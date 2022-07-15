This month, Angela Spease is planning to launch her campaign as the first candidate in this year’s Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board election. If she wins this November, she will make decisions that will impact the Cosumnes Fire Department along with Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
Spease is an Elk Grove High School graduate who works as the co-owner of ISSE Services, a cybersecurity business that works with the U.S. military and has offices in California and Utah. She is also the wife of Elk Grove City Council Member Kevin Spease.
Over the past several years, Spease has been heavily involved in charity work through the Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise, which had members work with the Elk Grove Food Bank Services to deliver groceries to seniors during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also involved in the Rotary Club’s program that worked to educate children about the dangers of human trafficking.
“I think because I’ve been active in the city for so long, it makes sense for me (to run), because I’m there to lend my skillset to help,” she told the Citizen. “I manage over 30 employees; I know how to make good budgets, I know how to think creatively and work outside the box to be effective and efficient.”
Under the CSD board’s division-based elections, voters will only choose among candidates running in their local CSD division. Spease is running for the board’s Division 5 seat, which represents the eastern Elk Grove neighborhoods of Old Town, Camden, Hampton Village, and the Elk Grove Regional Park area. Current Division 5 Director Rod Brewer is now running for the Elk Grove City Council.
Early in the CSD board election, Spease already gained endorsements from CSD directors Gil Albiani and Jim Luttrell, as well as former CSD directors Rich Lozano, Elliot Mulberg, Sophia Scherman, and Elaine Wright. Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, and Elk Grove City Council members Pat Hume and Darren Suen also support her campaign.
“It’s important, especially within the past two years of COVID that people can meet you, and understand who you are and why you’re running and how you can help,” Spease said about her new campaign. “I need to be a listener to know what’s pressing on people’s minds…It’s very critical to go around the neighborhoods and talk to people to see what their concerns are.”
Regarding the Cosumnes Fire Department, Spease said that she wants to improve public safety by making the firefighters’ response times to incidents more efficient. She mentioned that she attended the March groundbreaking ceremony for Cosumnes Fire Station 77 that is planned to open near the corner of Fire Poppy Road and Big Horn Boulevard in late 2023.
“Obviously, we’re doing the right things,” Spease said.
The candidate’s Elk Grove roots date back to the late 1970s when her family moved to the community from Carmichael. She grew up in the School Street area and she recalled seeing how local prominent families like the Strongs and the Albianis supported the local community.
“You could count on those guys to help you out,” she said.
After she married Kevin Spease when he was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, they moved to Britain where she worked for the firm, Modular Technology. Spease went on to study psychology and sociology at the University of Maryland, and she later earned her master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.
The Speases returned to their hometown of Elk Grove in 2008.
“Even though Kevin served in the military, our address was in Elk Grove,” she said. “We’ve been involved in the city in some form or another, before it was a city.”
