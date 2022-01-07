Elk Grove voters will have the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidates in several elections this year.
Up for election are seats on Elk Grove City Council, Assembly, Senate, Congress, the county Board of Supervisors, the Elk Grove school board and the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board.
Voters to elect EG mayor, two council members
Voters will decide this November who will occupy the mayoral seat and two council seats on the Elk Grove City Council.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen told the Citizen on Jan. 4 that she plans to run for reelection. She was elected to her current two-year term for mayor in 2020, as she defeated the incumbent, Steve Ly.
“I am absolutely running for reelection for mayor in 2022,” she said. “The work has just begun, done a lot of great work already in the last year, and unfortunately, the terms for mayor are so short. So, I want to continue to serve my community.”
Singh-Allen is currently the only mayoral candidate.
Among the two elections for council district seats is the election for District 2. That seat is currently occupied by Pat Hume, who in June 2020 announced his plan to run for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat. He has served on the City Council since 2006, and he is the council’s longest serving member.
Voters will additionally elect the representative of Council District 2, which covers Sheldon and parts of eastern Elk Grove, and is partially bordered by Calvine, Grant Line and Elk Grove-Florin roads.
Currently running for the District 2 council seat in 2022 are Cosumnes Community Services District Director Rod Brewer, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mahavir “Kalli” Kallirai, business owner Felipe Martin, and Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Sergio Robles.
District 4 voters will also decide who they would like to represent them.
Thus far, the only candidate to file papers for that election with the city clerk’s office is current District 4 representative, Council Member Stephanie Nguyen. She filed her candidate intention statement last September.
Matsui to run for Congressional D-7
U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, announced last week that she will seek re-election – in District 7, as opposed to her current District 6.
The California Citizens Redistricting Commission recently redrew California’s 7th congressional district in order to reflect the local population as recorded by the 2020 census count.
This changed district now includes a portion of Sacramento to the north, Isleton to the southwest, Galt to the south, and Rancho Murieta to the east. That district includes Matsui’s Land Park neighborhood in Sacramento.
Issues of greater importance to Matsui include rebuilding the economy, getting through the pandemic, improving health care accessibility and transportation, supporting sustainable agriculture and family farming, preserving the Delta and managing water use and flood risk.
Matsui recently told the Citizen that she plans to work with the leaders and people of Elk Grove toward improving the economy, bettering the housing situation, reducing homelessness, and improving transportation infrastructure.
“This new congressional district is going to give the entire region an opportunity to work together on matters of mutual importance,” she said.
After eight years of representing District 7, U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, announced that he will run in the District 6 election, which will cover most of north Sacramento County.
Candidates will run for newly redrawn State Senate D-8
Through the redistricting efforts that followed 2020 census data, Elk Grove will no longer be a part of Senate District 6, which currently includes Elk Grove and extends to Sacramento, West Sacramento, and other parts of Sacramento County. That district has been represented by Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, since 2014. He is currently serving his final term.
Following the 2022 election, Elk Grove will lie within the newly redrawn Senate District 8, which runs from Elk Grove to Elverta, and includes Rio Linda and parts of Sacramento.
Currently running for that district are Sacramento City Council member Angelique Ashby, California Highway Patrol sergeant and barbecue restaurateur Matt Burgess, former state insurance commissioner Dave Jones, and community activist Dr. Tecoy Porter.
Rigard to run for Assembly seat; incumbent, candidate Cooper undecided on run for sheriff
The recently released final approved maps for state districts show that Elk Grove will be a part of the newly formed Assembly District 10, which also lies within south Sacramento.
Elk Grove is currently part of Assembly District 9, which has been represented by Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, since 2014.
Two years ago, Cooper, a former Sacramento County sheriff’s captain, expressed interest in running for Sacramento County sheriff. However, he is keeping his option open to run for a fifth term as an Assembly member this year.
Asked to provide an update on whether he will run for sheriff or Assembly, Cooper did not respond to the Citizen’s request for comment by press time.
Eric Rigard, a Republican who challenged Cooper in the 2020 Assembly District 9 election, told the Citizen last month that he will run for the Assembly District 10 seat in 2022. He previously planned to run for the District 9 seat this year.
Sacramento City Council Member Eric Guerra announced on Jan. 4 that he dropped out of the District 6 race. The Democrat will now run for the newly formed California Assembly District 10.
Sacramento County Board of Supervisors
Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli told the Citizen last year that he will not seek reelection in the 2022 election. Since 1994, he has represented District 5, which encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
The Galt native mentioned in February 2020 that his decision to call his current term his last was based on his lengthy service in politics, and his desire to pursue other activities in his life.
“It’s been a privilege and honor to have received the support to continue for multiple terms representing District 5,” he said. “It has been a tremendous honor, but I concluded after giving a lot of thought that I’m not going to seek election in 2022.”
Vying to succeed him in this June’s election are Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Jaclyn Moreno, Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, and Isleton resident Vernon David Swart.
EG Unified school board’s new election system debuts in ’22
Starting in November, voters who live in the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGSUD) will only choose among candidates running in their local trustee area.
This new “by-trustee area” election system will be implemented instead of the former practice of having trustees on the seven-member board elected by voters across the 320-square-mile school district.
The school board is currently in the process of redrawing their trustee area maps in order to reflect the population changes recorded in the 2020 census. They are expected to adopt the new maps either in late January or next month.
The board seats that are up for election are Trustee Areas 2, 4, and 5. All three incumbents told the Citizen this week they are running for another term.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Area 5 Trustee Beth Albiani said.
She has represented communities such as Sheldon, Old Town, and East Elk Grove since 2014. Albiani served as the board president during the district’s challenging years of 2020 and 2021 when campuses were shut down due to the COVID-19 situation and later reopened in the spring of 2021.
Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire, who is serving as the board president this year, is seeking a third term in the Trustee Area 2 seat. Her area covers the Monterey Trail High School area in north Elk Grove as well as parts of eastern Laguna and the Camden neighborhood.
The school board appointed Gina Jamerson to the Trustee Area 4 seat after her predecessor, Bobbie Singh-Allen was elected Elk Grove mayor in 2020. Jamerson is serving the rest of Singh-Allen’s term that expires this November. She represents Elk Grove’s Laguna West and Stonelake communities as well as Laguna west of Bruceville Road.
Jamerson told the Citizen that she will campaign to remain on the school board.
“As a parent of two children enrolled in Elk Grove Unified School District, I have a vested interest in ensuring that a quality education is available for all EGUSD’s students,” she said. “I have put in the work this past year to continue to learn district policies and practices so I can effectively advocate for all families and students in my community.”
Two seats could be open in Cosumnes CSD board election
Two seats on the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board could have open elections this November. This board governs the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
Incumbents Jaclyn Moreno of Division 2 and Rod Brewer of Division 5 last year announced they are running for other offices. Brewer entered the Elk Grove City Council’s District 2 race while Moreno is competing for the District 5 seat on the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.
Moreno’s CSD board seat could be open this November if she wins the Board of Supervisors’ June election, or if she loses and does not seek another term on the CSD board.
In 2020, the CSD board started their “by-division” election system that has voters only choose among candidates running in their local CSD division area. CSD directors were previously elected at-large and they did not represent divisions within the 157- square-mile district that serves the Elk Grove and Galt communities.
On the CSD board, the Division 2 seat represents Laguna west of Laguna Park Drive as well as Elk Grove’s Laguna West and Stonelake areas. Division 5 covers the Elk Grove neighborhoods of Old Town, Camden, East Elk Grove, and Hampton Oaks.
