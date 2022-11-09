In early returns from the 2022 General Election, Stephanie Nguyen and Angelique Ashby have the lead in the California State legislative office races which represent Elk Grove.
In State Senate District 8, Ashby, who is the Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem and a Sacramento City Council member, had 52% of the vote. Her opponent, Dave Jones, a former State Insurance Commissioner and also a Democrat, had 48%.
In the early returns for State Assembly District 10, Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen had 58% of the vote over her opponent, Eric Guerra, a Sacramento City Council member, had 42%.
“I am absolutely thrilled to see those numbers early on,” Nguyen said. “I am hopeful they continue to stay strong that way.”
Nguyen told the Citizen on Nov. 8 that the success of her campaign this fall has been due to all of the volunteers who knocked on doors on her behalf.
“I know I have the community behind me,” she said. “And it was always community-driven from the beginning. In the primary we were outspent three-to-one and there were a lot of folks who didn’t think we had a chance. A lot of folks who had never been involved before came out and voted for the very first time, because they were excited to put some time alongside someone who had worked with them in the community, be up there and represent them and be their voice.”
Because of her work as executive director of the nonprofit Asian Resources Inc., Nguyen thinks her visibility in the community has helped her possibly get elected to the State Assembly.
“As ugly as it has gotten in politics, I think people want someone at their level,” she said. “It’s folks doing their research and saying they don’t want a career politician in there.”
Nguyen’s husband is an Elk Grove police officer and the couple has two daughters.
“Like many people we have to be careful driving on our way home,” she said. “Being in the police industry isn’t the most popular career field right now. (Husband Kenny) has been reading in books about politics and he’s worried, absolutely worried. We’re also hopeful things can change. We’ve got two little girls and he’d like to see his girls get involved in the community and how being involved in the community can change our community. Being a wife of a police officer, I think I can give a perspective that hasn’t been (in the State Legislature).”
Nguyen has served in the Elk Grove City Council since 2017 and is the first Asian American woman to be on the city council.
Guerra did not return phone calls to the Citizen, as of press time. Also a Democrat, Guerra graduated from California State University, Sacramento, and grew up as a farmworker. He was the president of the Tahoe Park Neighborhood Association, chairman of the Sacramento County Planning Commission, and president of the Sacramento State Alumni Association.
Ashby and Jones lofted negative campaign messages at each other, primarily on social media. But on Election Night, the Democratic candidates had positive messages.
“It was a long haul,” Ashby told KCRA-3. “I am very proud of my campaign and my team. They ran a very positive campaign. There were temptations not to stay on the high road, but I’m really glad we did.”
Ashby, a partner of Ashby Consulting, graduated from UC Davis and McGeorge School of Law and has three children.
“I’m feeling really good,” Jones told KCRA-3 late on Nov. 8. “We had tremendous amount of positive energy with our volunteers. We made over 250,000 calls, knocked on over 30,000 doors. We had great response from the voters and I feel good about the campaign we had.”
Jones, was a legal aid attorney, a former aide to U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, a former Sacramento City Council member, and a State Assembly member before serving two terms as the state’s Insurance Commissioner.
Early results of local state races
State Assembly District 10: Stephanie Nguyen – Democrat, 58% (20,297 votes) and Eric Guerra - Democrat, 42% (14, 728 votes)
State Senate District 8: Angelique Ashby – Democrat, 52% (34,749 votes) and Dave Jones – Democrat, 48% (32,111 votes)
Source: California Secretary of State’s Office, 100% of precincts partially reporting on Nov. 8.
