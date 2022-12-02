Nearly a month after the general election, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 election remains undecided.
With an estimated 12,000 votes remaining to be counted, Pat Hume leads Jaclyn Moreno in this district’s election by just 372 votes, according to the county elections office’s Nov. 29 election results update.
District 5 covers more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
Its current representative, Don Nottoli, has represented District 5 since 1994. He announced last year that he would not seek reelection.
Last August, following the primary election, Nottoli endorsed Hume to become his successor.
Hume has served as a member of the Elk Grove City Council since 2006 and is also a former Elk Grove planning commissioner.
In his email response to the Citizen, Hume wrote he was encouraged by having his lead in the election increase by 28 votes in the Nov. 29 update. That update shows that Hume has received 50% of the counted votes to Moreno’s 49%.
“Picking up votes starts to close the door mathematically,” he wrote. “Mostly, I’m grateful for all of the encouragement I’ve received while on this roller coaster ride. My family, friends and supporters have been instrumental in keeping my spirits grounded during this grueling process.
“Although the outcome will still be closer than I’d hoped it would be, I’m gearing up to get ready to do the work as the next supervisor. So, I will hit the ground running, as promised.”
In an interview with the Citizen on election night, Hume identified the “largest issues facing the next supervisor” as homelessness, crime and the economy.
Moreno, who currently serves as president of the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) Board of Directors, told the Citizen on Nov. 29 that she anticipates that this Board of Supervisors race will “come down to the wire.”
Moreno, who began serving on the CSD board in 2018, acknowledged that her opponent has many more years of experience as an elected official.
She mentioned that her strength as a candidate was greatly backed by a grassroots effort during her campaign, which she described as focusing on “values that people want to see in this region.”
“I mean, whether it’s issue based, like in production, protecting women’s rights, or climate change, or whether it’s what people value – the values that people would like to see within their elected leadership, transparency and accountability,” she said.
Moreno noted that regardless of the outcome of this election, she is proud of the efforts she made to elevate certain issues.
“I do think we’ve been able to move the needle and have some really difficult discussions around urban sprawl and development and how that affects climate, and our transit decisions and how that affects climate, and homelessness and in (other) issues,” she said.
“We’ve really been able to move the needle on a lot of those issues. And sometimes that is how, even if you’re not victorious, you still won, because you’re able to move the needle in your region.”
