Singh-Allen to face Pastor in EG mayoral race
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen is seeking a second term in this November’s mayoral race. She was an Elk Grove Unified School District trustee when she defeated the incumbent, Steve Ly, in the 2020 election.
In her reelection bid, Singh-Allen already received many endorsements, including Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen, Elk Grove City Council Members Pat Hume and Stephanie Nguyen, the Elk Grove Police Officers Association, and the Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522.
Singh-Allen’s campaign website notes that her top political issues include good governance, public safety, economic recovery, and easing traffic congestion.
The 30-year resident of Elk Grove shared her approach to her mayoral service in her candidate statement that she submitted to Sacramento County’s elections office.
“I work hard every day to bring our community together and put an end to political divisiveness,” she wrote. “Your continued support will ensure that our city will be a great place to live, work, shop and play.”
Challenging Singh-Allen in this election is her former 2020 opponent Brian Pastor, who finished in third place in the 2020 race.
Pastor, a 17-year resident of Elk Grove and a small business owner, told the Citizen last April that his top issues include crime, preservation of rural communities, and homelessness.
In his candidate statement that he submitted to the county elections office, Pastor described some of his plans if he were to be elected as the city’s mayor.
“As your mayor, I’ll advocate for adaptive technology and community involvement to drastically reduce crime and homelessness in our city,” he wrote. “I’ll encourage landlords to maintain their properties and provide affordable housing. I’ll help develop programs that provide more assistance and amenities for our elderly and disabled.”
Candidates seek to fill two City Council seats
Voters living in City Council Districts 2 and 4 will have the opportunity to select new council members this November.
Current District 2 Council Member Pat Hume is a candidate for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat. He decided to leave the council after serving for 16 years.
District 2 is bordered by Elk Grove Boulevard, Whitelock Parkway, and Elk Grove-Florin, Grant Line, Calvine and Bruceville roads.
The candidates vying for the District 2 seat this November are Rod Brewer, Michelle Kile and Felipe Martin.
Brewer, who has served as a Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) director for the past 12 years, described himself in his candidate statement to the county.
“I am a strong supporter of our local firefighters, law enforcement and our business community,” he wrote. “My advocacy for working families and my desire to help those in need are consistent with my values and my past roles.”
Those roles include serving on the Elk Grove Food Bank Board of Directors and the Human Rights/Fair Housing Commission Advisory Board.
Kile, who is running as a businesswoman and parent, briefly ran for Elk Grove mayor in 2020 before dropping out of that race to support Singh-Allen.
In her candidate statement, she wrote that her goals include attracting good jobs, building housing communities with quality schools, and keeping the community safe from crime.
“Public safety will be my highest priority,” she wrote. “As a victim of crime, I want our police to have all the manpower and resources necessary to protect our neighborhood from rising property and violent crime,” she wrote.
Martin, who identified himself as a business owner and farmer, wrote in his candidate statement that he is concerned with inflation, homelessness and rising crime.
“I will use my expertise in business and community service to uplift our city and bolster our local economy, creating new jobs and opportunities for our residents,” he wrote.
In the District 4 election, voters can choose from two candidates: Sergio Robles and Giezi Bermudez.
District 4 is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road, and it continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
Current District 4 Council Member Stephanie Nguyen is a candidate in this November’s Assembly District 10 general election.
Robles, who serves on the Elk Grove Planning Commission and is a member of the California National Guard, wrote in his candidate statement that he values improving Elk Grove’s business climate, infrastructure, workforce, and housing.
“I will work to enhance our local economy, promote new job growth for young professionals and families, and bring meaningful progress in addressing homelessness,” he wrote.
Bermudez currently serves as the deputy director of Asian Resources, Inc., a nonprofit organization that is headed by Nguyen, who serves as its executive director.
In his campaign statement, Bermudez, a 16-year resident of Elk Grove, wrote about what he would bring to the council.
“A life grounded in realizing the American dream and the opportunity to use my life experience to improve the lives of others,” he wrote. “It is my responsibility to give back, as I have done for the past nine years alongside Stephanie Nguyen through our nonprofit.”
City Clerk Jason Lindgren informed the Citizen this week that although Thong Phan-Quang, a former Elk Grove code enforcement officer, was issued a nomination paper for the District 4 race, he did not return that paper to be filed.
Four candidates running in EG school board races
The Elk Grove Unified School District board impacts 68 schools that serve about 60,000 students in a 320-square mile area that stretches from south Sacramento to Wilton.
Four candidates will run for three school board seats this November. As per the district’s election, voters will only choose among candidates running in their local trustee area.
Trustee Beth Albiani, who has represented Trustee Area 5 for the past eight years, will run unopposed for reelection. Maria Kang, an Elk Grove resident who is best known for being a fitness advocate and the author of “The No Excuses Diet,” considered running in this race. She told the Citizen on Aug. 12 that she decided to withdraw her nomination application.
Trustee Area 5 covers the Elk Grove communities of Old Town, Sheldon, and East Elk Grove as well as the town of Wilton.
In the school board’s Trustee Area 2 race, incumbent Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire will not seek reelection to her seat after serving since 2014. Competing for her open seat are retired nurse Stephanie Spurlin, and Michael Vargas, an attorney who taught at the Santa Clara University School of Law.
Trustee Area 2 encompasses eastern Laguna and Elk Grove neighborhoods that lie east of the Highway 99 corridor. This area also includes Elk Grove and Monterey Trail high schools.
The school board’s other contested race will happen in Trustee Area 4, which covers Laguna west of Bruceville Road as well as Elk Grove’s Lakeside, Stonelake, and Laguna West neighborhoods.
Last year, the school board appointed Gina Jamerson to the Trustee Area 4 after its trustee, Bobbie Singh-Allen was elected mayor of Elk Grove. Jamerson is now running to keep her seat this November. She earlier faced opposition from parent Kimberly Kennedy-Woods, but Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes told the Citizen that Kennedy-Woods did not return her nomination papers to the county elections office.
Two candidates competing in Cosumnes CSD’s Division 2 race; Spease is unopposed in Division 5
Two directors are leaving the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board while they run for other offices this November. This board governs the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
Under the district’s election system, only voters who live in Divisions 2 and 5 can participate in this year’s CSD board election.
Director Jaclyn Moreno, who represents western Elk Grove communities in Division 2, is now running against Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume in the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 race.
Competing for Moreno’s Division 2 seat on the CSD board are Ali Moua and Peter Sakaris.
Moua is an attorney who ran against District 1 incumbent Darren Suen for the Elk Grove City Council in 2020. His CSD board opponent, Sakaris is a retired Cosumnes Fire battalion chief who also served as the fire agency’s emergency medical services chief.
Angela Spease, a cybersecurity business co-owner whose husband is Elk Grove City Council Member Kevin Spease, will run unopposed for the CSD board’s Division 5 seat. That division’s incumbent, Rod Brewer is now running for the Elk Grove City Council’s District 2 seat.
Spease already gained endorsements from prominent leaders such as Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, CSD directors Gil Albiani and Jim Luttrell, and four former CSD directors.
The CSD board’s Division 5 seat represents the eastern Elk Grove neighborhoods of Old Town, Camden, Hampton Village, and the Elk Grove Regional Park area.
