to support her for mayor.
“There are other people who are showing some strong interest right now. Obviously, I do enjoy early support from Elk Grove Unified School District Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza. Nancy is a person who has been a longtime friend of mine who also shares my values on good governance and having open and honest transparency in serving the people.”
Brewer explained that he will be running on three issues, including economic development.
“Making sure that the city moves forward on its current track of serving the public and being prepared for the oncoming population surge that we’re going to undergo over the next 10 years,” he said.
Another issue that is of great importance to Brewer is enhancing public safety.
“I work on the CSD board and work for the interest of the public through the governance of the fire department,” he said. “I definitely see myself adding (experience) to helping the police department, in having the resources needed to serve our community even more.”
Brewer also mentioned that he desires to help the city of Elk Grove remain a place where its residents can “live, work and play.”
Asked about how he would approach ongoing issues in the city such as traffic congestion, Brewer noted that he plans to talk to residents about those issues.
“Those are issues that I will be learning over the next few weeks and months, and I plan on talking and listening to all different parties, especially in the rural community and the eastern part of Elk Grove where we’re seeing a lot of development happen.
“So, my job is to continue listening to our residents and finding out what our true concerns, our true challenges and our true benefits are.”
Brewer said that while a lot of projects are underway within District 2, there is still the issue of maintaining the rural community in that district.
He also identified a need to “stay ahead of” a potential recession that could follow the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People are speculating we are on the dawn of a potential recession, so making sure that we have the tools and resources in place to avert a recession, but to stay ahead of it and to work closely with our community partners, our business partners, to make sure that we’re moving in the right direction for the public,” Brewer said.
Besides serving as a CSD director, he works as a government relations advisor for Southern California Edison. Brewer believes that he gained valuable experience that would assist him as a council member.
“Being the only elected official on the CSD board whose running for City Council presents a great opportunity to translate my years of service on the CSD board, in addition to my years of experience in the private sector and the public sector in my life before being on the CSD board,” he said.
Brewer noted that such service would allow him to serve both the residents of south and southeast Elk Grove, as well as the city as a whole.
He described himself as a “person of action” who listens to all sides of an issue to arrive at “pragmatic solutions.”
“That (approach) separates me from anyone else who is considering running, and it’s a strong asset that I bring (to) the table that can be complimentary to the mayor and to the City Council members and city staff.”
Brewer mentioned that if elected to the District 2 council seat, he would continue the same “open-door policy” that he has as a CSD director.
“I have had an open-door policy for two cities – for Elk Grove and Galt,” he said. “For me to focus my efforts on the city of Elk Grove, and the people of District 2, is definitely something that will not change in any way, shape or form.”
Brewer added that although he does not yet have any campaign events scheduled, but he is currently undergoing a listening tour.
“I definitely look forward to the next 14 months in this process,” he said. “I look forward to getting out and reacquainting myself with the people, giving chances for people to know me in this new capacity as a candidate for City Council.”
