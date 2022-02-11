Alex Joe, a former Elk Grove Unified School District trustee, plans to run for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat in this June’s primary election.
District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
Also vying for the District 5 seat are Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Jaclyn Moreno, and Isleton resident Vernon David Swart.
Don Nottoli, who has represented this district since 1994, told the Citizen last year that he will not seek reelection in 2022.
Joe, who has spent the past two decades living in Elk Grove’s Laguna West area, is no newcomer to the District 5 supervisor race. He was one of the candidates in the 1994 District 5 race to replace Supervisor Toby Johnson, who retired in June of that year.
In 1998, Joe once again entered the District 5 supervisor race, which was ultimately won by the incumbent Nottoli.
Joe’s background also includes his work as a substitute teacher at multiple schools, and his service with the California School Board Association and the National Education Association. He was also the Prairie Elementary School PTA president.
Joe’s many years of military service, which began in 1971, includes serving in both the U.S. Army and the California Army National Guard.
As for his educational background, Joe has two master’s degrees: educational administration and special education. He earned his teaching credential through Elk Grove’s Teacher Education Institute.
Joe speaks about COVID-19, public safety, increasing opportunities for others
Among the issues that are most important to Joe is public safety, in which he stressed includes protecting oneself and other from COVID-19.
“The thing is that there are problems where people are continuing to create more and more of an issue by not everybody being on the same page, which means go get vaccinated (for COVID-19), get your booster shots, wear a mask, social distance, do those kinds of things to be able to help other people, and you’re helping yourself in the process,” he said.
Joe also spoke about gun violence, which he noted is a “huge problem.”
“(There are) too many guns on the street(s),” he said. “People are fighting with guns. They’re not just having fist fights. They’re out there fighting with guns, and that’s dangerous, because it imperils other people who may be in the area. And, of course, it’s killing, because it’s a much more direct way to really injure someone.”
Joe additional shared his thoughts on providing opportunities for more of the district’s residents.
“This is Black History month, (and) I’m a black man,” he said. “The last black man that served in this position was Grantland Johnson 30 years ago. The thing is there should be some diversity in the way the county operates. There should be diversity on that board more than it has now. From my perspective, I think that there should be a man of color – (a) black man – on this board.”
Joe stressed that a diverse field of people should have opportunities to be promoted and to grow.
“Diversity, opportunity, equity should flow together, just to be able to help folks see that this community is a place where they can live and coordinate with other folks and have a good life,” he said.
Joe also expressed a desire to expand mentoring in the district.
“I think that we should be looking at more mentoring, and it’s a matter of providing opportunities through the organizations that exist to do that,” he said. “I mentored a lot of young people in the military. I was a sergeant in the military throughout my career, from 1971 to 2011, when I retired, with about a 19-year break in between.”
He noted that his mentoring included working in Kuwait during a military deployment.
Mentoring, Joe said, assists young people to increase their skill levels and get promoted to higher level positions.
Joe mentioned that it is important to speak to the communities to understand their concerns.
“What do they need in terms of jobs, what do they need in terms of health care, what do the people need in terms of education,” he said. “So, we’re struggling here, I think, and we can improve in many ways.”
Joe told the Citizen that he comes into this race with great experience.
“I can tell you this: I have a breadth of experience and I have been around the block, if you will, and I’ve been at this particular run two times in the past,” he said. “Albeit it (23) years ago, I still feel like I have what it takes to go collaborate with the existing board members, and evaluate the issues that take place throughout the (county and the district).”
